Bowling Green boys, Butler girls top AP polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS

RANK-SCHOOL (FPV)      Rcd     TP      Pvs

1. Bowling Green (10)      22-2       174        1

2. Fern Creek (6)               24-2       170        2

3. Covington Catholic (2)   22-4       130        3

4. Trinity                             23-3       127        4

5. Scott County (1)           20-5       117        5

6. Hopkinsville                   21-4       90           6

7. Ballard                         19-5       67           7

8. Cooper                        19-4       47           8

9. Christian County           20-5       30           9

10. Campbell County       23-2       25           10

Others receiving votes: Harlan County 13. Corbin 11. North Laurel 11. North Hardin 9. Lexington Catholic 8. John Hardin 5. Dixie Heights 4. Adair County 2. Paul Dunbar 2. Knox Central 1. Oldham County 1. South Laurel 1.

GIRLS

RANK-SCHOOL (FPV)   Rcd      TP        Pvs

1. Butler (17)                      25-1       179        1

2. Male (1)                          22-2       154        2

3. Mercer County             19-6       125        3

4. Elizabethtown               22-2       118        4

5. Sacred Heart                 19-5       109        5

6. Monroe County            25-2       64           8

7. Murray                           18-4       48           7

8. Simon Kenton               19-5       47           6

9. Henderson County       21-3       37           10

10. Manual                      16-6       31           9

Others receiving votes: Harlan County 24. Franklin County 13. Leslie County 8. Perry County Central 7. John Hardin 6. Harlan 6. Holmes 4. Bullitt East 3. Glasgow 3. South Warren 2. Johnson Central 1. Nelson County 1.

This week’s voters: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah.

