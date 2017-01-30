Bowling Green boys, Butler girls top AP polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Bowling Green (8) 20-2 166 1

2. Fern Creek (8) 22-2 161 2

3. Covington Catholic (2) 19-4 133 3

4. Trinity 21-3 125 4

5. Scott County 17-5 103 6

6. Hopkinsville 18-4 73 10

7. Ballard 17-5 70 5

8. Cooper 17-4 44 9

9. Christian County 16-5 23 8

10. Campbell County 20-2 22 7

Others receiving votes: South Laurel 17. Harlan County 10. North Hardin 9. Lexington Catholic 7. Pulaski Southwestern 6. Adair County 5. Apollo 5. John Hardin 4. Paul Dunbar 3. Johnson Central 2. Corbin 2.

GIRLS

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Butler (17) 23-1 179 1

2. Male 20-2 154 2

3. Mercer County 18-6 130 3

4. Elizabethtown 19-2 115 5

5. Sacred Heart 17-5 91 8

6. Simon Kenton 18-4 87 4

7. Murray 17-4 35 6

8. (tie) Monroe County 23-2 34 NR

8. (tie) Manual 15-6 34 7

10. Henderson County 17-3 31 9

Others receiving votes: Harlan County (1) 29. Bullitt East 28. Harlan 11. John Hardin 8. South Laurel 6. Leslie County 5. Mason County 4. Nelson County 2. Shelby Valley 2. Scott County 2. Paintsville 1. Holmes 1. Glasgow 1.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah; WSON, Henderson.