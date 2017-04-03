Boulder Creek baseball, boys volleyball win big weekend tourneys

It was a great spring sports weekend for Anthem Boulder Creek.

While its baseball team went 7-0 and captured its Coach Bob national invitational tournament, the boys volleyball team took the expanded Phoenix Brophy Prep boys volleyball tournament title.

Coach Joe McDonald’s baseball team won the National Division with a 9-4 victory over Legend from Colorado. Sophomore Jacob Howie struck out six in 4 1/3 innings for the win.

Daniel Carrizosa of Boulder Creek was named Most Valuable Player after going 9 for 13 with five runs scored, five RBIs and two saves. Boulder Creek also beat Hood River (Oregon) 8-6, Pine Creek (Colo.) 10-0, Eagle (Idaho) 13-3.

Boulder Creek also won the National title in 2011 and 2012. The Jaguars have won seven of their last nine games to improve to 12-8.

“We are starting to gel at this point and play as a unit,” coach Joe McDonald said. “We hit a rough spot at the beginning of the season and starting to take some good strides forward.”

Glendale Apollo beat Glendale Mountain Ridge 4-2 for the American Division championship of the Coach Bob Invite.

Young Queen Creek Casteel won the Classic Division with a 3-2 win in eight innings against Crossroads, Calif.

Boys volleyball

Boulder Creek beat Chandler in three sets in the final of the Brophy Invitational on Saturday. Earlier that day, Boulder Creek upset host Brophy in three sets. This is coach Taylor Stallman’s first season leading the Boulder Creek program.

Chandler has been an upstart team this year under former Chandler player Robert Robson. Chandler won its Wolf Howl Invitational to begin the season.

In the history of the Brophy tournament, 12 times the state champion was in the final at Brophy.

“Boulder Creek and Chandler established themselves as the teams to beat in the chase for the state championship,” Brophy coach Tony Oldani said.

Stallman won’t go as far as declaring his team to be in the driver’s seat to win state, but it showed “we can hang with the best of them.”

Boulder Creek bounced back in the tourney after losing to Chandler by two points in each set. The Jaguars had to come through the loser’s bracket to end up winning it all and get another crack at Chandler in the final. Patrick Ross is recovering from pneumonia, so he was out for some of the tourney. Jackson Hickman, Stallman noted, “stepped up big time, ripping jump serves and attacking at a very high side out percentage from the front row and back row.”

The tournament was expanded to 12 teams. Also competing were Tempe Corona del Sol, Mesa Desert Ridge, Phoenix Desert Vista, Gilbert, Chandler Hamilton, Gilbert Highland, Mesa Mountain View, Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor and Gilbert Perry.

Johnny Bowles of Chandler was named the Most Outstanding Player.

Joining him on the all-tournament team:

Luke Denton, Desert Ridge; Blake Fillmore, Perry; Jackson Hickman, Boulder Creek, Nate Thompson, Brophy; Tanner Bowman, Highland; Elijah Swinton, Chandler; Matt Werner, Brophy; Conor Dunn, Brophy, Ryan Serrano, Boulder Creek, Evan Johnson, Desert Vista; Tyson Wilcock, Highland.

