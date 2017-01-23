Bowling Green boys, Butler girls top AP polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS

RANK-SCHOOL (FPV) RCD TP PVS

1. Bowling Green (10) 17-2 176 1

2. Fern Creek (7) 19-2 166 3

3. Covington Catholic (2) 17-4 131 4

4. Trinity 19-3 120 2

5. Ballard 15-4 110 6

6. Scott County 15-5 100 5

7. Campbell County 18-1 54 8

8. Christian County 14-4 43 7

9. Cooper 15-4 37 9

10. Hopkinsville 16-4 24 NR

Others receiving votes: South Laurel 16. Lexington Catholic 10. Apollo 9. North Hardin 9. Paul Dunbar 7. Harlan County 7. Perry County Central 6. John Hardin 5. Adair County 5. Knox Central 2. Leslie County 2. Lexington Christian 2. Dixie Heights 2. Corbin 1. Bullitt East 1.

GIRLS

RANK-SCHOOL (FPV) RCD TP PVS

1. Butler (13) 19-1 184 1

2. Male (5) 17-1 161 2

3. Mercer County 15-5 127 3

4. Simon Kenton 16-3 126 4

5. Elizabethtown (1) 16-2 97 6

6. Murray 16-3 84 7

7. Manual 15-5 75 5

8. Sacred Heart 15-4 70 8

9. Henderson County 15-2 31 10

10. Harlan County 18-2 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Bullitt East 9. Monroe County 9. Franklin County 7. Leslie County 7. Nelson County 6. North Laurel 6. John Hardin 6. South Laurel 5. Scott County 4. Holmes 3. Mason County 3. Casey County 3. Clark County 2. Glasgow 2. Whitley County 2. Paintsville 1.

This week’s voters: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah; WSON, Henderson.