Boys' basketball: 10 things to watch Friday

We’ve mentioned how fast the year comes and goes in this space before, but the speed of the season really amplifies when the postseason pairings start coming out.

Just last week, the Iowa High School Athletic Association released the pairings for classes 1A and 2A. The pairings for 3A and 4A are expected to come out Friday. Before we know it, the state tournament will be underway at Wells Fargo Arena.

Here are 10 mid-week thoughts that recap recent action and look ahead to the weekend.

1. Pella’s Van Wyk aggressive as they come

Pella throttled Pella Christian, 83-67, on Tuesday. The score was lopsided primarily because the Eagles were without senior David Kacmarynski, who sprained his ankle in the previous game. His absence allowed the Dutch to score almost at will in the paint.

Which brings us to Ryan Van Wyk, who rolled to 34 points on 14-of-19 shooting on Tuesday. He at times appeared to play like a cheat code for Pella, using his 6-foot-5 frame to stroll into the paint and get easy, seemingly uncontested buckets.

At one point in the first half, Nick Finney found Van Wyk on an inbounds pass where Van Wyk jumped over his defender, caught the pass and converted it to a bucket. His height made it so there was virtually nothing the defender could do.

“He just had a legit game,” Pella coach Mark Core said.

The senior has posted three 30-point games and is shooting 67.2 percent from the field, good for sixth in 3A among those with at least 75 shots. Of those six, he’s taken far and away the most shots, at 201.

What’s more, he’s gone to the charity stripe 74 times this season, a marker that can be used for aggressiveness. That’s not an earth-shattering number, but it does show how comfortable he is driving through the lane toward the rim.

“He’s just very consistent,” Core said. “It really does take a couple of guys. We put him through all kinds of weird stuff in practice. (On Monday night), we basically made it legal for our football linebackers to foul him. We just want to make it as difficult as possible.

“He took it in stride. A lot of kids would get mad or frustrated, but he just kept working and banging back a little bit. That really helped prepare him for (Tuesday). He played well.”

2. CIML races heating up heading into final month

As the season heads into the final month, the CIML picture is much more clear than it was at the beginning of January. The conference races are as hot as ever, and there’s a lot to watch for over the next few weeks.

The Central Conference is all sorts of fun. Waukee, Valley and Ames are all 5-2 in conference play – the Warriors swept Valley, while the Tigers own a win over the Little Cyclones, who swept Waukee.

In the Iowa Conference, Dowling and Johnston have surged to the top with 6-1 records, but Fort Dodge is just a game back at 5-2. The Maroons and Dragons play this Friday to break the tie.

In the Metro Conference, Hoover and North both own 6-1 records, with their only losses to each other. Roosevelt is hanging tough, but is two games back with two losses to Hoover and another to North.

3. New London among those to watch in Class 1A

Down in the southeast corner of the state sits one of the best surprises of the 2016-17 season.

The New London boys’ basketball team enters Friday’s matchup against Central Lee of Donnellson at 14-1 and ranked No. 5 in the latest 1A AP poll. This year has been the product of a steady progression by the Tigers, who not long ago won 15 games over the course of four seasons.

Last year, New London won 13 games, and the year before that, eight. But prior to the 2014-15 season, the Tigers hadn’t won that many games since they won nine in 2008-09. In the four years that followed, they won just 15, including one in 2010-11 and two in 2011-12.

This season, though, New London’s on a roll, winning five of its 14 games by 40 points or more. Mason Porter, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, leads the way at 19.2 points per game, followed by another four that contribute at least eight.

The Tigers were drawn into Class 1A’s District 10, where they’ve already beaten six of the other eight teams. If they keep playing the way they have been, it shouldn’t be unreasonable to think they can get to state for the first time in program history.

4. Tuesday’s sharpshooters

We appreciate good offenses here, so let’s take a moment to recognize some stellar 3-point shooting performances from earlier this week.

Grand View Christian’s Stephen Glenn went 7-of-9 from deep as part of a 25-point showing in a 115-42 win over Seymour on Tuesday.

Austin Mona of Des Moines Christian scored 19 and went 5-for-5 from three in a 86-46 win over ACGC on Monday.

Ottumwa’s Trey Thomas went 5-of-10 from deep, scoring 15 points in a 71-56 win over Washington on Tuesday. It was the Bulldogs’ third straight win.

Dunkerton’s Kaleb Cox went 4-of-6 from beyond the arc in Tuesday’s 69-60 win over Meskwaki. Cox finished with 24 points on 10-of-17 overall.

5. Let’s talk about Martensdale-St. Marys’ Brady Gavin

We haven’t talked much about Gavin this year, but it’s time we start. The 6-foot-6 junior has been a force inside for the Blue Devils.

For the season, Gavin’s averaging 22.9 points and 12.7 boards per game on a scorching 77 percent shooting, the best in the state among those with at least 60 field-goal attempts. He’s had more games where he’s scored 20 points (10) than games where he hasn’t (three).

His averages suggest he’s good for a double-double every night out – because he is. In all 13 games this season, Gavin’s produced a double-double for the Blue Devils, who host East Union on Friday night at 7:45 p.m.

6. Six good stat lines

— Mount Pleasant’s Brady Satorius scored 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting, grabbed five boards and dished out seven assists in a 77-48 win over Chariton on Tuesday. In doing so, the junior also surpassed 1,000 points for his career.

— Ja’Cee Clark of Waterloo East scored 10 points to go with six assists and six steals in a 65-64 win over Cedar Rapids Washington on Tuesday. The junior helped coach Steve McGraw to his 600th career victory. He’s just the 14th coach to ever win 600.

— Woodward-Granger’s Bryce Achenbach posted a double-double with 11 points and 12 assists in an 86-77 win over Ogden on Tuesday. Achenbach is up to 95 assists this season, the third-most in Class 2A. He is just a freshman.

— Siouxland Christian’s Christian Kyles dropped 34 points in a 67-34 win over Hinton last Saturday. The senior went 12-of-17 from the field and added four boards, three assists and five steals.

— Lim Chuol nearly posted a triple-double on Monday. The Chariton senior scored 10 points, grabbed 10 boards and dished out nine assists in a 56-39 win over Central Decatur.

— Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s Joe Smoldt was efficient in a 28-point showing on Monday. The senior went 8-of-15 from the field and added 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals in an 84-37 win over South Hardin.

7. Class 1A, 2A pairings

The Class 1A and 2A pairings were released last Friday. Here are where some central Iowa teams are headed:

Class 1A

— Colo-NESCO was drawn into District 6, along with Gladbrook-Reinbeck, which took fourth at state last year.

— Twin Cedars (Bussey) was drawn into District 11, along with B-G-M Brooklyn, Colfax-Mingo and Lynnville-Sully.

— Ar-We-Va (Westside) was drawn into District 15, along with Coon Rapids-Bayard and Exira/EH-K.

Class 2A

— Pella Christian was drawn into District 10, along with Albia. The Eagles finished third at state last year.

— Des Moines Christian, a state qualifier last season, was drawn into District 11, along with Collins-Maxwell-Baxter, PCM, Monroe and West Marshall.

— South Hamilton was drawn into District 12, along with Madrid, Ogden, Roland-Story, South Hardin and Southeast Valley. The Hawks are trying to get back to state for the first time since 2014.

— Van Meter was drawn into District 13, along with Woodward-Granger and Woodward Academy.

— IKM-Manning was drawn into District 15, along with Carroll Kuemper Catholic, Panorama and South Central Calhoun.

8. Three CIML games to watch

Here are three CIML games to watch this Friday:

Dowling Catholic (11-3) at Johnston (10-4), 7:45 p.m. After two straight road wins, the Dragons are hoping to catch Dowling at the top of the Iowa Conference.

West Des Moines Valley (11-4) at Ames (9-4), 7:45 p.m. Winner keeps pace with Waukee in a top-heavy Central Conference.

Ankeny Centennial (6-7) at Ankeny (7-6), 7:45 p.m. Who doesn’t like a crosstown rivalry? The Hawks squeaked out a 56-55 win over Centennial in late December.

9. Three more matchups to follow

Here are three more games to keep an eye on this Friday:

Greene County (9-5) at South Hamilton (13-1), 7:30 p.m. The top of the Heart of Iowa Conference will clash in Jewell this Friday night.

Oskaloosa (8-5) at Dallas Center-Grimes (10-4), 7:45 p.m. Young and talented Oskaloosa has lost three of its five games this season by just single digits. The Mustangs, meanwhile, have lost four of their last five after a 9-0 start.

Cedar Falls (9-4) at Iowa City West (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Iowa City West has looked unbeatable since its loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie in December. Cedar Falls hopes to avoid its third loss in five games.

10. Parting shot

It is incredibly hard to run the table in high school basketball — only three teams have done it over the last four seasons. With just a few weeks remaining, only eight are left without a loss.

They are: West Delaware, St. Mary’s (Remsen), Waverly-Shell Rock, Osage, Murray, Van Meter, North Linn and Ar-We-Va (Westside).

A bold prediction: Waverly-Shell Rock has the best chance to run the table this season. It won’t be easy, with four of its final six games on the road, but the top-ranked Go-Hawks, led by Northern Iowa commit Austin Phyfe, have shown they are the team to beat in Class 3A.

Cody Goodwin covers high school sports, college basketball recruiting and Drake athletics for the Des Moines Register. Reach him at (816) 582-0633, email him at cgoodwin2@dmreg.com , or send him a tweet at @codygoodwin .