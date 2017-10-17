USA Today Sports

Boulder (Colo.) jumps into top 10 of latest Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings

Boulder (Colo.) has jumped seven spots to No. 8 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Fall Boys Soccer Rankings.

St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) remains the No. 1 team, followed again by McQuaid Jesuit (Rochester, N.Y.). Whitefish Bay (Milwaukee), who entered the rankings last week, moved up two spots to No. 3.

Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.) and Salesianum School (Wilmington, Del.) round out the top five.

Five new teams entered the rankings this week, led by Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.), which comes in at No. 19.

