Basketball

Bowling Green boys, Butler girls top AP polls

Butler head basketball coach Larry Just charts a play during a time-out in the Girls' LIT championship. 28 January 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS

RANK-SCHOOL (FPV)    RCD    TP    PVS

1. Bowling Green (10)   27-2   152   1

2. Fern Creek (6)       28-2   149   2

3. Scott County         25-5    120   3

4. Trinity                     26-3   113   4

5. Covington Catholic   25-5      88    6

6. Ballard                   23-6    74     5

7. Cooper                  23-4    64    7

8. Christian County   24-6    47    8

9. Hopkinsville           23-6    26    9

10. (tie) Adair County   28-1     9    NR

10. (tie) Harlan County  26-3    9     NR

Others receiving votes: Paul Dunbar 7. Lexington Catholic 5. Corbin 5. Knox Central 5. Franklin-Simpson 2. Johnson Central 1. Perry County Central 1. Pulaski Southwestern 1. Elliott County 1. Campbell County 1.

GIRLS

RANK-SCHOOL (FPV)    RCD    TP    PVS

1. Butler (7)              27-2   150   2

2. Male (7)                26-2   147   1

3. Sacred Heart (1)  24-5   119   3

4. Mercer County    22-6   110   4

5. Elizabethtown      24-3    85   5

6. Monroe County    27-2    67   6

7. Murray                  22-5   39   7

8. Manual                 19-7   36   9

9. Franklin County  25-5   33   NR

10. Simon Kenton   22-6   32   8

Others receiving votes: Henderson County 20. Harlan County (1) 18. Leslie County 9. Glasgow 4. Paintsville 3. Holmes 3. Harlan 2. Bullitt East 2. Shelby Valley 1.

This week’s voters: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah.

