Bossier rolls past West Ouachita

Defense—a staple of Bossier coach Jeremiah Williams—and a flurry of 3-pointers was just too much for West Ouachita Friday night at E. L. Reding Gym as Bossier cruised to an easy 63-22 first-round Class 4A playoff victory.

The No. 2-seeded Bearkats (25-6) swished 12 3s including six by 6-foot-4 senior forward Tybren Wimberly. Wimberly finished with a game high 20 points. Bossier’s average is only five 3s per game.

“We were just running our offense and my teammates got me the ball,” Wimberly explained. “Defense is always the No. 1 thing with us. That’s what wins championships.”

Bossier, defending state champions and owner of another in 2011 under Williams, was so dominant on the defensive end that the Chiefs (13-21) did not score in the fourth quarter.

Bossier’s only other state title was in 1960.

Leshaveon Henderson paced West Ouachita with seven points.

“I was not overly impressed with our rebounding and defense on ball screens,” Williams said. “We talked about that at halftime and I thought we came out and played better in the third quarter.”

Bossier’s trapping man-to-man defense gave the Chiefs fits from the opening tip. The Bearkats also used some 3-2 zone.

Against West Ouachita’s 3-2 zone, the Bearkats made them pay dearly for getting out of position. Bossier either made shots from beyond the arc or found someone between for an easy layup.

“We talk about passing and moving the ball around the zone,” Williams said. “We did a pretty good job of that tonight.”

Jacoby Decker, a 5-11 sophomore guard, supported Wimberly with 15 points. He also had three treys.

Bossier was dominant despite playing without the services of starting point guard Tyrese English, who suffered a concussion in practice last Thursday. English was cleared to play by a doctor on Friday, but Williams held him out as a precautionary measure.

“We just didn’t want to take a chance with him (English) tonight,” Williams added. “He will be ready on Tuesday.”

Bossier will be back home on Tuesday to host Northside, a 59-45 winner over Crowley Friday night, in the second round.

The ‘Kats raced out to a 19-10 first-quarter lead thanks to a trio of 3-pointers by Wimberly. However, the highlight play of the quarter was a dunk off a fast break by Wimberly. Antonio Davis’ steal and alley oop pass set Wimberly up.

Decker stole the show in the final 2 ½ minutes of the second quarter with 10 points. He nailed a 3-pointer with 2:32 left to make it 30-14 and then added another basket on the fast break. He followed that with a steal and a layup.

Finally, Decker’s half-court heave with less than a second left caught nothing but net to give Bossier a 37-16 cushion at halftime.

The Bearkats outscored West Ouachita 28-6 in the second half.