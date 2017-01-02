Menu
Basketball

Boys basketball rankings: Shadow Mountain still No.1

Shadow Mountain's Nate Hollins drives down the sideline after a steal during the second quarter of their game against Hamilton on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at McClintock High School in Tempe, Ariz.

azcentral sports’ Richard Obert unveils his latest azcentral sports boys basketball rankings including his Super 10.

Rankings through Jan. 2.

Super 10 (includes all conferences)

No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (16-0): With only seven regular-season game remaining, it will be hard to find a challenger in 4A with  guard trio Marcus Shaver, Jaelen House, Jovan Blacksher.

No. 2 Chandler Basha (16-0): Delivered huge statement with 30-point rout of Apollo at Visit Mesa Challenge.

No. 3 Glendale Apollo (14-3): Is there really a 30-point gap after Basha?

No. 4 Phoenix Desert Vista (9-2): Not lost to an Arizona team but will find out soon enough how legit it is in 6A with games against Gilbert Perry and Gilbert this week.

No. 5 Tempe Corona del Sol (12-2): Bounced back well from loss to Apollo in Visit Mesa behind senior guards Alex Barcello, Saben Lee.

No. 6 Avondale Westview (13-1) Captured Scorpions Challenge title without leading scorer D’Maurian Williams.

No. 7 Scottsdale Chaparral (11-3): Losses to 6A Mesa Red Mountain and Corona del Sol should only help the Firebirds become a major factor in 5A.

No. 8 Phoenix Sunnyslope (13-2): Chris Orozco brings his lunch pail every game, leading by example in 5A.

No. 9 Laveen Cesar Chavez (14-4): Captured Phoenix Union tourney without top player Mike Rogers.

No. 10 Glendale Deer Valley (12-4): Breaks into the Super 10 for the first time without a senior in rotation.

6A Conference 

No. 1 Chandler Basha (1) 16-0

No. 2 Phoenix Desert Vista (3) 9-2

No. 3 Tempe Corona del Sol (2) 12-2

No. 4 Avondale Westview (7) 13-1

No. 5 Laveen Cesar Chavez (4) 14-4

No. 6 Phoenix Pinnacle (6) 11-5

No. 7 Mesa Mountain View (8) 8-3

No. 8 Chandler Hamilton (x) 12-4

No. 9 Phoenix Brophy Prep (x) 9-3

No. 10 Gilbert (5) 9-5

5A Conference 

No. 1 Glendale Apollo (3) 14-3

No. 2 Scottsdale Chaparral (2) 11-3

No. 3 Phoenix Sunnyslope (1) 13-2

No. 4 Glendale Deer Valley (6) 12-4

No. 5 Sierra Vista Buena (7) 18-1

No. 6 Phoenix Arcadia (4) 12-3

No. 7 Paradise Valley (5) 11-4

No. 8 Tucson Sahuaro (x) 10-2

No. 9 Peoria Liberty (x) 12-6

No. 10 Glendale Ironwood (x) 10-5

4A Conference 

No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (1) 16-0

No. 2 Rio Rico (3) 11-3

No. 3 Flagstaff (5) 10-1

No. 4 Phoenix Moon Valley (x) 11-3

No. 5 Tucson Salpointe Catholic (6) 9-6

No. 6 Goodyear Estrella Foothills (7) 10-4

No. 7 Bullhead City Mohave (x) 14-2

No. 8 Tucson Catalina Foothills (9) 12-5

No. 9 Scottsdale Saguaro (2) 11-3

No. 10 Phoenix St. Mary’s (4) 7-7

3A Conference 

No. 1 Ganado (1) 13-1

No. 2 Chandler Valley Christian (2) 10-2

No. 3 Fountain Hills (3) 9-4

No. 4 Winslow (7) 12-4

No. 5 Yuma Catholic (x) 11-3

No. 6 Globe (10) 12-5

No. 7 Queen Creek American Leadership (4) 7-4

No. 8 Florence (x) 6-4

No. 9 Lakeside Blue Ridge (x) 12-3

No. 10 Queen Creek Casteel (9) 12-5

2A Conference

No. 1 Pima (1) 12-2

No. 2 Gilbert Christian (3) 8-5

No. 3 Tucson St. Augustine (9) 14-1

No. 4 Whiteriver Alchesay (10) 12-2

No. 5 Phoenix Horizon Honors (5) 15-2

No. 6 Surprise Paradise Honors (7) 9-0

No. 7 Thatcher (4) 7-2

No. 8 Scottsdale Christian (2) 4-6

No. 9 Goodyear Trivium Prep (6) 10-2

No. 10 San Carlos (8) 8-2

1A Conference 

No. 1 Phoenix NFL Yet (2) 14-1

No. 2 Tucson The Gregory School (3) 14-1

No. 3 Colorado City El Capitan (5) 8-2

No. 4 St. Michael (6) 7-2

No. 5 Sells Baboquivari (7) 10-1

No. 6 St. David (x) 7-5

No. 7 Phoenix Valley Lutheran (1) 8-3

No. 8 Superior (4) 6-4

No. 9 Arizona Charter Academy (8) 9-6

No. 10 Williams (10) 11-7

