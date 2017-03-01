Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

Boys basketball scores and stats for Feb. 28

Williamston's Mitchell Cook (10) and Holt's Josh Denning leap for a rebound Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Williamston, Mich. Holt won 69-52.

Williamston’s Mitchell Cook (10) and Holt’s Josh Denning leap for a rebound Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Williamston, Mich. Holt won 69-52.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

BATH 34, PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 31

BATH — Harry Gilstrap scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a CMAC win over Pewamo-Westphalia. Max Tiraboschi added 13 points for Bath (8-11, 7-8). Jimmy Lehman had nine points for the Pirates (17-2, 14-1).

Pewamo-Westphalia

7

8

10

6

31

Bath

5

7

14

8

34

Pewamo-Westphalia

Peyton Heckman 2 2-3 6, Logan Hengesbach 3 0-0 6, Jimmy Lehman 3 3-8 9, Ryan Smith 2 0-0 5, Garrett Trierweiler 2 1-3 5. Totals 12 6-14 31.

Bath

Matt Anibal 1 1-2 3, Jacob Deveau 1 0-0 2, Harry Gilstrap 5 6-10 16, Max Tiraboschi 3 5-9 13. Totals 10 11-19 34.

3-Point Goals – Pewamo-Westphalia 1 (Ryan Smith 1), Bath 1 (Max Tiraboschi 1).

Team fouls: Bath 15, Pewamo-Westphalia 16. Fouled out: Hengesbach (PW). JV score: Pewamo-Westphalia 55, Bath 27.

RELATED:

Back from brain injury, junior is ‘heart and soul’ of East Lansing

First-half outburst powers Holt past Williamston

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 53, CENTRAL MONTCALM 34

CARSON CITY — Avery Earles scored 24 points on eight three-pointers for the Eagles (15-5) in a nonleague win over Central Montcalm (5-15). Kaleb Barrett scored 13 points for Carson City-Crystal.

Central Montcalm

10

7

9

8

34

Carson City-Crystal

18

14

13

8

53

Carson City-Crystal

Kaleb Barrett 5 0-0 13, Avery Earles 8 0-0 24, Garrett Gage 2 0-0 6, Beau Hollinshead 1 0-0 2, Drew Stout 1 0-0 2, Brian Tyler 3 0-2 6. Totals 20 0-2 53.

3-Point Goals – Central Montcalm 4, Carson City-Crystal 13 (Kaleb Barrett 3, Avery Earles 8, Garrett Gage 2).

Team fouls: Carson City Crystal 3, Central Montcalm 7. JV Score: Central Montcalm 50, Carson City Crystal 43.

DANSVILLE 66, SARANAC 37

DANSVILLE — Caleb Hodgson scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Aggies (14-5, 12-3) in a CMAC win over Saranac (5-13, 2-13). Brady Jackson led the Redskins with 13 points.

Saranac

9

12

11

5

37

Dansville

20

13

18

15

66

Saranac

Preston Adgate 2 0-0 5, Jack Deindorser 1 0-0 2, Luke Gillette 1 1-2 3, Taven Haskins 2 0-0 4, Brady Jackson 6 0-0 13, Connor McElvain 1 0-0 2, Patrick Miller 2 0-0 4, Kyle Young 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 1-7 37.

Dansville

Carter Frantz 5 1-2 13, Caleb Hodgson 10 3-4 25, Ben Lober 1 0-0 3, Cole Minnis 1 0-0 2, Devin Patrick 0 3-4 3, Brendan Ryder 4 0-0 8, Clay Soule 1 0-0 2, Hayden Voss 1 0-0 2, Josh Wheldon 2 1-2 6, Ethan Young 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 8-14 66.

3-Point Goals – Saranac 2 (Preston Adgate 1, Brady Jackson 1), Dansville 6 (Carter Frantz 2, Caleb Hodgson 2, Ben Lober 1, Josh Wheldon 1).

Team fouls: Dansville 13, Saranac 13. JV score: Dansville 56, Saranac 36.

EVERETT 63, DeWITT 54

DeWITT — Jalen Hayes scored a game-high 22 points for the Vikings in a nonleague win over DeWitt. Allen English and Marquez Gordon each added 15 points for Everett (12-8). Luke Hyde tallied 15 points for the Panthers (10-9).

Everett

19

10

15

19

63

DeWitt

15

15

13

11

54

Everett

Allen English 6 0-0 15, Marquez Gordon 6 3-3 15, Jalen Hayes 6 6-6 22, Nyreel Powell 1 0-1 2, Diego Robinson 2 0-4 4, Dante Walton 2 1-1 5. Totals 23 10-16 63.

DeWitt

Eddie Daley 4 0-0 11, Alec Guillaume 2 2-2 6, Luke Hyde 6 2-2 15, Anthony Joseph 1 0-0 3, Andrew Mello 2 0-0 5, Caleb Randall 1 0-0 2, Tanner Reha 3 2-4 10, Alan Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 6-8 54.

3-Point Goals – Everett 7 (Allen English 3, Jalen Hayes 4), DeWitt 8 (Eddie Daley 3, Luke Hyde 1, Anthony Joseph 1, Andrew Mello 1, Tanner Reha 2, Alan Smith 9).

Team fouls: DeWitt 13, Everett 8. JV score: DeWitt d. Everett.

OVID-ELSIE 65, DURAND 30

DURAND — Wes Houska tallied a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Marauders (11-9) in a nonleague victory over Durand (4-16). Carson Vincent led all scorers with 14 points and Jakob Loynes scored five points and dished out six assists for Ovid-Elsie.

Ovid-Elsie

19

14

22

10

65

Durand

4

10

4

12

30

Ovid-Elsie

Parker Bukantis 1 0-2 3, Carter Davisson 0 0-1 0, Jerricho Herbelet 3 2-3 8, Wes Houska 5 2-4 12, Jakob Loynes 2 0-1 5, Gage Paulus 1 1-2 3, Angerino Ramos 2 0-1 6, Karscen Sutliff 1 0-0 3, Liam Thompson 3 1-2 7, Carson Vincent 7 0-0 14, Cole Wittenberg 1 1-2 4. Totals 26 7-18 65.

3-Point Goals – Ovid-Elsie 6 (Parker Bukantis 1, Jakob Loynes 1, Angerino Ramos 2, Karscen Sutliff 1, Cole Wittenberg 1), Durand 3.

Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 8, Durand 14. JV score: Ovid-Elsie 57, Durand 25.

GRAND LEDGE 59, EAST KENTWOOD 45

EAST KENTWOOD — Jayke Houghton led the Comets with 16 points in a nonleague win over East Kentwood (8-12). Luke Smith scored 15 points and Nick Crocker added 10 points for Grand Ledge (7-12).

Grand Ledge

17

11

12

19

59

East Kentwood

13

9

15

8

45

Grand Ledge

Nick Crocker 5 0-0 10, Xavier Farr 4 0-1 8, Nick Goebel 1 5-8 7, Jayke Houghton 6 0-0 16, Alex McCready 1 1-4 3, Luke Smith 5 1-2 15. Totals 22 7-15 59.

3-Point Goals – Grand Ledge 8 (Jayke Houghton 4, Luke Smith 4), East Kentwood 6.

Team fouls: East Kentwood 16, Grand Ledge 12

EAST LANSING 74, LANSING CATHOLIC 55

EAST LANSING — Brandon Johns led the Trojans with a game-high 29 points in a nonleague win over Lansing Catholic. De’Andre Robinson added 18 points and Justin McAbee added 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for East Lansing (19-0). Chuck Plaehn scored 22 points for the Cougars (10-9).

Lansing Catholic

8

19

17

11

55

East Lansing

16

19

23

16

74

Lansing Catholic

Alex Bres 0 0-2 0, Colin Day 2 0-0 5, Evan Gadola 1 0-1 2, Josh Kramer 6 2-2 16, Gabe Lenneman 1 0-0 3, Chuck Plaehn 9 4-6 22, Matt Plaehn 3 1-1 7. Totals 22 7-12 55.

East Lansing

Brandon Johns 12 0-0 29, Malik Jones 1 0-0 2, Justin McAbee 6 1-2 13, Westin Myles 3 0-0 6, DeAndre Robinson 5 4-4 18, Noah Schon 2 0-0 6. Totals 29 5-6 74.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Catholic 4 (Colin Day 1, Josh Kramer 2, Gabe Lenneman 1), East Lansing 11 (Brandon Johns 5, DeAndre Robinson 4, Noah Schon 2).

Team fouls: East Lansing 16, Lansing Catholic 10

HARTLAND 52, FOWLERVILLE 45

FOWLERVILLE — Dan Judd scored 15 points and Geoffrey Knaggs added 12 points for the Gladiators in a loss to Hartland.

Hartland

10

6

11

25

52

Fowlerville

9

20

8

8

45

Fowlerville

Cameron Brigham 2 2-2 7, Caden Collins 1 4-4 6, Dan Judd 7 0-1 15, Geoffrey Knaggs 6 0-0 12, Andrew Spalding 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 7-9 45.

3-Point Goals – Hartland 4, Fowlerville 2 (Cameron Brigham 1, Dan Judd 1).

IONIA 60, BELDING 55

IONIA — Brady Swinehart scored 22 points and dished out six assists for the Bulldogs (5-14) in a nonleague win over Belding (2-18). Cam Sinicki scored 19 points for Ionia.

Belding

11

12

15

17

55

Ionia

11

20

14

15

60

Ionia

Larzon Caraballo 2 0-1 4, Patrick Hull 1 1-3 3, Parker Kirby 1 0-0 3, Brandon Miller 1 0-0 2, Cam Sanicki 9 0-2 19, Max Sharp 1 2-4 4, Brady Swinehart 6 8-9 22, Nick Szmanski 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 11-19 60.

3-Point Goals – Belding 6, Ionia 5 (Parker Kirby 1, Cam Sanicki 1, Brady Swinehart 2, Nick Szmanski 1).

Team fouls: Ionia 13, Belding 21. Fouled out: Derrico (B).

LAINGSBURG 50, FOWLER 48

LAINGSBURG — Jordan Jones scored 18 points and Kam Brown added 12 points to lead Laingsburg to a win over Fowler. Mason Pline had a game-high 21 points for the Eagles.

Fowler

15

9

6

18

48

Laingsburg

14

6

14

16

50

Fowler

Brendan Platte 2 0-0 4, Carter Pline 3 0-0 9, Mason Pline 9 0-1 21, Jeremy Pung 5 1-4 11, Owen Simmons 1 0-0 3.

Laingsburg

Kam Brown 3 6-7 12, Jordan Jones 8 2-4 18, Nate Mentus 2 0-0 4, Bryson Mitchell 4 0-0 11, Nick Putnam 2 0-0 5.

3-Point Goals – Fowler 1 (Carter Pline 3, Mason Pline 3, Owen Simmons 1), Laingsburg 4 (Bryson Mitchell 3, Nick Putnam 1).

Team fouls: Laingsburg 8, Fowler 7.

LANSING CHRISTIAN 62, LENAWEE CHRISTIAN 46

Matt Havey scored a team-high 18 points for the Pilgrims (14-6) in a nonleague win over Lenawee Christian. Preston Granger added 13 points for Lansing Christian.

Lenawee Christian

12

10

14

10

46

Lansing Christian

18

12

20

12

62

Lansing Christian

Zach Betcher 1 1-2 3, Forrest Bouyer 4 1-2 9, Preston Granger 6 1-6 13, Matt Havey 7 0-0 18, Nick Jamieson 1 0-0 2, Kyle Lebeda 2 2-3 7, Issac Motley 0 0-2 0, Andrew Prieskorn 3 2-2 10. Totals 24 7-17 62.

3-Point Goals – Lenawee Christian 7, Lansing Christian 7 (Matt Havey 4, Kyle Lebeda 1, Andrew Prieskorn 2).

Team fouls: Lansing Christian 12, Lenawee Christian 14. JV score: Lenawee Christian d. Lansing Christian.

EASTERN 68, LAKEWOOD 55

Markiest Doss led the Quakers (5-15) to a nonleague win over Lakewood with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Colton Webber-Mitchell scored 16 points for the Vikings (3-17).

Lakewood

15

14

16

10

55

Eastern

8

15

24

21

68

Lakewood

Josh Campeau 5 4-4 14, Jacob Elenbaas 2 0-2 5, Doug Flessner 3 0-1 8, Cole Rickerd 4 0-4 9, Tyler Schrock 1 0-2 3, Colton Webber-Mitchell 7 0-0 16. Totals 22 4-13 55.

Eastern

Reggie Austin 2 1-3 6, Kaviko Chisolm 1 0-0 3, Jorrell Christian 0 1-2 1, Markiest Doss 8 2-5 18, John Manuel 1 0-0 3, Willard Payne 5 0-0 10, Anthony Reynolds 2 0-0 5, Buhkari Sheik-Omar 3 6-8 12, Tyrone Trainor 3 1-1 7, Skylar Wilson 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 11-19 68.

3-Point Goals – Lakewood 7 (Jacob Elenbaas 1, Doug Flessner 2, Cole Rickerd 1, Tyler Schrock 1, Colton Webber-Mitchell 2), Lansing Eastern 5 (Reggie Austin 1, Kaviko Chisolm 1, John Manuel 1, Anthony Reynolds 1, Skylar Wilson 1).

Team fouls: Eastern 18, Lakewood 17.

POTTERVILLE 54, MORRICE 51

MORRICE — Zach Yarger recorded a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds for Potterville (4-15) in a nonleague win over Morrice (3-15). Gavin Lucas led all scorers with 22 points for the Orioles.

Potterville

7

13

19

15

54

Morrice

13

8

21

9

51

Potterville

Dylan Black 0 1-2 1, Sam Corbin 5 1-2 12, Hunter Geisenhauer 2 3-4 8, Cole Krause 3 1-2 7, Ross Schmedekneth 1 0-0 2, Isiah Steimer 1 1-3 3, Zach Yarger 7 6-8 21. Totals 19 13-22 54.

Morrice

Luke Bindschatel 1 1-2 4, Shane Cole 2 0-0 5, Colton Dietz 3 1-2 9, Connor Lucas 1 0-0 2, Gavin Lucas 8 3-3 22, Zack Rivers 1 1-2 3, Chris Rosin 2 2-2 6. Totals 18 8-12 51.

3-Point Goals – Potterville 3 (Sam Corbin 1, Hunter Geisenhauer 1, Zach Yarger 1), Morrice 7 (Luke Bindschatel 1, Shane Cole 1, Colton Dietz 2, Gavin Lucas 3).

Team fouls: Morrice 18, Potterville 18. Fouled out: G. Lucas (M), Cole (M), Krause (P).

OKEMOS 52, UNITY CHRISTIAN 46

OKEMOS — Vail Hartman recorded a double-double for the Chiefs (11-8) with 17 points and 10 rebounds in a nonleague win over Hudsonville Unity Christian. Jordan Henry scored a team-high 18 points for Okemos.

Unity Christian

13

5

10

18

46

Okemos

16

8

12

16

52

Okemos

Vail Hartman 7 2-2 17, Jordan Henry 7 3-5 18, Amjid Khogali-Watson 1 0-0 3, Noah Pruitt 2 0-1 4, Luke Stagg 3 2-2 8, Evan Thomas 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 9-12 52.

3-Point Goals – Unity Christian 5, Okemos 3 (Vail Hartman 1, Jordan Henry 1, Amjid Khogali-Watson 1).

Team fouls: Okemos 14, Unity Christian 14. Fouled out: Thomas (O). JV Score: Hudsonville Unity Christian 61, Okemos 50.

OLIVET 57, PORTLAND 54

PORTLAND — Ryan Wallenberg scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Olivet (15-5) in a nonleague win over the Raiders (8-11). Brett Patrick scored 15 points and Bobby Brandsen scored 14 points for Portland. Delbert Redfield led all scorers with 18 points for the Eagles.

Olivet

9

16

15

17

57

Portland

15

15

14

10

54

Olivet

Colin Grady 2 2-2 8, Jake Holzhei 0 3-4 3, Lucas Johnson 1 0-0 2, Nick Jungel 1 2-3 4, Delbert Redfield 6 4-6 18, Ryan Wallenberg 6 5-6 17, Nate Zona 2 0-0 5. Totals 18 16-21 57.

Portland

Bobby Brandsen 6 0-0 14, Haydin Brandt 1 3-4 6, Griffin Hager 1 0-0 2, Cole McGregor 1 4-4 6, Blake Patrick 1 0-0 3, Brett Patrick 5 5-9 15, Brett Pong 1 0-0 2, Owen Russell 2 0-0 6. Totals 18 12-17 54.

3-Point Goals – Olivet 5 (Colin Grady 2, Delbert Redfield 2, Nate Zona 1), Portland 6 (Bobby Brandsen 2, Blake Patrick 1, Owen Russell 2).

Team fouls: Portland 12, Olivet 16. Fouled out: Wallenberg (O).

ST. JOHNS 69, CHARLOTTE 23

ST. JOHNS — Caleb Paski led the Redwings (16-4) with a game-high 14 points in a nonleague win over Charlotte (4-15). Cameron Ramos scored 13 points for the Orioles.

Charlotte

0

16

2

5

23

St. Johns

14

14

13

28

69

Charlotte

Garret Colgrave 1 0-0 2, Brandin Denny 2 0-1 4, Chandler Easterbay 0 1-2 1, John Hoesli 0 1-3 1, Cameron Ramos 5 0-0 13, Jordan Tropp 0 2-2 2.

St. Johns

Hayden Dyer 1 0-0 2, Ben Feldpausch 2 0-0 5, Ross Feldpausch 3 3-3 9, Dace Ferden 1 0-0 2, Brandon Huhn 5 0-0 12, A. Jakus 1 0-0 2, Konnor Near 5 3-4 13, Caleb Paksi 5 4-6 14, Nathan Stehlik 2 2-4 6, Matthew Stewart 2 0-0 4.

3-Point Goals – Charlotte (Cameron Ramos 3), St. Johns (Ben Feldpausch 1, Brandon Huhn 2).

Team fouls: St. Johns 14, Charlotte 15. JV Score: St. Johns 60, Charlotte 46.

FULTON 57, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 44

PORTLAND — Evan Barton led all scorers with 17 points for Fulton (11-7, 9-6) in a CMAC win over Portland St. Patrick (6-13, 4-12). Graham Smith recorded a double-double for the Shamrocks with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Fulton

29

6

12

10

57

Portland St. Patrick

7

18

2

17

44

Fulton

Austin Avery 1 0-0 2, Evan Barton 5 3-3 17, Cole Blair 5 3-5 15, Brevin Cassady 1 0-0 2, Colton Stipcak 3 0-0 6, Nik Trefil 2 0-0 5, Caleb Walden 3 0-0 6, Zach Walden 1 2-3 4. Totals 21 8-12 57.

Portland St. Patrick

Noah Goodman 1 0-0 2, Sam Hodge 1 0-0 2, Nate Leahy 2 0-0 4, Dan Mackowiak 3 0-2 6, Brandon Scheurer 3 0-0 7, Brendan Schrauben 3 0-2 7, Graham Smith 5 3-5 16. Totals 18 3-9 44.

3-Point Goals – Fulton 7 (Evan Barton 4, Nik Trefil 1), Portland St. Patrick 5 (Brandon Scheurer 1, Brendan Schrauben 1, Graham Smith 3).

Team fouls: Portland St. Patrick 19, Fulton 17. Fouled out: Hodge (PSP). JV Score: Fulton 56, Portland St. Patrick 53 (OT)

LOY NORRIX 77, WAVERLY 74

DELTA TWP. — Keshawn Harris scored 18 points for the Warriors in a close nonleague loss to Loy Norrix. Tony Trice had 15 points and Jaden Sutton added 14 points for Waverly (13-6).

Loy Norrix

23

15

18

21

77

Waverly

24

19

15

16

74

Waverly

Tevin Ali 6 1-1 13, Keshawn Harris 6 3-4 18, Mike Pete 5 2-2 12, David Smith 0 0-2 0, Jaden Sutton 4 4-4 14, Tony Trice 6 0-0 15. Totals 28 10-13 74.

3-Point Goals – Loy Norrix 12, Waverly 8 (Keshawn Harris 3, Jaden Sutton 2, Tony Trice 3).

Team fouls: Waverly 13, Loy Norrix 12. JV score: Waverly d. Loy Norrix.

HOLT 69, WILLIAMSTON 52

WILLIAMSTON — Jaron Faulds recorded a double-double for Holt (15-4), with 16 points and 11 rebounds in a nonleague win over the Hornets (16-4). Sean Cobb had a double-double for Williamston with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Holt

27

18

18

6

69

Williamston

21

9

13

9

52

Holt

Josh Adado 3 0-0 6, Myles Baker 3 1-2 7, Caleb Cooper 3 3-4 9, Josh Denning 2 0-5 0, Jaron Faulds 8 0-0 16, Troy Jordan 1 0-0 3, Ar’tavious King 6 1-1 13, Deandre Whetstone 4 0-0 10. Totals 30 5-7 69.

Williamston

Sy Barnett 3 5-6 12, Sean Cobb 5 0-0 13, Mitchell Cook 0 2-3 2, Joey Elenbaas 1 0-0 2, Cole Kleiver 6 0-1 13, Frankie Toomey 5 0-3 10. Totals 20 7-13 52.

3-Point Goals – Holt 4 (Josh Denning 1, Troy Jordan 1, Deandre Whetstone 2), Williamston 5 (Sy Barnett 1, Sean Cobb 3, Cole Kleiver 1).

Team fouls: Williamston 10, Holt 13. JV Score: Williamston 69, Holt 63.

LESLIE 52, MAPLE VALLEY 28

LESLIE — Andrew Cowan scored a game-high 20 points for the Blackhawks (11-8, 8-4) in a GLAC win over Maple Valley (1-19, 0-12). Alex Musser led the Lions with 10 points.

Maple Valley

7

7

8

6

28

Leslie

19

14

16

3

52

Maple Valley

Drew Allen 1 1-2 3, . Booher 2 0-0 5, Jacob Brighton 1 0-0 2, Dustin Moore 1 0-0 2, Alex Musser 3 1-2 10, Logan Valliuete 1 3-3 5, Dylan Walker 0 1-2 1. Totals 9 6-9 28.

Leslie

Camden Austin 1 0-0 2, Tyler Ball 0 0-2 0, Shane Connelly 2 0-1 5, Andrew Cowan 8 2-2 20, Kenaree Estes 5 0-1 10, Justin Kaimon 2 2-2 6, Clay Shroufe 1 0-0 3, Trey Waldofsky 2 0-0 6. Totals 21 4-8 52.

3-Point Goals – Maple Valley 4 (. Booher 1, Alex Musser 3), Leslie 6 (Shane Connelly 1, Andrew Cowan 2, Clay Shroufe 1, Trey Waldofsky 2).

Team fouls: Maple Valley 10, Leslie 13. JV Score: Leslie 55, Maple Valley 33.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News