Bowman Academy hit with IHSAA sanctions

INDIANAPOLIS — Bowman Academy was hit with severe sanctions from the Indiana High School Athletic Association on Friday.

The Gary school has been suspended from IHSAA tournament events in all sports through the 2017-18 school year and will be placed on probationary status due to numerous violations and a repeated history of non-compliance by the boys basketball program and “the previous lack of institutional control exhibited by the school over its entire athletic program.”

Among the violations came earlier this season when a boys basketball player participated in a game despite not being enrolled at the school. Other violations include a player participating despite having expired his high school eligibility, a falsified transfer report, participation in a game without a signed contract and playing in more games than allowed by the IHSAA.

The school will be allowed to field athletic teams during the probationary period but not be entered in state competition. Any violations in the probationary period could result in expulsion from the IHSAA.

Bowman Academy was admitted as a member school in 2006 and immediately became a power in boys basketball, winning a Class A state title in 2010 and a 2A state title in 2013.

