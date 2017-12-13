Boys and girls wrestling coaches at Texas high school are husband and wife, and boy are they successful

If you’re a wrestling coach in the state of Texas, you really don’t want to see Azle on your schedule. That’s true whether you are coaching boys or girls, because either way you’re due to face off against a coach named Allen.

As reported by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Chris and Monica Allen together lead the Azle boys and girls wrestling teams. While both are independently the head coach of their respective single-sex teams, they essentially co-coach both teams, a trait they are uniquely qualified for because Monica Allen was a star collegiate wrestler and then a coach in other sports and because they had both coached at Caprock High School in Amarillo before they moved together to Azle in 2007.

Monica Allen served as a volunteer coach assisting her husband until 2014, when the school appointed her as the head women’s coach after allocating new funding for the role.

Both coaches have led the girls and boys programs to state titles at Azle, and both are highly respected for their individual ability and the way they coach their players.

“I know I couldn’t coach with anybody else,” Monica Allen told the Star-Telegram. “We can be ‘good cop/bad cop’ with the kids if it becomes too much or if we get overwhelmed. I can be the good guy with the boys and bad with the girls, and back-and-forth.”

Added Chris Allen: “We just want to get the best out of our kids.”

The goal will remain a state title for each, though their athletic director will be much more focused on the way their athletes are treated and develop. That’s always been the hallmark of their programs, and that’s certainly unlikely to change.