Boys basketball: Crispus Attucks handles Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS – The bus ride from Crispus Attucks to Bankers Life Fieldhouse would take all of about 10 minutes, depending on traffic. The distance is 1.9 miles.

Nike Sibande has imagined it. The bus ride. The game. Cutting down the nets. All of it. The road to a potential state finals run begins next week for Crispus Attucks, which ran to its seventh consecutive win on Wednesday with a 92-79 victory at Broad Ripple.

“This what we’ve all been dreaming of,” said Sibande, a senior guard who led the Tigers with 30 points on Wednesday. “We all want to win a state championship. We want a ring and we want to be smiling downtown. It crosses my mind all the time.”

Attucks (17-4) will first have to take a detour north to Brebeuf Jesuit, where Class 3A Sectional 27 will be played. The Tigers will host winless Herron in its regular-season finale on Friday and then play Herron again in the first round of the sectional five days later.

The focus will be on the second first-round matchup on Wednesday, when host Brebeuf (12-8) plays Manual (15-6). The winner will likely see the Tigers on a sectional semifinal showdown a week from Friday.

While there are no guarantees once tournament play begins, first-year Attucks coach Chris Hawkins likes the way his team is coming together near the end of the season.

“We’re shooting the ball well, sharing it and spacing the floor,” Hawkins said. “It’s kind of hard for teams to key in on one guy when you have five guys out there who can score. If we keep shooting the ball like this, I like it. It’s a better trajectory from where we started to where we’re at right now.”

Attucks is one of the most explosive offensive teams in the state, coming into Wednesday’s game averaging 78 points a game. The Tigers showed why with a 29-point second quarter against Broad Ripple to take a 47-27 lead into halftime.

The Rockets (16-5) committed 13 first-half turnovers. Every time Broad Ripple made a run in the second half, Attucks would ramp up the pressure. The Rockets, after trailing by as many as 22 points early in the fourth quarter, got as close as eight points in the final minute.

“You have to give Attucks credit,” Broad Ripple coach Scott Hicks said. “They play aggressive. The shoot the lanes and gamble on plays and get deflections. But we put ourselves in a lot of situations where we were just dribbling and lost the ball. It was a little bit of both. Their pressure hurt us and we hurt ourselves.”

Caleb Brown, a 6-7 junior, led Broad Ripple with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Senior guard Sam Colbert added 21 points, including 13 in an impressive third-quarter performance.

The Rockets play one more regular-season game – at Washington on Friday – before getting started in Class 2A Sectional 43 at Speedway next week. They have a bye into Friday’s semifinal, facing either Speedway (4-16) or Shortridge (2-17). Scecina (14-9), Heritage Christian (12-9) and Covenant Christian (8-14) are on the other side of the bracket.

Hicks will get senior Jeron Overall and junior Xavier White eligible next week. Overall, a transfer from Northwest, and White, a transfer from Mt. Vernon, only had limited eligibility this season and played junior varsity.

“Getting them with us will help a lot,” Hicks said.

Teyon Scanlan and Zach Owens each added 15 points for Attucks, which shot 9-for-17 from the 3-point line.

“We’re tightening up on everything right now,” Sibande said. “We’re playing well in all areas. Our offense is there. We just have to make sure we stop people and rebound.”

That 1.9-mile drive has never seemed closer.

CRISPUS ATTUCKS 92, BROAD RIPPLE 79

Crispus Attucks 18 29 22 23- 92

Broad Ripple 12 15 23 29- 79

Crispus Attucks (17-4) – Scanlan 6 1-2 15, Cooley 2 4-5 9, Harris 5 1-2 12, Sibande 8 11-14 30, Poole 1 7-7 9, Owens 5 3-4 15, Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 27-34 92.

Broad Ripple (16-5) – Akins 2 2-2 7, Young 4 2-4 13, Colbert 9 0-3 21, Wilburn 3 4-4 10, Brown 8 6-9 22, Henderson 3 0-0 6. Totals: 29 14-22 79.

3-point goals: Crispus Attucks 9 (Sibande 3, Owens 2, Scanlan 2, Cooley, Harris), Broad Ripple 7 (Young 3, Colbert 3, Akins).