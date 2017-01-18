Boys basketball: Reed holds off McQueen

Jeremy Ramos was on fire, joined by Lincoln Turner, and they helped Reed take a 75-70 win over McQueen on Tuesday at McQueen.

Ramos scored 27 points and Turner had 25 as the Raiders improved to 4-5 in league.

“We needed some big-time performances,” Reed coach Joe Genung said. “We got a little 3-point happy, fortunately enough of them went down.”

Ramos hit five 3-pointers and Turner had four.

Ramos said the goal was to slow the game down once the Raiders got the lead.

“We didn’t want to get them going, or turn it over, because if they hit one 3, it’s a one possession game,” he said.

McQueen was sharp in the first half and took a 40-37 lead into the break. The second half was back and forth until the Raiders got tougher on defense.

After Reed took a 1-point lead, 67-66 lead with 3 minutes, 40 seconds remaining, Ramos hit back-to-back 3-pointers and the Raiders never trailed again. A late McQueen basket with a minute remaining would have pulled the Lancers within one, but was waved off by the officials.

Matt Williams had 14 points for the Raiders, 10 in the first half.

Genung likes his teams chances over the final three and a half weeks of the season.

“If we can stay in front of the guards and front post, and play defense, we have a chance to win a lot of games,” he said.

Dalten Smith had 18 points for McQueen, Tavian Cheathon-Dayton had 12 and Jaydon Gold had 11 as McQueen dropped to 4-5.

McQueen coach Keith Crawford said consistency is vital if the Lancers are going to bounce back from the loss.

“If you’re going to play tough, hard and smart in the first quarter, you’ve got to do it in the second, third and fourth as well,” Crawford said. “We’ve got a tough side. The High Desert side is tough. … It’s going to be a dogfight until the end. I hated for us to let this one to slip away.”

McQueen is at North Valleys on Friday and Reed hosts Hug.

Also Tuesday, in the Sierra League, Douglas beats Wooster 57-38; Carson beat Damonte Ranch, 47-41 as Jayden DeJoseph scored 27 points and Tez Allen had 13.

Galena beat Bishop Manogue, 73-61, as Moses Wood had 25 points and eight rebounds and Dillon Voyles had 19 points and six rebounds. Douglas beat Wooster, 57-38.

In the High Desert League, Spanish Springs beat Hug, 69-39, as Jalen Townsell scored 21 points, Marcus Loadholt had 20 and Josh Prizina grabbed 10 rebounds.

Reno beat North Valleys, 74-47 as Tommy Challis scored 25 points and Christian Chamberlain had 20 for the Huskies.

In the 1A, Virginia City beat Smith Valley, 49-29, as Colt Hess scored 17 points and Tommy Redican had 10. The Muckers improved to 4-0 in league and host Whittell on Friday night.

In the 3A, Fernley beat Fallon, 47-34 as Zach Burns scored 19 points to surpass 1,000 points in his career at Fernley.