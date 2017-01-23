Menu
Bowling Green boys, Butler girls top AP polls

Bowling Green guard Eli Thurman yells triumphantly as Bowling Green holds on to the state #1 spot by coming from behind to defeat Ballard 69-67 in the King of the Bluegrass quarterfinals. 18 December 2016

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS

RANK-SCHOOL (FPV)   RCD       TP          PVS

1. Bowling Green (10)        17-2       176        1

2. Fern Creek (7)                19-2       166        3

3. Covington Catholic (2)   17-4       131        4

4. Trinity                                19-3       120        2

5. Ballard                              15-4       110        6

6. Scott County                     15-5       100        5

7. Campbell County              18-1       54           8

8. Christian County                14-4       43           7

9. Cooper                                15-4       37           9

10. Hopkinsville                       16-4       24           NR

Others receiving votes: South Laurel 16. Lexington Catholic 10. Apollo 9. North Hardin 9. Paul Dunbar 7. Harlan County 7. Perry County Central 6. John Hardin 5. Adair County 5. Knox Central 2. Leslie County 2. Lexington Christian 2. Dixie Heights 2. Corbin 1. Bullitt East 1.

GIRLS

RANK-SCHOOL (FPV)   RCD       TP          PVS

1. Butler (13)                     19-1       184        1

2. Male (5)                         17-1       161        2

3. Mercer County              15-5       127        3

4. Simon Kenton               16-3       126        4

5. Elizabethtown (1)          16-2       97           6

6. Murray                             16-3       84           7

7. Manual                             15-5       75           5

8. Sacred Heart                   15-4       70           8

9. Henderson County          15-2       31           10

10. Harlan County                18-2       15           NR

Others receiving votes: Bullitt East 9. Monroe County 9. Franklin County 7. Leslie County 7. Nelson County 6. North Laurel 6. John Hardin 6. South Laurel 5. Scott County 4. Holmes 3. Mason County 3. Casey County 3. Clark County 2. Glasgow 2. Whitley County 2. Paintsville 1.

This week’s voters: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah; WSON, Henderson.

