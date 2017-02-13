Bowling Green boys, Male girls top AP polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS

RANK-SCHOOL (FPV) RCD TP PVS

1. Bowling Green (13) 26-2 182 1

2. Fern Creek (5) 26-2 161 2

3. Scott County 23-5 136 5

4. Trinity 24-3 124 4

5. Ballard 22-5 94 7

6. Covington Catholic 23-5 90 3

7. Cooper 21-4 64 8

8. Christian County 22-6 46 9

9. Hopkinsville 22-5 43 6

10. Paul Dunbar (1) 21-6 32 NR

Others receiving votes: Corbin 20. Pulaski Southwestern 11. North Laurel 6. Lexington Catholic 5. Perry County Central 5. Johnson Central 5. Harlan County 5. South Laurel 4. Adair County 4. Conner 4. Campbell County 3. West Carter 1.

GIRLS

RANK-SCHOOL (FPV) RCD TP PVS

1. Male (7) 24-2 172 2

2. Butler (7) 25-2 165 1

3. Sacred Heart (3) 22-5 144 5

4. Mercer County (1) 20-6 133 3

5. Elizabethtown 23-3 81 4

6. Monroe County 25-2 75 6

7. Murray 21-5 66 7

8. Simon Kenton 21-5 56 8

9. Manual 19-6 35 10

10. Henderson County 23-3 34 9

Others receiving votes: Franklin County 32. Harlan County (1) 23. Leslie County 8. Harlan 7. Bullitt East 3. Nelson County 3. Perry County Central 3. South Laurel 2. Shelby Valley 2. Paintsville 1.

This week’s voters: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; East Kentucky Broadcasting, Pikeville; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Times Leader Princeton, Princeton; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah; WSON, Henderson.