Bossier, Fair Park and Woodlawn among boys’ teams at home

Games set so far

1. Natchitoches hosts Thibodaux, Friday, 7 p.m.

2. Southwood travels to Chalmette, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

3. Bossier hosts West Ouachita, Friday, 7 p.m.

4. Airline travels to Slidell, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Bossier, Fair Park and Woodlawn all earned top 5 seeds and home playoff games in LHSAA Class 4A when the boys’ state basketball playoffs tip off later this week.

After a day’s delay due to a penalty hearing, the LHSAA released the brackets Tuesday afternoon.

No. 2 Bossier, the defending state champs, host No. 31 West Ouachita, No. 4 Woodlawn hosts No. 29 Breaux Bridge and No. 5 Fair Park, the District 1-4A champions, hosts No. 28 Neville.

In Class 5A, No. 17 Airline goes on the road to play No. 16 Slidell and No. 29 Southwood will travel to 4 No. Chalmette. No. 3 Natchitoches Central will host no. 30 Thibodaux and No. 8 Ruston hosts No. 25 Dutchtown.

In select’s Division I, No. 7 Byrd will host District 1-5A rival No. 10 Evangel in the second round after both teams drew a bye.

Huntington was given a No. 20 seed and will travel to No. 13 Abbeville.

In Class 3A, No. 28 Mansfield goes to No. 5 Madison.

In Class 2A, No. 6 North Caddo hosts No. 27 Oakdale, No. 14 Red River hosts No. 19 Mentorship Academy, No. 4 Many hosts No. 29 General Trass and No. 12 Lakeview hosts No. 21 Springfield. No. 24 Lakeside goes on the road to play No. 9 Welsh.

Check back for more details.