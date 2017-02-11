Boyle County, Central Hardin win state bowling titles

Boyle County and Central Hardin took home state titles on Friday evening in the boys and girls KHSAA state bowling championships, respectively.

Top-seeded Central Hardin defeated second-seeded Harrison County in the girls tournament final, recording a total score of 973 in the final match, while top-seeded Boyle County defeated 11th seeded South Warren in the boys tournament final, recording a total score of 875. The tournament took place at Collins Eastland in Lexington.

Pleasure Ridge Park’s Abigail Bauer was named the Female Student-Athlete of the Year.

Seneca’s boys bowling team made it to the semifinal round before falling to South Warren. Seneca, seeded second in the field, defeated Bishop Brossart and Bourbon County earlier in the day. 13th seed Trinity defeated fourth seed Campbell County in its first round match, but the Shamrocks were defeated in the quarterfinals by fifth seed West Jessamine. Ninth seed Butler’s bowling team were defeated in the first round by No. 8 McCracken County.

On the girls side, 13th seed Mercy defeated fourth seed Highlands in the first round but couldn’t get past fifth seed Boone County in the quarterfinals. Both Male (11th seed) and Bullitt East (eighth seed) lost in the first round to sixth seed West Jessamine and ninth seed Apollo, respectively.

St. Xavier’s Brandon Flora and Mercy’s Breanna Elkin gave Louisville a sweep of the boys and girls singles bowling titles on Thursday.