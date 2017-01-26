Bowling Green's Carothers named Mr. Football

Running back Jamale Carothers, who led the Bowling Green High School football team to the Class 5-A state championship last month, has been named Kentucky’s Mr. Football by The Associated Press.

Carothers, a 5-foot-9, 187-pound senior who has committed to Navy, rushed for 1,410 yards and 27 touchdowns on 181 carries (7.8 yards per carry) as the Purples finished 15-0 and beat Pulaski County 70-22 in the 5-A state final.

The AP announced all of its postseason awards Thursday morning. All media outlets in Kentucky that are AP members are eligible to vote.

Christian Academy’s Stefan LeFors and Johnson Central’s Jim Matney were named Co-Coaches of the Year. Seven players from the Louisville area received first-team All-State honors – Trinity offensive lineman Cole Spencer, Trinity defensive lineman Stephen Herron, Fern Creek linebacker Kyree Hawkins, Central linebacker Jonathan Dooley, Male defensive back Nathan Hobbs, Trinity defensive back Zyan Bethel and Waggener defensive back Jairus Brents.

Along with his rushing statistics, Carothers caught 45 passes for 884 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior. He finished his career as Bowling Green’s career leader in points (514) and rushing yards (3,921). He was named the Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year and also was a first-team member of The Courier-Journal’s All-State team.

“I was satisfied just seeing my whole class come together and being a leader in trying to be undefeated state champs,” Carothers said. “It took a lot of extra effort, staying after practice and coming in on off days. You can’t just make this stuff happen without putting in the extra effort.”

Carothers is the second Bowling Green player in the past four years to win Mr. Football honors, joining wide receiver Nacarius Fant (2013). Fant recently finished his junior season at Western Kentucky University.

Carothers was one of eight seniors nominated for the Mr. Football award, joining Mayfield quarterback Landon Arnett, Trinity quarterback Spencer Blackburn, Johnson Central athlete Geordan Blanton, Mayfield running back Trajon Bright, Pulaski County wide receiver Jake Johnson, Ryle quarterback Tanner Morgan and Lafayette quarterback Walker Wood.

The AP does not release voting results.

LeFors, a former University of Louisville quarterback, led Christian Academy to its first-ever state championship, beating Danville 24-6 in the Class 2-A final to finish a 14-1 season. LeFors has a 61-16 career record in six seasons at CAL.

Matney led Johnson Central to its first state title, a 48-0 victory over Franklin-Simpson in the Class 4-A final that completed a 14-1 season. Matney has a 257-125 record in 33 seasons as a head coach, 20 at Sheldon Clark and the past 13 at Johnson Central.

Jason Frakes can be reached at (502) 582-4046 and jfrakes@courier-journal.com. The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Here is the complete AP All-State team:

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback — Walker Wood, Lexington Lafayette

Running Back — Jamale Carothers, Bowling Green

Running Back — Trajon Bright, Mayfield

Wide Receiver — Jake Johnson, Pulaski County

Wide Receiver — Keyron Catlett, Christian County

Wide Receiver — Dante Hendrix, Cooper

Offensive Lineman — Austin Dotson, Belfry

Offensive Lineman — Jedrick Wills, Lexington Lafayette

Offensive Lineman — Cole Spencer, Louisville Trinity

Offensive Lineman — Colby McKee, Scott County

Offensive Lineman — Charles Tooley, Bowling Green

Offensive Lineman — Jordan Scott, Belfry

Offensive Lineman — Cole Kirby, Franklin-Simpson

Kicker — Landon White, Madison Central

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Lineman — Rayquan Horton, Belfry

Defensive Lineman — Dalan Cofer, Bowling Green

Defensive Lineman — Stephen Herron, Louisville Trinity

Defensive Lineman — Cole Bentley, Belfry

Linebacker — Kincer Arnett, Mayfield

Linebacker — Kyree Hawkins, Louisville Fern Creek

Linebacker — Jonathan Dooley, Louisville Central

Linebacker — Jackson Mobley, Pulaski County

Linebacker — Ean Shaw, Lexington Lafayette

Defensive Back — Nathan Hobbs, Louisville Male

Defensive Back — Kenneth Major, Christian County

Defensive Back — Zyan Bethel, Louisville Trinity

Defensive Back — Jairus Brents, Louisville Waggener

Punter — Chase Estep, Corbin

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback — Clark Payne, Bowling Green

Running Back — Kent Phelps, Paintsville

Running Back — Cory Smith, Hazard

Wide Receiver — C.J. Hayes, South Warren

Wide Receiver — Deangelo Wilson, Bowling Green

Wide Receiver — Milton Wright, Christian Academy-Louisville

Offensive Lineman — Woodford Lankford, Lexington Catholic

Offensive Lineman — Levi Nesler, Graves County

Offensive Lineman — Ross Whipple, Christian County

Offensive Lineman — Cameron Thurman, Marshall County

Offensive Lineman — Hunter Ziegelmeyer, Covington Catholic

Offensive Lineman — Tylor Patrick, Johnson Central

Offensive Lineman — D’Avian Phillips, Trigg County

Kicker — D.C. Bowlin, Williamsburg

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Lineman — Jake Paulson, Louisville Christian Academy

Defensive Lineman — Austin Daulton, Southwestern

Defensive Lineman — DeCarlo Halcomb, Bowling Green

Defensive Lineman — Quinten Floyd, Lexington Bryan Station

Linebacker — Donlevy Harris, Danville

Linebacker — Jaxon Janes, Hopkinsville

Linebacker — Derek Wellman, Belfry

Linebacker — Braden Sevier, Corbin

Linebacker — Jhamir White, Bowling Green

Linebacker — Derrick Barnes, Covington Holy Cross

Defensive Back — Bryce Cosby, Louisville DuPont Manual

Defensive Back — Cooper Robb, Scott County

Defensive Back — Jack Fagot, Lexington Catholic

Defensive Back — Alec Brothers, Louisville DeSales

Punter — Zac Collins, Louisville St. Xavier

___

Mr. Football: Jamale Carothers, Bowling Green

___

Coaches of the Year: (Tie) Stefan LeFors, Christian Academy-Louisville and Jim Matney, Johnson Central

___

HONORABLE MENTION:

OFFENSE

QB: Landon Arnett, Mayfield; Wyatt Battaile, Pikeville; Spencer Blackburn, Louisville Trinity; Wiley Cain, Pulaski County; Zack Dampier, Danville; Breece Hayes, Casey County; Jalen Johnson, Hopkinsville; Kolbe Langhi, Christian County; J.R. Lucas, Collins; Tanner Morgan, Ryle; Alec Poore, Williamsburg; Dylan Wilson, Whitley County; Tucker Woolum, Pineville.

RB: Donavon Arthur, Knox Central; Darius Barbour, Central Hardin; Landon Board, Owensboro; Kendal Brock, Harlan; Daniel Caudill, Edmonson County; Jake Chisolm, Ryle; Dalton Cook, Lynn Camp; Brennan Culp, Graves County; Jordan Doan, Somerset; Johnny Drumgole, Russellville; Patric Edwards, Southwestern; Alec Gold, Paducah Tilghman; Mason Green, Marshall County; Jared Grubb, South Laurel; Kendrick Hamilton, Scott County; Joe Jackson, Johnson Central; Armand Jackson, Conner; Corey Johnson, Louisville Central; Aiden Justice, Beechwood; Cameron Morgan, Lexington Lafayette; WanDale Robinson, Western Hills; Matt Sizemore, North Laurel; Dontae Smith, Union County; Sam Taylor, Louisville St. Xavier; Dillon Wheatley, Lexington Christian.

WR: Will Adams, Pineville; Jackson Beerman, Lexington Tates Creek; Geordon Blanton, Johnson Central; Steven Cager, Hopkinsville; Jaelin Carter, Louisville DuPont Manual; John Cherry, Raceland; Josh Cornett, Somerset; Tate Dowdy, Ashland Blazer; Jared Frank, Louisville Kentucky Country Day; Zach Gaither, Caldwell County; Trevor Grant, Graves County; Jordan Gunter, Louisville Ballard; Hagen Hawn, Williamsburg; C.J. Henagan, Hopkinsville; Ben Hughes, Glasgow; Keanan John, South Oldham; Anton Lumson, Mayfield; Eli Mattingly, Williamsburg; Collin Miller, Casey County; A.J. Moore, Corbin; Josiah Robey, Franklin-Simpson; Tyrese Simmons, Harlan County; B.K. Smith, Louisville Male; Dawson Swain, Whitley County; Marquel Tinsley, Daviess County; David Walker, Danville; Darian Woods, McCracken County.

OL: Bryan Hudson, Scott County; D.J. Washington, Louisville Ballard; Hayden Tedford, Shelby County; Dillon Swank, Elizabethtown; Braydan Roark, Harlan County; Max Maloney, Owensboro Catholic; Hunter Askins, Owensboro; Charles Allen, Louisville Doss; Blake Hammonds, Madison Central; Jacob Wilson, Casey County; Jaylan Carter, John Hardin; Ben Bowling, Middlesboro; Graham Ashkettle, South Oldham; Donnie Noble, Perry County Central; Luke Kelly, Pineville; Blake Price, Meade County; Cameron Warfield, Caldwell County; Trey Livingood, Madison Southern; Collin Allen, Casey County; Brandon Bryant, Lincoln County; Preston Puckett, Graves County.

DEFENSE

K: Nick Brake, Owensboro; Josh Edwards, Shelby County; Rodrigo Garcia, Graves County; Roddy Garcia, Graves County; Devonta Guillory, John Hardin; Owen Johnson, Louisville St. Xavier; John Lowe, Corbin.

DL: Chase Bridges, Elizabethtown; Nick Caldwell, Bell County; Austin Campbell, Casey County; Sean Cleasant, Louisville DuPont Manual; Zach Ferris, Pulaski County; Steven Franklin, Glasgow; Ethan Hart, Graves County; Jermaine Jackson, Louisville Trinity; Darrell Jessie, Metcalfe County; Quame Jones, McCracken County; Jacob Lacey, South Warren; Jacob Lovett, Corbin; Drew Mack, Shelby County; Tahj Rice, Louisville Waggener; Thomas Rogers, John Hardin; Sander Roksvag, Cooper; Quamari Tinsley, Owensboro; Isaac Wallace, Raceland; Justus Williams, Madison Southern; Max Willinger, Louisville St. Xavier; Terrell Wilson, Muhlenberg County.

LB: Grayson Blevins, Mercer County; Isaiah Boards, Warren East; Luke Bowman, Louisville Central; Evan Brock, Middlesboro; Hunter Brown, Williamsburg; Brian Carter, Simon Kenton; Nathan Collett, Bell County; Kaden Gervacio, Boyle County; Cody Goatley, Graves County; Drew Goodman, Central Hardin; Garry Henson, Harlan County; Kyle Hurt, Mayfield; Miguel Luna, North Hardin; Rickey Maxey, Pulaski County; Avery Milliken, Graves County; Tristan Moorehead, Madison Central; R.J. Mooring, John Hardin; Malik Mundy, Owensboro; Clay Shelton, Wayne County; Carter Smith, Madison Southern; Hunter VanHooser, Caldwell County; Jack Willey, South Warren.

DB: Jay Becherer, Elizabethtown; Drey Boehm, Russell; Cameron Catron, Belfry; Brandon Davis, Shelby County; Hunter Hancock, Graves County; Anthony Jackson, Middlesboro; Corey Johnson, Whitley County; K.J. Long, Madison Central; Jerred Lovins, South Laurel; Cameron Maguet, Corbin; Jacob Naylor, Russellville; Jake New, Pulaski County; Don Parker, Hopkinsville; Tyrese Simmons, Harlan County; Evan Tarter, Boyle County; Dmauriae VanCleave, Danville; Antonio Zachery, Bell County.

P: Micqael Branch, Louisville Central; Roddy Garcia, Graves County.