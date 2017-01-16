Bowling Green boys, Butler girls top AP polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS

Rank-School (FPV) Rec TP Pvs

1. Bowling Green (5) 15-2 141 3

2. Trinity (1) 18-2 139 1

3. Fern Creek (7) 18-2 137 4

4. Covington Catholic (3) 15-4 125 2

5. (tie) Scott County 15-4 77 6

5. (tie) Ballard 15-3 77 5

7. Christian County 13-2 69 7

8. Campbell County (1) 16-1 46 9

9. Cooper 14-3 42 10

10. Paul Dunbar 13-5 21 8

Others receiving votes: Corbin 17. Hopkinsville 13. South Laurel 10. Apollo 5. North Laurel 4. Lexington Catholic 3. Elliott County 3. Graves County 2. Doss 2. Hancock County 1. Lexington Christian 1.

The following outlets participated in voting: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah; WSON, Henderson.

GIRLS

Rank-School (FPV) Rec TP Pvs

1. Butler (9) 16-1 151 1

2. Male (5) 15-1 140 2

3. Mercer County (1) 13-4 112 3

4. Simon Kenton 13-3 94 4

5. Manual 14-3 85 5

6. Elizabethtown (1) 13-2 61 8

7. Murray 13-3 60 9

8. Sacred Heart 13-4 56 6

9. Franklin County 14-3 38 7

10. Henderson County 13-2 33 10

Others receiving votes: Harlan County 16. Paintsville 6. Leslie County 5. Monroe County 3. Bullitt East 3. Graves County 3. Harlan 3. South Laurel 3. Scott County 2. Clark County 2. Mason County 1. Madison Central 1. Highlands 1. Nelson County 1.

The following outlets participated in voting: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah; WSON, Henderson.