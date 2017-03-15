Menu
Basketball

Bowling Green tops Graves County in Sweet 16

Bowling Green forward Terry Taylor prepares to shoot over Doss forward Terez Traynor. Taylor scored 18 points in the game, the second highest scorer of the night, helping the #1 ranked Bowling Green Purples defeat the defending state champion Doss Dragons, 60-50. 17 December 2016

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Terry Taylor scored 20 points and eighth-grader Zion Harmon added 17 points and three steals as the Bowling Green High School boys basketball team beat Graves County 68-51 on Wednesday in the first round of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.

Taylor, an Austin Peay signee, hit 8 of 11 shots and added four assists to lead the Purples (33-2), who extended their state-best winning streak to 26. Bowling Green – No. 4 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings – will face the Scott County-Pulaski County winner in Friday’s noon quarterfinal.

The Purples led 31-29 at halftime and opened the third quarter with an 11-2 run to take control, going ahead 42-31 on two free throws by Trey Jones at the 4:29 mark.

Jordyn Naranjo scored 11 points to lead Graves County (27-8). Chris Vogt, a 7-footer who has signed with Northern Kentucky, added eight points, nine rebounds and five blocks before fouling out with 5:15 remaining.

Jason Frakes can be reached at (502) 582-4046 and jfrakes@courier-journal.com.

BOWLING GREEN 68, GRAVES COUNTY 51

GRAVES COUNTY (27-8) – Brady Wetherington 7p; Jordyn Naranjo 11p; Trevor Grant 8p; Chris Vogt 8p, 9r, 5b; Brenden Young 6p; Logan Elliott 3p; Aaron Jones 2p; Ryan Mathis 2p, 4a; Jace Wiggins 1p; Jacob Savage 2p; Grant Jackson 1p.

BOWLING GREEN (33-2) – Deangelo Wilson 7p, 3s; Zion Harmon 17p, 3s; Kyran Jones 9p, 11r; Terry Taylor 20p, 4a; Jarius Key 6p; Trey Jones 7p; Jaylen Cornwell 2p.

