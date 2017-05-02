Boston College gets commitment from Vin Baker Jr.

Eagles land former NBA All-Star's son, stretch forward Vin Baker Jr. – Hear from Vin Jr & his Dad here w/Highlights. https://t.co/ely8KNA8jZ pic.twitter.com/mXRvGp9N6w — Zack Spears (@Zacklopedia) May 1, 2017

Vin Baker is heading back to Boston. Vin Baker Jr., that is.

The son of the former Celtics, Seattle Sonics and Milwaukee Bucks, also named Vin Baker, committed to Boston College on Monday. A 6-foot-8 scoring wing, Baker had previously committed to Bryant.

According to SB Nation blog BC Interruption, the younger Baker grew four inches in the past year, leading to a position switch from guard to a more versatile forward role.

Now he’s heading to one of the cities where his father was an all-star with the hope of resurrecting a program that has struggled through a combined 16-48 record across the past two seasons.