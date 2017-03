The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Northern Nevada boys basketball team as selected by the RGJ sports high school staff. The All-Northern Nevada team represents the best players in the Northern 4A.

Boys Basketball

ALL-USA Northern Nevada

Marcus Loadholt, Spanish Springs, senior

Dillon Voyles, Galena, senior

Tez Allen, Carson, senior

Drew Rippingham, Reno, senior

Aidan Cantwell, Bishop Manogue, senior

Moses Wood, Galena, junior