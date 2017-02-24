Boys basketball: Gunn lifts Hamilton SE past Lawrence North

FISHERS – Connor Rotterman stood at about halfcourt with his mouth hanging open, somewhere between stunned and impressed. He remained that way with his hand held out, waiting for Zach Gunn to fall back to where he stood.

Gunn had sunk a shot from beyond the halfcourt line just before the halftime buzzer and extended Hamilton Southeastern’s lead over Lawrence North to 15 points at home Thursday night — and Gunn made it look easy.

But Gunn’s greatest contribution in the Royals’ 93-83 victory over the Wildcats cannot be found looking at his stats, though he scored 22 points on 9-for-11 shooting.

It can be found in his teammates’ stats. In Rotterman’s team-high 24 points. In Noah Smith’s inside layups. In Jack Davidson’s 4-for-6 shooting from behind the arc.

For every instance Gunn made a play for himself, there were two or three he created for his teammates.

“He’s a great teammate,” Hamilton Southeastern coach Brian Satterfield said. “That’s what’s special about him. That’s what special about this whole group, is chemistry they have amongst each other. … and that always come from your leaders. That always gives you special opportunities to do things.”

On senior night, Gunn could have tried stealing the show. Satterfield commends his versatility on both ends of the floor, one of the factors that makes him the top undeclared 2017 recruit in Indiana.

The 6-7 power forward averages nearly a double-double for the Royals (19-5) with 21.6 points and 8.8 rebounds, and right now he is getting the majority of his recruiting attention from Indiana and Ball State. He isn’t leaning one way yet. He wants to see how things “play out” between now and the signing period in April.

For obvious reasons, Gunn commands the attention of many teams on the scouting report and draws plenty of double teams. The Wildcats (15-9) were moderately successful at shutting him down in the first quarter, too, but fell victim to the unselfish side of Gunn, who is unafraid to pass.

“When I’m getting the ball, it opens it up for everyone,” Gunn said. “A lot of team focus on me in the scouting report (but) we’ve got a lot of guys that can shoot and do everything. I don’t think it’s only me.”

The Royals’ 11-for-19 shooting from behind the arc would certainly support Gunn’s assertion. Until the Wildcats launched a fourth-quarter surge, the Royals were scoring from all sides, from different shooters, all game.

It was the type of advantage that would have benefited someone like Wildcats junior Kevin Easley, who scored a game-high 35 points and grabbed nine rebounds but got little support.

“Zach is a great player in the fact that he is going to take what he’s given,” Satterfield said. “If he needs to try and do something and take over, he can, but at the same time, if you’re going to double and triple team him, he’s going to find the open guys — and we’ve got guys that can step it up and knock down shots.”

Gunn knows the weapons around him and isn’t shy about using them, which should only help the Royals when they enter sectional play Tuesday against Fishers. The Tigers took them to double overtime when the teams met on Dec. 16, a game the Royals won 86-80.

“We feel like we can beat them,” Gunn said. “We’ve changed a lot since then. That was mid-December. We’re probably playing some of our best basketball here of late.”

Follow IndyStar reporter Jordan J. Wilson on Twitter: @Wilsonable07.

HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN 93, LAWRENCE NORTH 83

LAWRENCE NORTH — 19 13 19 32 — 83

SOUTHEASTERN — 24 23 20 26 — 93

Lawrence North — Antwaan Cushingberry 3-7 2-3 9, Mike Saunders 1-3 1-2 3, Dexter Shouse 6-11 2-5 16, Ra Kpedi 3-3 6-7 12, Kevin Easley 14-21 4-8 35, Jared Hankins 3-7 0-0 8.

Hamilton Southeastern — Jack Davidson 5-9 6-6 20, Connor Rotterman 7-9 8-8 24, Zach Gunn 9-11 1-2 22, Chaz Birchfield 1-1 1-2 3, Aaron Etherington 4-6 0-0 9, Noah Smith 4-5 0-0 8, Austin Holzum 2-4 0-0 5, Jerron Bond 0-1 0-0 0, Aaron Shank 0-1 0-0 0.

