Boys basketball: Reno holds off Reed

Reno’s height proved to be too much and it helped the Huskies take a 84-68 win over Reed on Friday night at Reno.

Reno took the lead at 8-7 midway through the first quarter, then was off to the races, putting up 47 points in the first half.

Every time the Raiders closed within 5 or 6 points though, the Huskies would get a turnover or defensive rebound as Reed was content to shoot from the outside.

Reno junior Tommy Challis scored 38 points as the Huskies improved to 6-2 in league.

The Huskies hit 40-of-54 shots, including 23-of-37 in the paint. The Raiders hit 14-of-27 inside.

Reno had a 31-22 rebounding advantage.

“(Reno) is a real good team and they responded well and, sometimes, the ball doesn’t go in the hoop for you,” Reed coach Joe Genung said. “We had some looks around the rim, with a chance to restructure the game, and they just didn’t go down for us.”

He said the Huskies height was tough to overcome.

“They did a good job of getting angles for those guys without a double being there,” Genung said of the Huskies.

Reed had six steals, while Reno did not have any.

Reno hit 19-of-24 from the free throw line.

“We got lucky in the first half, a lot of those balls bounced right into our hands,” Reno coach Matt Ochs said. “We shot the ball pretty well tonight though.”

Reed sophomore Matt Williams led the Raiders with 29 points, including five 3-pointers, and grabbed six rebounds and Lincoln Turner had 17 points.

Reed plays at McQueen on Tuesday and Reno hosts North Valleys.

In the Sierra League, Carson took a close win over Bishop Manogue, 54-51, as Jayden DeJoseph had 19 points, Tez Allen had 14 and Trent Robison had 13.

Douglas beat Damonte Ranch, 52-42; and Galena beat Wooster, 65-42 as Dillon Voyles scored 25 points and had six rebounds and Moses Wood had 18 points and 14 rebounds.

In the High Desert League, Spanish Springs beat North Valleys, 69-60; and McQueen beat Hug, 63-56 in overtime.

In the 3A, Elko beat Coral Academy of Science (Las Vegas) 69-56 as Eric Klekas had 30 points for Elko.

Lowry beat Dayton, 44-33.

In the 1A, Virginia City beat Pyramid Lake, 50-46 as Colt Hess scored 22 points and Jake Conners had eight for the Muckers.