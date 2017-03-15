Bowling Green tops Graves County in Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Terry Taylor scored 20 points and eighth-grader Zion Harmon added 17 points and three steals as the Bowling Green High School boys basketball team beat Graves County 68-51 on Wednesday in the first round of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.

Taylor, an Austin Peay signee, hit 8 of 11 shots and added four assists to lead the Purples (33-2), who extended their state-best winning streak to 26. Bowling Green – No. 4 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings – will face the Scott County-Pulaski County winner in Friday’s noon quarterfinal.

The Purples led 31-29 at halftime and opened the third quarter with an 11-2 run to take control, going ahead 42-31 on two free throws by Trey Jones at the 4:29 mark.

Jordyn Naranjo scored 11 points to lead Graves County (27-8). Chris Vogt, a 7-footer who has signed with Northern Kentucky, added eight points, nine rebounds and five blocks before fouling out with 5:15 remaining.

BOWLING GREEN 68, GRAVES COUNTY 51

GRAVES COUNTY (27-8) – Brady Wetherington 7p; Jordyn Naranjo 11p; Trevor Grant 8p; Chris Vogt 8p, 9r, 5b; Brenden Young 6p; Logan Elliott 3p; Aaron Jones 2p; Ryan Mathis 2p, 4a; Jace Wiggins 1p; Jacob Savage 2p; Grant Jackson 1p.

BOWLING GREEN (33-2) – Deangelo Wilson 7p, 3s; Zion Harmon 17p, 3s; Kyran Jones 9p, 11r; Terry Taylor 20p, 4a; Jarius Key 6p; Trey Jones 7p; Jaylen Cornwell 2p.