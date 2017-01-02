Boys basketball rankings: Shadow Mountain still No.1

azcentral sports’ Richard Obert unveils his latest azcentral sports boys basketball rankings including his Super 10.

Rankings through Jan. 2.

Super 10 (includes all conferences)

No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (16-0): With only seven regular-season game remaining, it will be hard to find a challenger in 4A with guard trio Marcus Shaver, Jaelen House, Jovan Blacksher.

No. 2 Chandler Basha (16-0): Delivered huge statement with 30-point rout of Apollo at Visit Mesa Challenge.

No. 3 Glendale Apollo (14-3): Is there really a 30-point gap after Basha?

No. 4 Phoenix Desert Vista (9-2): Not lost to an Arizona team but will find out soon enough how legit it is in 6A with games against Gilbert Perry and Gilbert this week.

No. 5 Tempe Corona del Sol (12-2): Bounced back well from loss to Apollo in Visit Mesa behind senior guards Alex Barcello, Saben Lee.

No. 6 Avondale Westview (13-1) Captured Scorpions Challenge title without leading scorer D’Maurian Williams.

No. 7 Scottsdale Chaparral (11-3): Losses to 6A Mesa Red Mountain and Corona del Sol should only help the Firebirds become a major factor in 5A.

No. 8 Phoenix Sunnyslope (13-2): Chris Orozco brings his lunch pail every game, leading by example in 5A.

No. 9 Laveen Cesar Chavez (14-4): Captured Phoenix Union tourney without top player Mike Rogers.

No. 10 Glendale Deer Valley (12-4): Breaks into the Super 10 for the first time without a senior in rotation.

6A Conference

No. 1 Chandler Basha (1) 16-0

No. 2 Phoenix Desert Vista (3) 9-2

No. 3 Tempe Corona del Sol (2) 12-2

No. 4 Avondale Westview (7) 13-1

No. 5 Laveen Cesar Chavez (4) 14-4

No. 6 Phoenix Pinnacle (6) 11-5

No. 7 Mesa Mountain View (8) 8-3

No. 8 Chandler Hamilton (x) 12-4

No. 9 Phoenix Brophy Prep (x) 9-3

No. 10 Gilbert (5) 9-5

5A Conference

No. 1 Glendale Apollo (3) 14-3

No. 2 Scottsdale Chaparral (2) 11-3

No. 3 Phoenix Sunnyslope (1) 13-2

No. 4 Glendale Deer Valley (6) 12-4

No. 5 Sierra Vista Buena (7) 18-1

No. 6 Phoenix Arcadia (4) 12-3

No. 7 Paradise Valley (5) 11-4

No. 8 Tucson Sahuaro (x) 10-2

No. 9 Peoria Liberty (x) 12-6

No. 10 Glendale Ironwood (x) 10-5

4A Conference

No. 1 Phoenix Shadow Mountain (1) 16-0

No. 2 Rio Rico (3) 11-3

No. 3 Flagstaff (5) 10-1

No. 4 Phoenix Moon Valley (x) 11-3

No. 5 Tucson Salpointe Catholic (6) 9-6

No. 6 Goodyear Estrella Foothills (7) 10-4

No. 7 Bullhead City Mohave (x) 14-2

No. 8 Tucson Catalina Foothills (9) 12-5

No. 9 Scottsdale Saguaro (2) 11-3

No. 10 Phoenix St. Mary’s (4) 7-7

3A Conference

No. 1 Ganado (1) 13-1

No. 2 Chandler Valley Christian (2) 10-2

No. 3 Fountain Hills (3) 9-4

No. 4 Winslow (7) 12-4

No. 5 Yuma Catholic (x) 11-3

No. 6 Globe (10) 12-5

No. 7 Queen Creek American Leadership (4) 7-4

No. 8 Florence (x) 6-4

No. 9 Lakeside Blue Ridge (x) 12-3

No. 10 Queen Creek Casteel (9) 12-5

2A Conference

No. 1 Pima (1) 12-2

No. 2 Gilbert Christian (3) 8-5

No. 3 Tucson St. Augustine (9) 14-1

No. 4 Whiteriver Alchesay (10) 12-2

No. 5 Phoenix Horizon Honors (5) 15-2

No. 6 Surprise Paradise Honors (7) 9-0

No. 7 Thatcher (4) 7-2

No. 8 Scottsdale Christian (2) 4-6

No. 9 Goodyear Trivium Prep (6) 10-2

No. 10 San Carlos (8) 8-2

1A Conference

No. 1 Phoenix NFL Yet (2) 14-1

No. 2 Tucson The Gregory School (3) 14-1

No. 3 Colorado City El Capitan (5) 8-2

No. 4 St. Michael (6) 7-2

No. 5 Sells Baboquivari (7) 10-1

No. 6 St. David (x) 7-5

No. 7 Phoenix Valley Lutheran (1) 8-3

No. 8 Superior (4) 6-4

No. 9 Arizona Charter Academy (8) 9-6

No. 10 Williams (10) 11-7

