Basketball

Bowling Green boys, Butler girls top AP polls

Butler head basketball coach Larry Just charts a play during a time-out in the Girls' LIT championship. 28 January 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS

Rank-School (FPV)         Rcd        TP     Pvs

1. Bowling Green (8)       20-2       166     1

2. Fern Creek (8)                22-2       161   2

3. Covington Catholic (2)  19-4       133    3

4. Trinity                            21-3       125     4

5. Scott County                17-5       103     6

6. Hopkinsville                  18-4       73      10

7. Ballard                           17-5       70      5

8. Cooper                          17-4       44      9

9. Christian County          16-5       23       8

10. Campbell County      20-2       22       7

Others receiving votes: South Laurel 17. Harlan County 10. North Hardin 9. Lexington Catholic 7. Pulaski Southwestern 6. Adair County 5. Apollo 5. John Hardin 4. Paul Dunbar 3. Johnson Central 2. Corbin 2.

GIRLS

Rank-School (FPV)         Rcd        TP     Pvs

1. Butler (17)                    23-1       179     1

2. Male                              20-2       154     2

3. Mercer County            18-6       130     3

4. Elizabethtown              19-2       115     5

5. Sacred Heart                17-5       91      8

6. Simon Kenton               18-4       87      4

7. Murray                          17-4       35       6

8. (tie) Monroe County   23-2       34      NR

8. (tie) Manual                  15-6       34      7

10. Henderson County    17-3       31      9

Others receiving votes: Harlan County (1) 29. Bullitt East 28. Harlan 11. John Hardin 8. South Laurel 6. Leslie County 5. Mason County 4. Nelson County 2. Shelby Valley 2. Scott County 2. Paintsville 1. Holmes 1. Glasgow 1.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah; WSON, Henderson.

