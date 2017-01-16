Menu
Bowling Green boys, Butler girls top AP polls

Bowling Green forward Terry Taylor prepares to shoot over Doss forward Terez Traynor. Taylor scored 18 points in the game, the second highest scorer of the night, helping the #1 ranked Bowling Green Purples defeat the defending state champion Doss Dragons, 60-50. 17 December 2016

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS

Rank-School (FPV)          Rec       TP     Pvs

1. Bowling Green (5)          15-2       141     3

2. Trinity (1)                       18-2       139     1

3. Fern Creek (7)                18-2       137      4

4. Covington Catholic (3)       15-4       125     2

5. (tie) Scott County             15-4       77        6

5. (tie) Ballard                        15-3       77        5

7. Christian County                13-2       69       7

8. Campbell County (1)         16-1       46        9

9. Cooper                                14-3       42      10

10. Paul Dunbar                      13-5       21        8

Others receiving votes: Corbin 17. Hopkinsville 13. South Laurel 10. Apollo 5. North Laurel 4. Lexington Catholic 3. Elliott County 3. Graves County 2. Doss 2. Hancock County 1. Lexington Christian 1.

GIRLS

Rank-School (FPV)        Rec        TP      Pvs

1. Butler (9)                     16-1       151        1

2. Male (5)                       15-1       140        2

3. Mercer County (1)         13-4       112        3

4. Simon Kenton               13-3       94           4

5. Manual                         14-3       85         5

6. Elizabethtown (1)           13-2       61         8

7. Murray                           13-3       60         9

8. Sacred Heart                   13-4       56         6

9. Franklin County                14-3       38         7

10. Henderson County         13-2       33        10

Others receiving votes: Harlan County 16. Paintsville 6. Leslie County 5. Monroe County 3. Bullitt East 3. Graves County 3. Harlan 3. South Laurel 3. Scott County 2. Clark County 2. Mason County 1. Madison Central 1. Highlands 1. Nelson County 1.

