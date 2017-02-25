Boys basketball: Beech Grove outlasts Whiteland in overtime​

BEECH GROVE – The Beech Grove boys basketball team is heading into the Indiana High School Athletic Association tournament on a high note.

After failing to close out Whiteland in regulation, the Hornets took control in overtime en route to a 76-70 win over the Warriors on Friday night in both teams’ regular-season finale.

Beech Grove finishes the regular season 16-6 — the most wins for the program since 2008.

“We play a lot of seniors,” Beech Grove coach Matt English said. “I’m proud of them. They’re starting to show just how important this is to them.”

The game was close throughout — and didn’t lack several late dramatics. The Hornets broke a tie score late in regulation when senior guard Chase Andries laid it in to make it 63-61 with 47.1 to play.

Whiteland (!4-7) held the ball for the final shot. With eight seconds remaining, Warriors’ sophomore guard Noah Hale drained a 10-foot jumper to tie the score. Beech Grove turned the ball over at half court with two seconds to play, but Brennan Neal’s half-court attempt to win it for Whiteland was off the mark.

In overtime, Hornets junior guard Kenny Washington’s layup with 2:18 left made it 67-65. It was part of a 6-0 run that saw Beech Grove go up 71-65 with 54 seconds to play and all but put the game away.

“We were calling some things we wanted to run in overtime but weren’t able to execute them,” Whiteland coach Matt Wadsworth said. “In the first half, we didn’t execute the way we wanted to, and that led to some missed opportunities. Our defense let them get to the basket too much.”

That was, in part, because of the play of Washington, who led three Hornets in double figures with 24 points. Senior guard Dylan Allen added 19 points, while junior guard Jalyn Curry chipped in 14. Both Washington and Allen used their speed to score several layups throughout the game.

“They’re good players,” English said of his guards. “We didn’t want to stifle them. They played with control and did a good job.”

The Hornets were playing without senior starter Montrez Hearon, but received nice efforts off the bench, most notably from Washington and Curry.

The Warriors had control early in the game. They took an 18-11 lead in the first quarter and enjoyed a five-point cushion in the opening minute of the second quarter before Beech Grove responded with a 12-0 run.

Whiteland responded and led 52-47 heading into the fourth quarter, but Beech Grove used a 7-0 run later in the quarter and it was close the rest of the way.

“Whiteland’s a good basketball team,” English said. “They have 14 or 15 wins and play a heck of a schedule.”

Whiteland senior forward Michael Valle scored 15 points and surpassed 1,000 points for his career. Neal added 18 points, while senior forward Aaron Gross scored 17.

“The one thing I wanted to see was how we handled the ball,” Wadsworth said. “That’s going to be key in sectionals, and I think ultimately we handled the pressure well. It was a good environment tonight and will prepare us for sectionals.”

Beech Grove opens Class 3A sectional play Wednesday against Indian Creek, while Whiteland plays Martinsville on Tuesday in Class 4A action.

BEECH GROVE 76, WHITELAND 70, OT



Whiteland 18 14 20 11 7 — 70

Beech Grove 16 20 11 16 13 — 76

Whiteland (14-7) — Weatherspoon 4 0-0 11, Neal 6 5-9 16, Hale 2 1-3 5, Gross 6 2-2 17, Valle 4 6-9 15, Leistner 2 2-2 6. Totals 24 15-25 70.

Beech Grove (16-6) — Stennett 1 2-2 5, Vaughan 1 0-0 2, Allen 7 4-6 19, Andries 2 3-5 7, Seals 0 4-6 4, Washington 10 4-7 24, Curry 5 4-4 14, Hess 0 1-2 1. Totals 26 22-30 76.

3-Point Goals: Whiteland 7 (Weatherspoon 3, Gross 3, Neal 1). Beech Grove 2 (Stennett 1, Allen 1).