Basketball

Bowling Green boys, Male girls top AP polls

Male guard Ciaja Harbison drives to the basket in the Girls' LIT championship. 28 January 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS

RANK-SCHOOL (FPV)   RCD   TP     PVS

1. Bowling Green (13)    26-2     182      1

2. Fern Creek (5)            26-2     161      2

3. Scott County               23-5     136      5

4. Trinity                           24-3     124      4

5. Ballard                         22-5     94        7

6. Covington Catholic      23-5    90         3

7. Cooper                        21-4     64        8

8. Christian County        22-6     46         9

9. Hopkinsville                22-5     43         6

10. Paul Dunbar (1)        21-6     32      NR

Others receiving votes: Corbin 20. Pulaski Southwestern 11. North Laurel 6. Lexington Catholic 5. Perry County Central 5. Johnson Central 5. Harlan County 5. South Laurel 4. Adair County 4. Conner 4. Campbell County 3. West Carter 1.

GIRLS

RANK-SCHOOL (FPV)   RCD    TP     PVS

1. Male (7)                       24-2     172     2

2. Butler (7)                     25-2     165     1

3. Sacred Heart (3)        22-5     144     5

4. Mercer County (1)     20-6     133     3

5. Elizabethtown            23-3      81      4

6. Monroe County         25-2     75       6

7. Murray                        21-5     66       7

8. Simon Kenton           21-5    56       8

9. Manual                       19-6     35     10

10. Henderson County  23-3    34      9

Others receiving votes: Franklin County 32. Harlan County (1) 23. Leslie County 8. Harlan 7. Bullitt East 3. Nelson County 3. Perry County Central 3. South Laurel 2. Shelby Valley 2. Paintsville 1.

This week’s voters: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah; WSON, Henderson.

