Bowling Green boys, Butler girls top AP polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS

RANK-SCHOOL (FPV) RCD TP PVS

1. Bowling Green (10) 27-2 152 1

2. Fern Creek (6) 28-2 149 2

3. Scott County 25-5 120 3

4. Trinity 26-3 113 4

5. Covington Catholic 25-5 88 6

6. Ballard 23-6 74 5

7. Cooper 23-4 64 7

8. Christian County 24-6 47 8

9. Hopkinsville 23-6 26 9

10. (tie) Adair County 28-1 9 NR

10. (tie) Harlan County 26-3 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Paul Dunbar 7. Lexington Catholic 5. Corbin 5. Knox Central 5. Franklin-Simpson 2. Johnson Central 1. Perry County Central 1. Pulaski Southwestern 1. Elliott County 1. Campbell County 1.

GIRLS

RANK-SCHOOL (FPV) RCD TP PVS

1. Butler (7) 27-2 150 2

2. Male (7) 26-2 147 1

3. Sacred Heart (1) 24-5 119 3

4. Mercer County 22-6 110 4

5. Elizabethtown 24-3 85 5

6. Monroe County 27-2 67 6

7. Murray 22-5 39 7

8. Manual 19-7 36 9

9. Franklin County 25-5 33 NR

10. Simon Kenton 22-6 32 8

Others receiving votes: Henderson County 20. Harlan County (1) 18. Leslie County 9. Glasgow 4. Paintsville 3. Holmes 3. Harlan 2. Bullitt East 2. Shelby Valley 1.

This week’s voters: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah.