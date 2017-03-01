Boys basketball scores and stats for Feb. 28

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP



BATH 34, PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 31

BATH — Harry Gilstrap scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a CMAC win over Pewamo-Westphalia. Max Tiraboschi added 13 points for Bath (8-11, 7-8). Jimmy Lehman had nine points for the Pirates (17-2, 14-1).

Pewamo-Westphalia 7 8 10 6 — 31 Bath 5 7 14 8 — 34

Pewamo-Westphalia

Peyton Heckman 2 2-3 6, Logan Hengesbach 3 0-0 6, Jimmy Lehman 3 3-8 9, Ryan Smith 2 0-0 5, Garrett Trierweiler 2 1-3 5. Totals 12 6-14 31.

Bath

Matt Anibal 1 1-2 3, Jacob Deveau 1 0-0 2, Harry Gilstrap 5 6-10 16, Max Tiraboschi 3 5-9 13. Totals 10 11-19 34.

3-Point Goals – Pewamo-Westphalia 1 (Ryan Smith 1), Bath 1 (Max Tiraboschi 1).

Team fouls: Bath 15, Pewamo-Westphalia 16. Fouled out: Hengesbach (PW). JV score: Pewamo-Westphalia 55, Bath 27.

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 53, CENTRAL MONTCALM 34

CARSON CITY — Avery Earles scored 24 points on eight three-pointers for the Eagles (15-5) in a nonleague win over Central Montcalm (5-15). Kaleb Barrett scored 13 points for Carson City-Crystal.

Central Montcalm 10 7 9 8 — 34 Carson City-Crystal 18 14 13 8 — 53

Carson City-Crystal

Kaleb Barrett 5 0-0 13, Avery Earles 8 0-0 24, Garrett Gage 2 0-0 6, Beau Hollinshead 1 0-0 2, Drew Stout 1 0-0 2, Brian Tyler 3 0-2 6. Totals 20 0-2 53.

3-Point Goals – Central Montcalm 4, Carson City-Crystal 13 (Kaleb Barrett 3, Avery Earles 8, Garrett Gage 2).

Team fouls: Carson City Crystal 3, Central Montcalm 7. JV Score: Central Montcalm 50, Carson City Crystal 43.

DANSVILLE 66, SARANAC 37

DANSVILLE — Caleb Hodgson scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Aggies (14-5, 12-3) in a CMAC win over Saranac (5-13, 2-13). Brady Jackson led the Redskins with 13 points.

Saranac 9 12 11 5 — 37 Dansville 20 13 18 15 — 66

Saranac

Preston Adgate 2 0-0 5, Jack Deindorser 1 0-0 2, Luke Gillette 1 1-2 3, Taven Haskins 2 0-0 4, Brady Jackson 6 0-0 13, Connor McElvain 1 0-0 2, Patrick Miller 2 0-0 4, Kyle Young 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 1-7 37.

Dansville

Carter Frantz 5 1-2 13, Caleb Hodgson 10 3-4 25, Ben Lober 1 0-0 3, Cole Minnis 1 0-0 2, Devin Patrick 0 3-4 3, Brendan Ryder 4 0-0 8, Clay Soule 1 0-0 2, Hayden Voss 1 0-0 2, Josh Wheldon 2 1-2 6, Ethan Young 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 8-14 66.

3-Point Goals – Saranac 2 (Preston Adgate 1, Brady Jackson 1), Dansville 6 (Carter Frantz 2, Caleb Hodgson 2, Ben Lober 1, Josh Wheldon 1).

Team fouls: Dansville 13, Saranac 13. JV score: Dansville 56, Saranac 36.

EVERETT 63, DeWITT 54

DeWITT — Jalen Hayes scored a game-high 22 points for the Vikings in a nonleague win over DeWitt. Allen English and Marquez Gordon each added 15 points for Everett (12-8). Luke Hyde tallied 15 points for the Panthers (10-9).

Everett 19 10 15 19 — 63 DeWitt 15 15 13 11 — 54

Everett

Allen English 6 0-0 15, Marquez Gordon 6 3-3 15, Jalen Hayes 6 6-6 22, Nyreel Powell 1 0-1 2, Diego Robinson 2 0-4 4, Dante Walton 2 1-1 5. Totals 23 10-16 63.

DeWitt

Eddie Daley 4 0-0 11, Alec Guillaume 2 2-2 6, Luke Hyde 6 2-2 15, Anthony Joseph 1 0-0 3, Andrew Mello 2 0-0 5, Caleb Randall 1 0-0 2, Tanner Reha 3 2-4 10, Alan Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 6-8 54.

3-Point Goals – Everett 7 (Allen English 3, Jalen Hayes 4), DeWitt 8 (Eddie Daley 3, Luke Hyde 1, Anthony Joseph 1, Andrew Mello 1, Tanner Reha 2, Alan Smith 9).

Team fouls: DeWitt 13, Everett 8. JV score: DeWitt d. Everett.

OVID-ELSIE 65, DURAND 30

DURAND — Wes Houska tallied a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Marauders (11-9) in a nonleague victory over Durand (4-16). Carson Vincent led all scorers with 14 points and Jakob Loynes scored five points and dished out six assists for Ovid-Elsie.

Ovid-Elsie 19 14 22 10 — 65 Durand 4 10 4 12 — 30

Ovid-Elsie

Parker Bukantis 1 0-2 3, Carter Davisson 0 0-1 0, Jerricho Herbelet 3 2-3 8, Wes Houska 5 2-4 12, Jakob Loynes 2 0-1 5, Gage Paulus 1 1-2 3, Angerino Ramos 2 0-1 6, Karscen Sutliff 1 0-0 3, Liam Thompson 3 1-2 7, Carson Vincent 7 0-0 14, Cole Wittenberg 1 1-2 4. Totals 26 7-18 65.

3-Point Goals – Ovid-Elsie 6 (Parker Bukantis 1, Jakob Loynes 1, Angerino Ramos 2, Karscen Sutliff 1, Cole Wittenberg 1), Durand 3.

Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 8, Durand 14. JV score: Ovid-Elsie 57, Durand 25.

GRAND LEDGE 59, EAST KENTWOOD 45

EAST KENTWOOD — Jayke Houghton led the Comets with 16 points in a nonleague win over East Kentwood (8-12). Luke Smith scored 15 points and Nick Crocker added 10 points for Grand Ledge (7-12).

Grand Ledge 17 11 12 19 — 59 East Kentwood 13 9 15 8 — 45

Grand Ledge

Nick Crocker 5 0-0 10, Xavier Farr 4 0-1 8, Nick Goebel 1 5-8 7, Jayke Houghton 6 0-0 16, Alex McCready 1 1-4 3, Luke Smith 5 1-2 15. Totals 22 7-15 59.

3-Point Goals – Grand Ledge 8 (Jayke Houghton 4, Luke Smith 4), East Kentwood 6.

Team fouls: East Kentwood 16, Grand Ledge 12

EAST LANSING 74, LANSING CATHOLIC 55

EAST LANSING — Brandon Johns led the Trojans with a game-high 29 points in a nonleague win over Lansing Catholic. De’Andre Robinson added 18 points and Justin McAbee added 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for East Lansing (19-0). Chuck Plaehn scored 22 points for the Cougars (10-9).

Lansing Catholic 8 19 17 11 — 55 East Lansing 16 19 23 16 — 74

Lansing Catholic

Alex Bres 0 0-2 0, Colin Day 2 0-0 5, Evan Gadola 1 0-1 2, Josh Kramer 6 2-2 16, Gabe Lenneman 1 0-0 3, Chuck Plaehn 9 4-6 22, Matt Plaehn 3 1-1 7. Totals 22 7-12 55.

East Lansing

Brandon Johns 12 0-0 29, Malik Jones 1 0-0 2, Justin McAbee 6 1-2 13, Westin Myles 3 0-0 6, DeAndre Robinson 5 4-4 18, Noah Schon 2 0-0 6. Totals 29 5-6 74.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Catholic 4 (Colin Day 1, Josh Kramer 2, Gabe Lenneman 1), East Lansing 11 (Brandon Johns 5, DeAndre Robinson 4, Noah Schon 2).

Team fouls: East Lansing 16, Lansing Catholic 10

HARTLAND 52, FOWLERVILLE 45

FOWLERVILLE — Dan Judd scored 15 points and Geoffrey Knaggs added 12 points for the Gladiators in a loss to Hartland.

Hartland 10 6 11 25 — 52 Fowlerville 9 20 8 8 — 45

Fowlerville

Cameron Brigham 2 2-2 7, Caden Collins 1 4-4 6, Dan Judd 7 0-1 15, Geoffrey Knaggs 6 0-0 12, Andrew Spalding 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 7-9 45.

3-Point Goals – Hartland 4, Fowlerville 2 (Cameron Brigham 1, Dan Judd 1).

IONIA 60, BELDING 55

IONIA — Brady Swinehart scored 22 points and dished out six assists for the Bulldogs (5-14) in a nonleague win over Belding (2-18). Cam Sinicki scored 19 points for Ionia.

Belding 11 12 15 17 — 55 Ionia 11 20 14 15 — 60

Ionia

Larzon Caraballo 2 0-1 4, Patrick Hull 1 1-3 3, Parker Kirby 1 0-0 3, Brandon Miller 1 0-0 2, Cam Sanicki 9 0-2 19, Max Sharp 1 2-4 4, Brady Swinehart 6 8-9 22, Nick Szmanski 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 11-19 60.

3-Point Goals – Belding 6, Ionia 5 (Parker Kirby 1, Cam Sanicki 1, Brady Swinehart 2, Nick Szmanski 1).

Team fouls: Ionia 13, Belding 21. Fouled out: Derrico (B).

LAINGSBURG 50, FOWLER 48

LAINGSBURG — Jordan Jones scored 18 points and Kam Brown added 12 points to lead Laingsburg to a win over Fowler. Mason Pline had a game-high 21 points for the Eagles.

Fowler 15 9 6 18 — 48 Laingsburg 14 6 14 16 — 50

Fowler

Brendan Platte 2 0-0 4, Carter Pline 3 0-0 9, Mason Pline 9 0-1 21, Jeremy Pung 5 1-4 11, Owen Simmons 1 0-0 3.

Laingsburg

Kam Brown 3 6-7 12, Jordan Jones 8 2-4 18, Nate Mentus 2 0-0 4, Bryson Mitchell 4 0-0 11, Nick Putnam 2 0-0 5.

3-Point Goals – Fowler 1 (Carter Pline 3, Mason Pline 3, Owen Simmons 1), Laingsburg 4 (Bryson Mitchell 3, Nick Putnam 1).

Team fouls: Laingsburg 8, Fowler 7.

LANSING CHRISTIAN 62, LENAWEE CHRISTIAN 46

Matt Havey scored a team-high 18 points for the Pilgrims (14-6) in a nonleague win over Lenawee Christian. Preston Granger added 13 points for Lansing Christian.

Lenawee Christian 12 10 14 10 — 46 Lansing Christian 18 12 20 12 — 62

Lansing Christian

Zach Betcher 1 1-2 3, Forrest Bouyer 4 1-2 9, Preston Granger 6 1-6 13, Matt Havey 7 0-0 18, Nick Jamieson 1 0-0 2, Kyle Lebeda 2 2-3 7, Issac Motley 0 0-2 0, Andrew Prieskorn 3 2-2 10. Totals 24 7-17 62.

3-Point Goals – Lenawee Christian 7, Lansing Christian 7 (Matt Havey 4, Kyle Lebeda 1, Andrew Prieskorn 2).

Team fouls: Lansing Christian 12, Lenawee Christian 14. JV score: Lenawee Christian d. Lansing Christian.

EASTERN 68, LAKEWOOD 55

Markiest Doss led the Quakers (5-15) to a nonleague win over Lakewood with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Colton Webber-Mitchell scored 16 points for the Vikings (3-17).

Lakewood 15 14 16 10 — 55 Eastern 8 15 24 21 — 68

Lakewood

Josh Campeau 5 4-4 14, Jacob Elenbaas 2 0-2 5, Doug Flessner 3 0-1 8, Cole Rickerd 4 0-4 9, Tyler Schrock 1 0-2 3, Colton Webber-Mitchell 7 0-0 16. Totals 22 4-13 55.

Eastern

Reggie Austin 2 1-3 6, Kaviko Chisolm 1 0-0 3, Jorrell Christian 0 1-2 1, Markiest Doss 8 2-5 18, John Manuel 1 0-0 3, Willard Payne 5 0-0 10, Anthony Reynolds 2 0-0 5, Buhkari Sheik-Omar 3 6-8 12, Tyrone Trainor 3 1-1 7, Skylar Wilson 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 11-19 68.

3-Point Goals – Lakewood 7 (Jacob Elenbaas 1, Doug Flessner 2, Cole Rickerd 1, Tyler Schrock 1, Colton Webber-Mitchell 2), Lansing Eastern 5 (Reggie Austin 1, Kaviko Chisolm 1, John Manuel 1, Anthony Reynolds 1, Skylar Wilson 1).

Team fouls: Eastern 18, Lakewood 17.

POTTERVILLE 54, MORRICE 51

MORRICE — Zach Yarger recorded a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds for Potterville (4-15) in a nonleague win over Morrice (3-15). Gavin Lucas led all scorers with 22 points for the Orioles.

Potterville 7 13 19 15 — 54 Morrice 13 8 21 9 — 51

Potterville

Dylan Black 0 1-2 1, Sam Corbin 5 1-2 12, Hunter Geisenhauer 2 3-4 8, Cole Krause 3 1-2 7, Ross Schmedekneth 1 0-0 2, Isiah Steimer 1 1-3 3, Zach Yarger 7 6-8 21. Totals 19 13-22 54.

Morrice

Luke Bindschatel 1 1-2 4, Shane Cole 2 0-0 5, Colton Dietz 3 1-2 9, Connor Lucas 1 0-0 2, Gavin Lucas 8 3-3 22, Zack Rivers 1 1-2 3, Chris Rosin 2 2-2 6. Totals 18 8-12 51.

3-Point Goals – Potterville 3 (Sam Corbin 1, Hunter Geisenhauer 1, Zach Yarger 1), Morrice 7 (Luke Bindschatel 1, Shane Cole 1, Colton Dietz 2, Gavin Lucas 3).

Team fouls: Morrice 18, Potterville 18. Fouled out: G. Lucas (M), Cole (M), Krause (P).

OKEMOS 52, UNITY CHRISTIAN 46

OKEMOS — Vail Hartman recorded a double-double for the Chiefs (11-8) with 17 points and 10 rebounds in a nonleague win over Hudsonville Unity Christian. Jordan Henry scored a team-high 18 points for Okemos.

Unity Christian 13 5 10 18 — 46 Okemos 16 8 12 16 — 52

Okemos

Vail Hartman 7 2-2 17, Jordan Henry 7 3-5 18, Amjid Khogali-Watson 1 0-0 3, Noah Pruitt 2 0-1 4, Luke Stagg 3 2-2 8, Evan Thomas 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 9-12 52.

3-Point Goals – Unity Christian 5, Okemos 3 (Vail Hartman 1, Jordan Henry 1, Amjid Khogali-Watson 1).

Team fouls: Okemos 14, Unity Christian 14. Fouled out: Thomas (O). JV Score: Hudsonville Unity Christian 61, Okemos 50.

OLIVET 57, PORTLAND 54

PORTLAND — Ryan Wallenberg scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Olivet (15-5) in a nonleague win over the Raiders (8-11). Brett Patrick scored 15 points and Bobby Brandsen scored 14 points for Portland. Delbert Redfield led all scorers with 18 points for the Eagles.

Olivet 9 16 15 17 — 57 Portland 15 15 14 10 — 54

Olivet

Colin Grady 2 2-2 8, Jake Holzhei 0 3-4 3, Lucas Johnson 1 0-0 2, Nick Jungel 1 2-3 4, Delbert Redfield 6 4-6 18, Ryan Wallenberg 6 5-6 17, Nate Zona 2 0-0 5. Totals 18 16-21 57.

Portland

Bobby Brandsen 6 0-0 14, Haydin Brandt 1 3-4 6, Griffin Hager 1 0-0 2, Cole McGregor 1 4-4 6, Blake Patrick 1 0-0 3, Brett Patrick 5 5-9 15, Brett Pong 1 0-0 2, Owen Russell 2 0-0 6. Totals 18 12-17 54.

3-Point Goals – Olivet 5 (Colin Grady 2, Delbert Redfield 2, Nate Zona 1), Portland 6 (Bobby Brandsen 2, Blake Patrick 1, Owen Russell 2).

Team fouls: Portland 12, Olivet 16. Fouled out: Wallenberg (O).

ST. JOHNS 69, CHARLOTTE 23

ST. JOHNS — Caleb Paski led the Redwings (16-4) with a game-high 14 points in a nonleague win over Charlotte (4-15). Cameron Ramos scored 13 points for the Orioles.

Charlotte 0 16 2 5 — 23 St. Johns 14 14 13 28 — 69

Charlotte

Garret Colgrave 1 0-0 2, Brandin Denny 2 0-1 4, Chandler Easterbay 0 1-2 1, John Hoesli 0 1-3 1, Cameron Ramos 5 0-0 13, Jordan Tropp 0 2-2 2.

St. Johns

Hayden Dyer 1 0-0 2, Ben Feldpausch 2 0-0 5, Ross Feldpausch 3 3-3 9, Dace Ferden 1 0-0 2, Brandon Huhn 5 0-0 12, A. Jakus 1 0-0 2, Konnor Near 5 3-4 13, Caleb Paksi 5 4-6 14, Nathan Stehlik 2 2-4 6, Matthew Stewart 2 0-0 4.

3-Point Goals – Charlotte (Cameron Ramos 3), St. Johns (Ben Feldpausch 1, Brandon Huhn 2).

Team fouls: St. Johns 14, Charlotte 15. JV Score: St. Johns 60, Charlotte 46.

FULTON 57, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 44

PORTLAND — Evan Barton led all scorers with 17 points for Fulton (11-7, 9-6) in a CMAC win over Portland St. Patrick (6-13, 4-12). Graham Smith recorded a double-double for the Shamrocks with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Fulton 29 6 12 10 — 57 Portland St. Patrick 7 18 2 17 — 44

Fulton

Austin Avery 1 0-0 2, Evan Barton 5 3-3 17, Cole Blair 5 3-5 15, Brevin Cassady 1 0-0 2, Colton Stipcak 3 0-0 6, Nik Trefil 2 0-0 5, Caleb Walden 3 0-0 6, Zach Walden 1 2-3 4. Totals 21 8-12 57.

Portland St. Patrick

Noah Goodman 1 0-0 2, Sam Hodge 1 0-0 2, Nate Leahy 2 0-0 4, Dan Mackowiak 3 0-2 6, Brandon Scheurer 3 0-0 7, Brendan Schrauben 3 0-2 7, Graham Smith 5 3-5 16. Totals 18 3-9 44.

3-Point Goals – Fulton 7 (Evan Barton 4, Nik Trefil 1), Portland St. Patrick 5 (Brandon Scheurer 1, Brendan Schrauben 1, Graham Smith 3).

Team fouls: Portland St. Patrick 19, Fulton 17. Fouled out: Hodge (PSP). JV Score: Fulton 56, Portland St. Patrick 53 (OT)

LOY NORRIX 77, WAVERLY 74

DELTA TWP. — Keshawn Harris scored 18 points for the Warriors in a close nonleague loss to Loy Norrix. Tony Trice had 15 points and Jaden Sutton added 14 points for Waverly (13-6).

Loy Norrix 23 15 18 21 — 77 Waverly 24 19 15 16 — 74

Waverly

Tevin Ali 6 1-1 13, Keshawn Harris 6 3-4 18, Mike Pete 5 2-2 12, David Smith 0 0-2 0, Jaden Sutton 4 4-4 14, Tony Trice 6 0-0 15. Totals 28 10-13 74.

3-Point Goals – Loy Norrix 12, Waverly 8 (Keshawn Harris 3, Jaden Sutton 2, Tony Trice 3).

Team fouls: Waverly 13, Loy Norrix 12. JV score: Waverly d. Loy Norrix.

HOLT 69, WILLIAMSTON 52

WILLIAMSTON — Jaron Faulds recorded a double-double for Holt (15-4), with 16 points and 11 rebounds in a nonleague win over the Hornets (16-4). Sean Cobb had a double-double for Williamston with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Holt 27 18 18 6 — 69 Williamston 21 9 13 9 — 52

Holt

Josh Adado 3 0-0 6, Myles Baker 3 1-2 7, Caleb Cooper 3 3-4 9, Josh Denning 2 0-5 0, Jaron Faulds 8 0-0 16, Troy Jordan 1 0-0 3, Ar’tavious King 6 1-1 13, Deandre Whetstone 4 0-0 10. Totals 30 5-7 69.

Williamston

Sy Barnett 3 5-6 12, Sean Cobb 5 0-0 13, Mitchell Cook 0 2-3 2, Joey Elenbaas 1 0-0 2, Cole Kleiver 6 0-1 13, Frankie Toomey 5 0-3 10. Totals 20 7-13 52.

3-Point Goals – Holt 4 (Josh Denning 1, Troy Jordan 1, Deandre Whetstone 2), Williamston 5 (Sy Barnett 1, Sean Cobb 3, Cole Kleiver 1).

Team fouls: Williamston 10, Holt 13. JV Score: Williamston 69, Holt 63.

LESLIE 52, MAPLE VALLEY 28

LESLIE — Andrew Cowan scored a game-high 20 points for the Blackhawks (11-8, 8-4) in a GLAC win over Maple Valley (1-19, 0-12). Alex Musser led the Lions with 10 points.

Maple Valley 7 7 8 6 — 28 Leslie 19 14 16 3 — 52

Maple Valley

Drew Allen 1 1-2 3, . Booher 2 0-0 5, Jacob Brighton 1 0-0 2, Dustin Moore 1 0-0 2, Alex Musser 3 1-2 10, Logan Valliuete 1 3-3 5, Dylan Walker 0 1-2 1. Totals 9 6-9 28.

Leslie

Camden Austin 1 0-0 2, Tyler Ball 0 0-2 0, Shane Connelly 2 0-1 5, Andrew Cowan 8 2-2 20, Kenaree Estes 5 0-1 10, Justin Kaimon 2 2-2 6, Clay Shroufe 1 0-0 3, Trey Waldofsky 2 0-0 6. Totals 21 4-8 52.

3-Point Goals – Maple Valley 4 (. Booher 1, Alex Musser 3), Leslie 6 (Shane Connelly 1, Andrew Cowan 2, Clay Shroufe 1, Trey Waldofsky 2).

Team fouls: Maple Valley 10, Leslie 13. JV Score: Leslie 55, Maple Valley 33.