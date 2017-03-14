Boys basketball scores and stats for March 13

COVENANT CHRISTIAN 56, PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 52 (2OT)

BELDING — Jimmy Lehman’s three-pointer at the end of regulation sent the Pirates (21-3) to overtime, but it wasn’t enough in a Class C district semifinal double-overtime loss to Grand Rapids Covenant Christian (18-5). Lehman scored 19 points for Pewamo-Westphalia, while Logan Hengesbach added 14 points.

Covenant Christian 12 10 17 9 2 6 — 56 Pewamo-Westphalia 13 12 11 12 2 2 — 52

Pewamo-Westphalia

Logan Hengesbach 6 2-2 14, Jimmy Lehman 6 2-2 19, Andre Smith 2 0-0 6, Brice Thelen 3 2-2 9, Garrett Trierweiler 2 0-1 4. Totals 19 6-7 52.

3-Point Goals – Covenant Christian 7, Pewamo-Westphalia 6 (Jimmy Lehman 5, Andre Smith 2, Brice Thelen 1).

Team fouls: Covenant Christian 15, Pewamo-Westphalia 17. Fouled out: Thelen (PW)

KALAMAZOO CENTRAL 69, HOLT 50

GULL LAKE — Jaron Faulds scored a team-high 19 points for the Rams (19-5) in a Class A district semfinal loss to Kalamazoo Central (20-3). Caleb Cooper added 12 points for Holt.

Kalamazoo Central 19 18 10 22 — 69 Holt 8 20 8 14 — 50

Holt

Myles Baker 1 0-1 2, Caleb Cooper 4 3-4 12, Jaron Faulds 8 3-3 19, Troy Jordan 0 2-5 2, Ar’tavious King 2 1-2 5, Robera Mengesha 1 0-0 3, Deandre Whetstone 3 0-0 7. Totals 19 9-15 50.

3-Point Goals – Kalamazoo Central 4, Holt 3 (Caleb Cooper 1, Robera Mengesha 1, Deandre Whetstone 1).

Team fouls: Holt 20, Kalamazoo Central 17.

LANSING CHRISTIAN 60, MORENCI 22

Morenci 8 3 0 11 — 22 Lansing Christian 14 21 16 9 — 60

Lansing Christian

Zach Betcher 3 0-2 6, Forrest Bouyer 5 2-2 15, Preston Granger 3 3-4 9, Matt Havey 1 4-4 6, Nick Jamieson 2 1-1 5, Kyle Lebeda 2 0-0 6, Josh Moore 0 1-2 1, Andrew Prieskorn 3 4-4 10. Totals 20 15-19 60.

3-Point Goals – Morenci 5, Lansing Christian 5 (Forrest Bouyer 3, Kyle Lebeda 2).

Team fouls: Lansing Christian 9, Morenci 14

PORTLAND 55, OLIVET 52

Portland 9 10 14 22 — 55 Olivet 22 14 8 8 — 52

Portland

Bobby Brandsen 8 2-4 22, Haydin Brandt 1 2-3 4, Cole McGregor 0 0-2 0, Blake Patrick 1 3-4 6, Brett Patrick 5 5-6 15, Owen Russell 1 3-3 6, Josh Salas 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 15-22 55.

Olivet

Colin Grady 3 0-0 7, Jake Holzhei 4 0-3 9, Nick Jungel 3 2-2 8, Delbert Redfield 4 0-0 11, Dylan Redfield 2 0-0 4, Ryan Wallenberg 5 0-0 10, Nate Zona 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 2-5 52.

3-Point Goals – Portland 6 (Bobby Brandsen 4, Blake Patrick 1, Owen Russell 1), Olivet 6 (Colin Grady 1, Jake Holzhei 1, Delbert Redfield 3, Nate Zona 1).

Team fouls: Olivet 17, Portland 12.