Basketball Boys basketball regional final: Tri-West vs. Crispus Attucks By USA TODAY Sports March 11, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Crispus Attucks Tigers Nike Sibande (22) fights his way by Tri-West Bruins Tyler Watson (13) and Logan Blake (11),right, in the first half of their IHSAA Boys Regional #7 championship game Saturday, March 11, 2017, evening at the McAnally Center in Greencastle IN. Crispus Attucks Tigers Warren Williams (0) drives on Tri-West Bruins Jake Hill (20) in the first half of their IHSAA Boys Regional #7 championship game Saturday, March 11, 2017, evening at the McAnally Center in Greencastle IN. Crispus Attucks Tigers Alex Cooley (3) puts up a shot on Tri-West Bruins Jake Hill (20) in the first half of their IHSAA Boys Regional #7 championship game Saturday, March 11, 2017, evening at the McAnally Center in Greencastle IN. Crispus Attucks Tigers Zac Owens (12) drives by Tri-West Bruins Derek Lucas (10) in the first half of their IHSAA Boys Regional #7 championship game Saturday, March 11, 2017, evening at the McAnally Center in Greencastle IN. Crispus Attucks Tigers Nike Sibande (22) fights his way by Tri-West Bruins Tyler Watson (13) and Logan Blake (11),right, in the first half of their IHSAA Boys Regional #7 championship game Saturday, March 11, 2017, evening at the McAnally Center in Greencastle IN. basketball, Indianapolis, Basketball, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News My AP high school basketball ballot Video IHSAA boys basketball regionals: Who advanced to tonight's finals Video Center Grove gears for Romeo Langford, No. 1 New Albany