Bossier overcomes tough night to top Northside

Playing perhaps their worst game of the season for three quarters, the Bossier defense erupted like a gale-force wind blowing in from the north allowing the defending LHSAA Class 4A champs to slip past Northside 53-46 Tuesday night in the Bearkat den.

The game was dominated by the Vikings until the fourth quarter when Jacoby Decker and Tybo Wimberly erupted with a barrage of 3-pointers thanks to some key turnovers created by a defense on steroids.

Bossier’s Tyron McCoy was so exhausted at the final buzzer, he fell to the floor and was carried into the locker room where he was being treated by doctors. Bossier coach Jeremiah Williams said McCoy has ongoing problems with heart arrhythmia but that doctors have encouraged him to play.

McCoy’s problem put a damper on a game that was as entertaining as perhaps any in northwest Louisiana this winter. The Bearkats (26-6) could not make a bucket with any consistency as Northside took charge from the outset with their superior height and more vocal supporters.

The Vikings (20-10) lurched out to a 5-0 lead on their first two trips down the court and held the advantage until Wimberly (19 points) and Decker (21) drilled back-to-back treys with about 4 minutes remaining in the contest. Northside retook the lead moments later on a bucket inside by Billy Sonnier (17 points), but another 3-pointer by Wimberly and an incredible layup by Decker over the Vikings’ two largest posts gave the Bearkats the lead for good. Kaalas Roots sealed the deal with 3-of-4 free throws in the final 32 seconds.

The charge erased a 13-point lead in the second half by the visitors.

“This means a lot to us to come back like this,” Wimberly said. “One of our good players, Tyrese (English), couldn’t play today so we had to go in for him. I knew we weren’t out of it, because we’ve been in this position so many times.”

Williams was torn between trying to keep a close eye on McCoy, who lay prone on the gym floor long after the game ended, and accepting congratulations from fans.

“We knew we were getting shots. They just weren’t falling early,” Williams said. “They did a good job keeping us off-balance by changing up their defense. But we also had some great shots tonight that kept us going.”

And big man Rudy Davis kept banging away inside with the Viking forwards.

“It was a pretty rough game inside but we just had to fight through it,” Davis said. “To continue moving on, we need to work together as a team and fight just as hard as we did tonight.”

Bossier trailed 37-29 heading into the fourth quarter after missing about a half-dozen chances to pull closer at the end of the third. But Wimberly slipped in an 8-footer and Chris Davenport got a layup off a steal to get the Bearkats within 37-33 to open the fourth. That brought the Bossier faithful to life and cast a dagger into the Vikings’ confidence.

The treys by Decker and Wimberly from deep outside the arc finished them off.

