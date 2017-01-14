Bossier tops Huntington in boys district action

Bossier took a big step in the District 1-4A boys’ race Friday night with a 56-37 victory over Huntington, one of the hottest teams in the area.

Sophomore point guard Jacoby Decker led the way for coach Jeremiah Williams with 13 points, while Tybrien Wimberly added 11 and Chris Davenport 10. The Bearkats jumped out to a 30-15 halftime lead and maintained in the second half.

The Raiders were led by Gaybriel Gilliam with 13 points.

Fair Park 47, Northwood 38: At Fair Park, the Indians got 14 points from Jeremy Johnson to spark the District 1-4A victory. JaMichael Bryant led the Falcons with 12 points.

Woodlawn 88, North DeSoto 33: Larry Moton poured in 19 points to lead the Knights to the victory. LaDarren Kennedy and Telvin Thomas added 10 points apiece for Woodlawn. Greg Hall led the Griffins with 7 points.

Byrd 65, Parkway 62 OT: A 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime by Stephen Bates lifted Byrd past the Panthers, who got double digits from Kamren Davis (18), Robert McKnight (13), Justin Rogers (11) and Terrace Marshall (15).

Girls

Huntington 57, Bossier 36: The Lady Raiders’ Taylor Bell scored a game-high 31 points to lead her team, while Jasmyne Dawson added 10. Bossier was led by Navia Johnson with 14.

Loyola 57, N. Webster 22: At Springhill, the Flyers won behind 18 points from K.C. Sims, 14 from Chelsea Johnson and 10 from Alex Williams.

Captain Shreve 47, Evangel 41: At Evangel, three double figure scorers helped the Lady Gators post the District 1-5A win. Dezyre Black led with 13 points, while Aaliyah Stevenson added 11 and Victoria Hart 10. Tiara Young topped the Lady Eagles with 22 points.

North Caddo 64, Calvary 18: At Calvary, Destiny Rice dropped in 22 points and Jadah added 12 as the Lady Rebels moved to 16-6 on the season. The Lady Cavs fell to 1-13.

Woodlawn 61, North DeSoto 28: With Mary Caldwell scoring 15 points and with Faith Caldwell and Janeicia Kendrick adding 10 apiece, the Lady Knights picked up a win. Louisiana Tech softball signee Bayli Simon scored 11 for the Lady Griffins.

Southwood 53, Haughton 11: Jaiylan Brown and Sheniqua Coatney scored 11 points apiece as the Lady Cowboys dominated the Lady Bucs in district action.

Natchitoches Central 61, West Monroe 43: The Lady Chiefs placed four players in double figures, led by Jada Duncantell’s 19 points in the road win. Jolie Williams (13), Katherine Rachal (13) and Kierra Brimzy (10) also paced NCHS.

Stanley 51, Florien 50: Mckayla Williams scored 25 points and Destiney Jones added 13 for Stanley. Aja Law topped the Lady Black Cats with 26.

