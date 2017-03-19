Bowling Green captures first Sweet 16 title

LEXINGTON, Ky. – So close the past three seasons, the Bowling Green High School boys basketball team finally broke through to win its first state championship Sunday.

Eighth-grader Zion Harmon scored 18 points and senior Terry Taylor added 16 points and 10 rebounds and earned tournament MVP honors as the Purples beat Cooper 67-56 in the final of the 100th annual Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Sweet 16 in front of 11,346 fans at Rupp Arena.

Bowling Green (36-2) finished the season with a 29-game win streak and became just the second school in Kentucky history to win football and boys basketball state titles in the same school year. Trinity was the first to accomplish the feat during the 2011-12 school year.

Bowling Green was in the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight season and had lost to the eventual champion in each of the previous three – Covington Catholic in the 2014 semifinals, Owensboro on the 2015 final and Paul Dunbar in the 2016 quarterfinals.

Bellarmine University signee Sean McNeil hit 6 of 12 3-point shots and scored 20 points to lead No. 8 Cooper (31-5), which was playing in the Sweet 16 for the first time.

This story will be updated.

Jason Frakes can be reached at (502) 582-4046 and jfrakes@courier-journal.com.

BOWLING GREEN 67, COOPER 56

COOPER (31-5) – Dante Hendrix 9p; Adam Kunkel 13p, 4a; Brayden Runion 8p; Chris McNeil 0p, 5a; Sean McNeil 20p, 6r; Tripp Pittman 2p; Blaine Walters 2p; Noah Shidler 2p.

BOWLING GREEN (36-2) – Kyran Jones 11p, 8r; Terry Taylor 16p, 10r; DeAngelo Wilson 11p, 4a, 3s; Zion Harmon 18p; Davion Dice 1p; Eli Thurman 3p; Trey Jones 6p; Beau Buchanan 1p.

MVP – Terry Taylor (Bowling Green).

All-tournament team – Zion Harmon, DeAngelo Wilson (Bowling Green); Sean McNeil, Adam Kunkel, Dante Hendrix (Cooper); Chance Moore, Ahmad Price (Fern Creek); Chad Ohmer, Jake Ohmer (Scott); Clivonte Patterson (Ballard); Dominique Turner (Collins); Damon Tobler (Perry County Central); Cooper Robb (Scott County).

Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches Larry Conley Ultimate Teammate Award – Jake Ohmer (Scott).

Ted Sanford Award, sponsored by The Courier- Journal – Caleb Covington (Scott County).