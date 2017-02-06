Bowling Green boys, Butler girls top AP polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS

RANK-SCHOOL (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Bowling Green (10) 22-2 174 1

2. Fern Creek (6) 24-2 170 2

3. Covington Catholic (2) 22-4 130 3

4. Trinity 23-3 127 4

5. Scott County (1) 20-5 117 5

6. Hopkinsville 21-4 90 6

7. Ballard 19-5 67 7

8. Cooper 19-4 47 8

9. Christian County 20-5 30 9

10. Campbell County 23-2 25 10

Others receiving votes: Harlan County 13. Corbin 11. North Laurel 11. North Hardin 9. Lexington Catholic 8. John Hardin 5. Dixie Heights 4. Adair County 2. Paul Dunbar 2. Knox Central 1. Oldham County 1. South Laurel 1.

GIRLS

RANK-SCHOOL (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Butler (17) 25-1 179 1

2. Male (1) 22-2 154 2

3. Mercer County 19-6 125 3

4. Elizabethtown 22-2 118 4

5. Sacred Heart 19-5 109 5

6. Monroe County 25-2 64 8

7. Murray 18-4 48 7

8. Simon Kenton 19-5 47 6

9. Henderson County 21-3 37 10

10. Manual 16-6 31 9

Others receiving votes: Harlan County 24. Franklin County 13. Leslie County 8. Perry County Central 7. John Hardin 6. Harlan 6. Holmes 4. Bullitt East 3. Glasgow 3. South Warren 2. Johnson Central 1. Nelson County 1.

This week’s voters: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah.