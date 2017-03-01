Boys and Girls Basketball are State-Bound

On Wednesday, March 1, the Lions are headed to the Tacoma Dome. Students may leave school and attend if they submit permission slip forms in the morning.

The Boys play Kentwood at 12:15 p.m.

The Girls play Woodinville at 3:45 p.m.

Starter Shalyse Smith made the All Area Team and will be one of the key players in the Dome.

Girls Coach Kevin Meines was named All Area Coach of the Year.

Both teams look forward to a dome full of fans, and if the spectators are sporting their ashes from Ash Wednesday’s morning mass, even better.