Boys basketball: Reno boys get past Carson

Home is where the hoop is.

All the home teams all advanced to the semifinals of the boys Northern 4A Regional basketball tournament.

At Reno, it came down to some clutch free throw shooting, and timely rebounding, as the Huskies made 9-of-9 from the line in the fourth quarter and took a 56-49 win over Carson.

Galena beat McQueen, 74-51, Tuesday to advance. Reno will play Galena at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Carson in one semifinal.

Also Tuesday, Spanish Springs downed Douglas, 73-45, and Bishop Manogue raced past Reed, 73-51. Manogue will face Spanish Springs at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, also at Carson. The two semifinal winners meet at 6 p.m. Saturday at Carson for the Northern 4A championship.

Drew Rippingham led the Huskies with 19 points Tuesday, Tommy Challis added 13 and Johnny Damon had 10.

Jayden DeJoseph poured in a game-high 31 points in his final basketball game for Carson. Tez Allen had nine.

Carson led, 28-26 at the half, and extended it to 36-31 with 4 minutes, 43 seconds left in the third quarter.

Then, Rippingham hit a 3-pointer, one of four for him, and Reno closed out the quarter ahead, 41-38.

“Once everyone settled down, realized that the team is first, that’s when we pulled away,” Rippingham said.

Reno coach Matt Ochs switched to man defense briefly to help his team get back in the game and slow down DeJoseph.

“We face guarded Jayden, because he had the hot hand, and then I just basically yelled at them in a time out, and said, ‘Hey, if we’re not going to rebound, we’re going to go home,” Ochs said. “They responded, much to their credit.”

The Huskies led the entire fourth quarter, although Carson closed within 3, 52-49, after a long 3-pointer by DeJoseph.

Carson coach Carlos Mendeguia said it was a game of runs.

The Senators had some layups roll in and out of the basket that could have turned momentum.

“When you’re on the road, those shots tend not to go in, when you’re at home, they tend to go in,” he said. “I told the guys, it could come down to one possession, that one turnover, that one missed free throw.”

In Galena win, Moses Wood led the Grizzlies with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Dillon Voyles had 12 points and five rebounds and Trae Thompson had 12 points and three rebounds.

Galena beat Reno, 51-48, when the teams played on Jan. 3. Ochs said that game was not as close as the score indicated.

“Galena’s really, really good. Dillon’s probably the best player on that side, or at least 1A, if he’s not the best. And Moses is only a junior and their supporting cast is really good too,” Ochs said of Galena.