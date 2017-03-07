Boys basketball scores and stats for March 6

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL DISTRICTS ROUNDUP

BATH 77, BYRON 38

BATH — Harry Gilstrap led the Bees with 25 points in a Class C district win over Byron (7-14). Max Tiraboschi added 15 points for Bath. Bath (9-12) will move on to the district semifinals to face Dansville on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Bath.

Byron 9 8 7 14 — 38 Bath 26 21 16 14 — 77

Bath

Clay Adams 1 0-0 3, Matt Anibal 2 0-0 4, Cade Bucht 1 0-0 2, Jakob Cain 2 0-0 6, Jacob Deveau 1 2-2 4, Joey Emery 2 3-5 7, Harry Gilstrap 11 0-3 25, Aime Mafuta 2 0-0 4, Jaylen Miller 0 2-2 2, Zach Parry 1 0-0 3, Max Tiraboschi 5 4-4 15, Sam Weiler 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 11-16 77.

3-Point Goals – Byron 4, Bath 8 (Clay Adams 1, Jakob Cain 2, Harry Gilstrap 3, Zach Parry 1, Max Tiraboschi 1).

Team fouls: Bath 12, Byron 12.

EAST LANSING 64, GRAND LEDGE 47

Grand Ledge 11 9 9 18 — 47 East Lansing 10 15 23 16 — 64

Grand Ledge

Nick Crocker 1 8-8 10, Cummings 3 0-0 9, Xavier Farr 0 2-3 2, Nick Goebel 3 0-0 6, Stephen Hall 0 4-4 4, Jayke Houghton 1 0-1 2, Javel Lewis 0 0-2 0, Alex McCready 1 0-0 2, Luke Smith 3 0-0 9, Aaron West 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 14-18 47.

East Lansing

Brandon Johns 6 8-11 21, Justin McAbee 3 0-0 6, Westin Myles 2 2-2 6, Xzavier Odom 1 0-0 2, DeAndre Robinson 8 2-5 18, Noah Schon 4 0-0 11. Totals 24 12-18 64.

3-Point Goals – Grand Ledge 7 (. Cummings 3, Luke Smith 3, Aaron West 1), East Lansing 4 (Brandon Johns 1, Noah Schon 3).

Team fouls: East Lansing 15, Grand Ledge 15.

HASTINGS 53, CHARLOTTE 42

CHARLOTTE — John Hoesli and Cameron Ramos each had nine points for the Orioles (4-17) in a Class B district quarterfinal loss to Hastings (5-16). Julius Laaser added eight points for Charlotte.

Charlotte 13 9 11 9 — 42 Hastings 10 13 17 13 — 53

Charlotte

Preston Axel 3 0-0 6, Brandin Denny 2 0-0 5, John Hoesli 4 1-3 9, Julius Laaser 4 0-1 8, Austin Morgan 2 0-0 5, Cameron Ramos 3 2-2 9. Totals 18 3-6 42.

3-Point Goals – Charlotte 3 (Brandin Denny 1, Austin Morgan 1, Cameron Ramos 1), Hastings 7.

Team fouls: Hasting 13, Charlotte 21. Fouled out: Axel (C)

HOLT 58, JACKSON 48

Jackson 12 9 13 14 — 48 Holt 10 13 15 20 — 58

Holt

Josh Adado 2 0-2 4, Caleb Cooper 2 0-0 4, Josh Denning 5 0-0 12, Jaron Faulds 4 1-4 9, Troy Jordan 3 2-2 10, Ar’tavious King 6 5-6 19. Totals 22 8-14 58.

3-Point Goals – Jackson 4, Holt 6 (Josh Denning 2, Troy Jordan 2, Ar’tavious King 2).

Team fouls: Holt 9, Jackson 12.

FOWLERVILLE 66, LANSING CATHOLIC 52

Fowlerville 14 18 15 19 — 66 Lansing Catholic 12 6 19 15 — 52

Fowlerville

Cameron Brigham 5 2-2 16, Caden Collins 0 2-2 2, Dan Judd 5 4-4 14, Geoffrey Knaggs 5 5-6 15, Tom Quaine 0 1-2 1, Nick Semke 2 2-2 6, Andrew Spalding 5 0-0 12. Totals 22 16-18 66.

Lansing Catholic

Nick Baker 1 0-0 2, Colin Day 1 0-0 2, Evan Gadola 1 1-2 3, Josh Kramer 7 3-3 17, Chuck Plaehn 4 3-6 11, Matt Plaehn 4 1-4 9, Austin Simon 2 0-1 4. Totals 22 8-16 52.

3-Point Goals – Fowlerville 6 (Cameron Brigham 4, Andrew Spalding 2).

Team fouls: Lansing Catholic 17, Fowlerville 15. Fouled out: C. Plaehn (LC).

POTTERVILLE 50, MAPLE VALLEY 41

POTTERVILLE — Zach Yarger scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Vikings (4-16) in a Class B district quarterfinal win over Maple Valley (1-19). Logan Valliuete led the Lions with 15 points. The Vikings will play Springport at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at home.

Potterville 16 9 12 13 — 50 Maple Valley 8 5 12 16 — 41

Potterville

Sam Corbin 0 4-8 4, Hunter Geisenhauer 4 2-2 13, Grant Holden 3 0-0 7, Cole Krause 2 3-6 7, Dane Taylor 1 0-0 3, Zach Yarger 7 1-4 16. Totals 17 10-22 50.

Maple Valley

Drew Allen 1 0-0 3, . Booher 0 2-2 2, Jacob Brighton 5 0-0 14, Jacob Moore 0 3-5 3, Alex Musser 2 0-0 4, Logan Valliuete 5 4-7 15. Totals 13 9-16 41.

3-Point Goals – Potterville 6 (Hunter Geisenhauer 3, Grant Holden 1, Dane Taylor 1, Zach Yarger 1), Maple Valley 6 (Drew Allen 1, Jacob Brighton 4, Logan Valliuete 1).

Team fouls: Maple Valley 19, Potterville 18. Fouled out: Allen (MV).

LESLIE 54, NORTHWEST 50

EATON RAPIDS — Andrew Cowan led the way for the Blackhawks (13-8) with 19 points in a Class B district quarterfinal win over Northwest (4-17). Justin Kaimon scored 16 points and Kenaree Estes scored 11 points for Leslie. The Blackhawks will face Eaton Rapids in the district semifinal on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Eaton Rapids.

Leslie 8 16 13 11 6 — 54 Northwest 9 17 13 9 2 — 50

Leslie

Camden Austin 0 4-4 4, Andrew Cowan 8 2-6 19, Cullen Cox 1 0-0 2, Kenaree Estes 2 7-10 11, Kellen Frohriep 1 0-0 2, Justin Kaimon 7 2-2 16, Trey Waldofsky 0 0-1 0. Totals 19 15-23 54.

3-Point Goals – Leslie 1 (Andrew Cowan 1), Northwest 1.

Team fouls: Leslie 13, Northwest 20. Fouled out: Maples (NW).

LAKE FENTON 53, OVID-ELSIE 50

PERRY — Carson Vincent led the Marauders (11-10) with 23 points and seven rebounds in a Class B district quarterfinal loss to Lake Fenton (15-6). Liam Thompson added 15 points, five assists and four rebounds for Ovid-Elsie.

Lake Fenton 16 14 9 14 — 53 Ovid-Elsie 14 15 14 7 — 50

Ovid-Elsie

Jerricho Herbelet 3 2-2 9, Jakob Loynes 0 1-2 1, Liam Thompson 6 2-5 15, Carson Vincent 10 3-4 23, Cole Wittenberg 1 0-1 2. Totals 20 8-14 50.

3-Point Goals – Lake Fenton 7, Ovid-Elsie 2 (Jerricho Herbelet 1, Liam Thompson 1).

Team fouls: Ovid-Elsie 13, Lake Fenton 14.

PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 75, FULTON 72

MIDDLETON — Dan Mackowiak led the Shamrocks with 31 points and nine rebounds in a Class D district quarterfinal win over Fulton. Evan Barton led the Pirates with 20 points and eight rebounds. Portland St. Patrick move on to face Fowler on Wednesday at 7:30pm at Fulton.

Fulton 11 15 25 21 — 72 Portland St. Patrick 13 19 22 21 — 75

Fulton

Evan Barton 6 6-7 20, Cole Blair 4 2-3 10, Brevin Cassady 3 0-0 7, Colton Stipcak 1 0-0 2, Nik Trefil 4 2-2 11, Caleb Walden 6 2-6 18, Zach Walden 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 12-18 72.

Portland St. Patrick

Sam Hodge 0 1-2 1, Nate Leahy 1 3-4 6, Dan Mackowiak 11 5-6 31, Brandon Scheurer 5 3-4 18, Brendan Schrauben 4 3-4 13, Graham Smith 1 3-6 6. Totals 22 8-26 75.

3-Point Goals – Fulton 8 (Evan Barton 2, Brevin Cassady 1, Nik Trefil 1, Caleb Walden 4), Portland St. Patrick 13 (Nate Leahy 1, Dan Mackowiak 4, Brandon Scheurer 5, Brendan Schrauben 2, Graham Smith 1).

Team fouls: Portland St. Patrick 6, Fulton 23.

CORUNNA 51, PERRY 38

PERRY — Cooper Clapp led the Cavaliers with 18 points in a Class B district quarterfinal win over Perry. Logan Danaher scored a team-high 15 points for the Ramblers. Corunna moves on to face Durand Wednesday at 7:30pm in Perry.

Corunna 14 9 9 19 — 51 Perry 14 6 5 13 — 38

Corunna

Chase Ardelean 1 0-0 3, Cooper Clapp 7 4-10 18, Ethan Quinn 1 1-3 3, Noah Sims 0 2-2 2, Mitchel Skym 1 0-0 2, Jaron VanFleteren 3 11-12 17, Owen Walter 2 0-0 4, Chris Wooley 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 17-27 51.

Perry

Logan Danaher 5 5-8 15, Eddie Dunn 2 0-0 4, Matt Hardy 0 0-2 0, Reese Middleton 0 3-6 3, Bryan Weiler 2 1-2 8, Zac Weiler 3 2-2 8. Totals 12 11-20 38.

3-Point Goals – Corunna 1 (Chase Ardelean 1), Perry 1 (Bryan Weiler 1).

Team fouls: Perry 19, Corunna 11. Fouled out: Quinn (C)

WILLIAMSTON 58, EASTERN 39

WILLIAMSTON — Cole Kleiver scored a game-high 16 points for the Hornets in a Class B district quarterfinal win over Eastern. Reggie Austin led the Quakers with seven points. Williamston moves on to face Sexton Wednesday at 7:30pm in Williamston.

Eastern 7 8 3 21 — 39 Williamston 10 20 16 12 — 58

Eastern

Reggie Austin 3 0-0 7, Markiest Doss 2 1-2 5, Robert Fry 0 1-3 1, Costa Gianiodis 1 0-0 3, John Manuel 1 0-0 3, Willard Payne 2 2-6 6, Anthony Reynolds 0 1-4 1, Diante Smith 2 1-2 6, Tyrone Trainor 1 0-0 2, Skylar Wilson 1 2-2 5. Totals 13 8-21 39.

Williamston

Sy Barnett 6 3-3 15, Drew Bowen 1 0-0 2, Sean Cobb 2 1-2 5, Mitchell Cook 1 0-0 2, Joey Elenbaas 1 0-0 2, . Hahnenberg 0 1-2 1, Cole Kleiver 4 5-8 16, Caleb Smith 0 1-2 1, Vincent Subrizi 1 0-0 2, Frankie Toomey 3 1-3 10. Totals 21 12-20 58.

3-Point Goals – Lansing Eastern 5 (Reggie Austin 1, Costa Gianiodis 1, John Manuel 1, Diante Smith 1, Skylar Wilson 1), Williamston 4 (Cole Kleiver 3, Frankie Toomey 1).

Team fouls: Williamston 14, Eastern 17.