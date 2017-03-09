Boys basketball scores and stats for March 8

BATH 55, DANSVILLE 53

BATH — Harry Gilstrap scored a game-high 36 points for the Bees in a Class C semifinal win over Dansville. Caleb Hodgson led the Aggies with 16 points. Bath moves on to face Pewamo-Westphalia on Friday at 7:00 p.m. in Bath.

Dansville 11 10 18 14 — 53 Bath 11 16 13 15 — 55

Dansville

Carter Frantz 3 2-2 10, Caleb Hodgson 6 4-7 16, Devin Patrick 3 0-0 8, Brendan Ryder 2 0-0 4, Hayden Voss 3 1-1 7, Josh Wheldon 4 0-0 8. Totals 21 7-14 53.

Bath

Matt Anibal 1 0-0 2, Jacob Deveau 3 0-0 6, Harry Gilstrap 16 1-2 36, Zach Parry 4 0-0 9, Max Tiraboschi 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 1-2 55.

3-Point Goals – Dansville 4 (Carter Frantz 2, Devin Patrick 2), Bath 4 (Harry Gilstrap 3, Zach Parry 1).

Team fouls: Bath 16, Dansville 6.

EVERETT 52, DeWITT 49

Everett 12 11 15 14 — 52 DeWitt 12 13 7 17 — 49

Everett

Allen English 2 1-3 5, Jalen Hayes 1 1-2 4, Nyreel Powell 5 7-12 17, Diego Robinson 4 4-7 12, Dante Walton 6 0-0 14. Totals 18 13-24 52.

DeWitt

Eddie Daley 3 2-2 10, Nate Flannery 1 0-0 2, Alec Guillaume 1 0-0 2, Luke Hyde 5 4-6 14, Caleb Randall 1 0-2 2, Tanner Reha 5 5-7 17, Alan Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 11-17 49.

3-Point Goals – Everett 3 (Jalen Hayes 1, Dante Walton 2), DeWitt 4 (Eddie Daley 2, Tanner Reha 2).

Team fouls: DeWitt 16, Everett 18. Fouled out: Robinson (E)

CORUNNA 45, DURAND 19

PERRY — Mitchel Skym led Corunna with 14 points to lead Corunna to a victory over Durand. Jaron VanFleteren added 12 points for the Cavaliers, who advance to the Class B district final against Lake Fenton on Friday at 7 p.m. at Perry.

Corunna 12 5 14 14 — 45 Durand 4 0 7 8 — 19

Corunna

Cooper Clapp 1 5-6 7, Jerod Fattal 0 0-2 0, Ethan Quinn 0 1-2 1, Logan Rugg 1 2-2 4, Mitchel Skym 5 0-0 14, Jaron VanFleteren 4 4-6 12, Owen Walter 1 4-4 7. Totals 12 16-22 45.

3-Point Goals – Corunna 5 (Mitchel Skym 4, Owen Walter 1), Durand 1.

EAST LANSING 57, WAVERLY 45

Brandon Johns led the Trojans with 20 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks in a Class A district semifinal win over Waverly. DeAndre Robins added 18 points for East Lansing. Jaden Sutton scored a team-high 19 points for the Warriors. East Lansing will move on to face Everett in the district final on Friday at 7 p.m. at Eastern.

Waverly 11 9 14 11 — 45 East Lansing 17 9 18 13 — 57

Waverly

Tevin Ali 1 1-2 3, Elijah Curtis 0 3-4 3, Keshawn Harris 3 1-3 8, Mike Pete 1 2-2 4, Jaden Sutton 7 4-4 19, Darrius Thompson 1 0-0 2, Tony Trice 1 3-3 6. Totals 14 14-18 45.

East Lansing

Brandon Johns 6 7-13 20, Malik Jones 1 0-0 2, Justin McAbee 3 0-0 6, Westin Myles 2 0-0 5, Xzavier Odom 2 0-0 4, DeAndre Robinson 5 6-6 18, Noah Schon 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 15-21 57.

3-Point Goals – Waverly 3 (Keshawn Harris 1, Jaden Sutton 1, Tony Trice 1), East Lansing 4 (Brandon Johns 1, Westin Myles 1, DeAndre Robinson 2).

Team fouls: Waverly 15, East Lansing 15

LESLIE 57, EATON RAPIDS 38

EATON RAPIDS — Trey Waldofsky and Justin Kaimon each scored 16 points to help lead Leslie to a Class B district semifinal victory over Eaton Rapids. Drew Shafer led the Greyhounds with 10 points. The Blackhawks (14-8) advance to face Olivet in the district final on Friday at 7 p.m. in Eaton Rapids.

Leslie 5 17 16 19 — 57 Eaton Rapids 7 9 11 11 — 38

Leslie

Camden Austin 2 2-2 7, Shane Connelly 1 0-0 2, Andrew Cowan 1 3-4 5, Cullen Cox 1 2-2 4, Kenaree Estes 2 0-2 4, Kellen Frohriet 0 0-2 0, Justin Kaimon 6 4-6 16, Clay Shroufe 1 0-0 3, Trey Waldofsky 6 2-3 16. Totals 20 13-21 57.

Eaton Rapids

Zack Kemp 1 4-4 6. Totals 11 15-21 38.

3-Point Goals – Leslie 4 (Camden Austin 1, Clay Shroufe 1, Trey Waldofsky 2), Eaton Rapids 1.

Team fouls: Eaton Rapids 21, Leslie 17

HASLETT 82, FOWLERVILLE 51

WILLIAMSTON — Evan Block scored 22 points to lead Haslett to a Class B district semifinal victory over Fowlerville. Mitchell Mowid added 14 points for the Vikings. Dan Judd led the Gladiators with 18 points. Haslett advances to the district final against Williamston on Friday at 7 p.m. at Williamston.

Fowlerville 7 21 8 15 — 51 Haslett 25 16 22 19 — 82

Fowlerville

Mitch Bishop 2 1-3 5, Cameron Brigham 2 1-1 5, Caden Collins 0 1-2 1, Jordan Gipson 1 0-1 3, Dan Judd 8 2-2 18, Geoffrey Knaggs 3 2-2 8, Brady Salter 0 2-4 2, Nick Semke 1 0-0 2, Andrew Spalding 3 0-0 7. Totals 18 9-15 51.

Haslett

Evan Block 8 1-2 22, Paul Fiorillo 3 3-5 9, Patrick Hintz 3 0-0 7, Sam Lasczynski 0 2-4 2, Cal McIntosh 2 1-2 6, Avery McKinney 2 2-2 6, Mitchell Mowid 5 0-0 14, Hunter Nash 3 1-2 7, Jaden Thelen 0 2-2 2, Hyrum Tibbets 1 3-4 6, C. Wood 0 1-4 1. Totals 27 16-27 82.

3-Point Goals – Fowlerville 2 (Jordan Gipson 1, Andrew Spalding 1), Haslett 12 (Evan Block 5, Patrick Hintz 1, Cal McIntosh 1, Mitchell Mowid 4, Hyrum Tibbets 1).

Team fouls: Fowlerville 24, Haslett 17. Fouled out: Nash (H), Semke (F).

IONIA 58, LAKEWOOD 37

CHARLOTTE — Brady Swinehart led all scorers with 22 points for the Bulldogs in a Class B district semifinal win over Lakewood. Josh Campeau scored 17 points for the Vikings. Ionia moves on to face Portland, Friday at 7:00 p.m. in Charlotte.

Ionia 17 16 14 11 — 58 Lakewood 6 15 9 7 — 37

Ionia

Larzon Caraballo 1 0-0 3, Jared Christiansen 2 0-0 4, Patrick Hull 2 0-2 4, Parker Kirby 3 0-0 8, Sammy Luginbuhl 1 0-0 2, Cam Sanicki 2 0-0 4, Brady Swinehart 10 1-2 22, Nick Szmanski 2 2-2 7, Alec White 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 3-6 58.

Lakewood

Josh Campeau 7 1-3 17, Nathan DeVries 1 0-0 2, Erick King 1 2-2 4, Bryant Makley 0 2-2 2, Cole Rickerd 2 1-1 6, Colton Webber-Mitchell 2 2-3 6. Totals 13 8-11 37.

3-Point Goals – Ionia 5 (Larzon Caraballo 1, Parker Kirby 2, Brady Swinehart 1, Nick Szmanski 1), Lakewood 3 (Josh Campeau 2, Cole Rickerd 1).

Team fouls: Lakwood 8, Ionia 11.

LANSING CHRISTIAN 63, WEBBERVILLE 36

Webberville — Matt Havey led the Pilgrims with 19 points in a Class D semifinal win over Webberville. Nick Militz scored a game-high 21 points for the Spartans. Lansing Christian moves on to play Charyl Stockwell Friday at 7:00 p.m. in Webberville.

Webberville 9 6 14 7 — 36 Lansing Christian 18 22 8 15 — 63

Webberville

Hunter Fairfield 1 0-0 2, Kayson Lycos 1 0-0 2, Zack McGowan 4 1-3 9, Nick Militz 8 2-2 21, Nathan Walker 0 2-4 2, Zach Webster 0 0-2 0. Totals 14 5-11 36.

Lansing Christian

Forrest Bouyer 4 0-4 9, Zach Bretcher 3 0-0 7, Preston Granger 5 3-6 13, Matt Havey 7 4-4 19, Kyle Lebeda 3 2-2 11, Andrew Prieskorn 2 0-1 4. Totals 24 9-17 63.

3-Point Goals – Webberville 3 (Nick Militz 3), Lansing Christian 6 (Forrest Bouyer 1, Zach Bretcher 1, Matt Havey 1, Kyle Lebeda 3).

Team fouls: Webberville 17, Lansing Christian 15.

CHARYL STOCKWELL 56, MORRICE 47

WEBBERVILLE — Gavin Lucas scored a team-high 25 points for Morrice in a Class D semifinal loss to Charyl Stockwell. Beau Dietz added eight points for Morrice.

Charyl Stockwell 13 14 10 19 — 56 Morrice 8 12 10 17 — 47

Morrice

Luke Bindschatel 1 0-0 3, Shane Cole 1 1-2 3, Beau Dietz 3 0-0 8, Colton Dietz 1 1-2 4, Connor Lucas 1 0-0 2, Gavin Lucas 8 6-8 25, Chris Rosin 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 8-12 47.

3-Point Goals – Charyl Stockwell 6, Morrice 7 (Luke Bindschatel 1, Beau Dietz 2, Colton Dietz 1, Gavin Lucas 3).

Team fouls: Charyl Stockwell 16, Morrice 21. Fouled out: B. Dietz (M).

ST. JOHNS 57, OWOSSO 44

OWOSSO — Caleb Paksi scored 17 points for the Redwings in a Class A semifinal win over Owosso. Jake Ackley and Drake Nover each scored 12 points for the Trojans. St. Johns moves on to face Flushing Friday at 7:00 p.m. in Owosso.

St. Johns 13 20 15 9 — 57 Owosso 11 8 11 14 — 44

St. Johns

Ben Feldpausch 1 0-0 2, Ross Feldpausch 3 0-0 8, Caleb Paksi 6 4-8 17. Totals 23 15-25 57.

Owosso

Jake Ackley 5 3-4 12, Jordan Klapko 3 1-2 6, Nate Nicevski 3 2-2 8, Drake Nover 5 2-3 12, Nick Prater 1 0-0 2, Gerritt Springsdorf 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 8-11 44.

3-Point Goals – St. Johns 4 (Ross Feldpausch 2, Caleb Paksi 1), Owosso 2 (Jake Ackley 1, Jordan Klapko 1).

PORTLAND 44, HASTINGS 36

CHARLOTTE — Brett Patrick scored a team-high 20 points for the Raiders in a Class B semifinal win over Hastings. Bobby Brandsen and Owen Russell each added six points for Portland. The Raiders move on to face Ionia on Friday at 7:00 p.m. in Charlotte.

Hastings 6 9 4 14 3 — 36 Portland 9 5 12 7 11 — 44

Portland

Bobby Brandsen 1 4-4 6, Haydin Brandt 1 2-2 5, Blake Patrick 1 2-2 4, Brett Patrick 6 7-10 20, Brett Pong 1 0 3, Owen Russell 2 0-2 6. Totals 12 15-20 44.

3-Point Goals – Hastings 1, Portland 5 (Haydin Brandt 1, Brett Patrick 1, Brett Pong 1, Owen Russell 2).

Team fouls: Hastings 19, Portland 18.

POTTERVILLE 50, SPRINGPORT 46

POTTERVILLE — Zach Yarger led the Vikings with 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a Class C district semifinal win over Springport. Cole Krause had 12 points and Sam Corbin added 10 points for Potterville. The Vikings will move on face Galesburg-Augusta in the district final on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Potterville.

Springport 10 8 16 12 — 46 Potterville 12 11 14 13 — 50

Potterville

Sam Corbin 2 4-6 10, Hunter Geisenhauer 3 2-6 9, Cole Krause 5 2-5 12, Isiah Steimer 0 1-2 1, Dane Taylor 2 0-0 5, Zach Yarger 5 3-10 13. Totals 17 11-27 50.

3-Point Goals – Springport 2, Potterville 5 (Sam Corbin 2, Hunter Geisenhauer 2, Dane Taylor 1).

Team fouls: Potterville 10, Springport 21. Fouled: Matt Earles (S), Michael Howell (S).

FOWLER 62, PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 38

MIDDLETON — Jeremy Pung scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Mason Pline added 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Fowler defeated Portland St. Patrick in a Class D district semifinal. Brandon Scheurer led the Shamrocks with 17 points. The Eagles advance to face Ashley in the district final on Friday at 7 p.m. at Fulton.

Fowler 11 12 19 20 — 62 Portland St. Patrick 14 7 4 13 — 38

3-Point Goals – Fowler 1, Portland St. Patrick 6.

OLIVET 70, STOCKBRIDGE 57

EATON RAPIDS — Delbert Redfield scored 21 points to lead Olivet to a Class B district semifinal victory over Stockbridge. Nick Jungel and Ryan Wallenberg each added 11 for the Eagles. Liam Corby’s 12 points led Stockbridge. Olivet advances to face Leslie in the district final on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Eaton Rapids.

Olivet 13 10 24 23 — 70 Stockbridge 5 13 10 29 — 57

Olivet

Eric Clark 1 1-2 3, Colin Grady 3 0-1 7, Jake Holzhei 2 4-7 10, Matt Hooson 0 0-2 0, Nick Jungel 4 3-6 11, Delbert Redfield 5 8-11 21, Dylan Redfield 1 0-0 3, Brad Sinclair 1 0-0 2, Ryan Wallenberg 4 3-5 11. Totals 22 19-34 70.

Stockbridge

Matt Bellestri 0 4-8 4, Kyler Buurma 4 0-0 11, Kolby Canfield 5 1-2 11, Liam Corby 4 0-0 12, Mason GeeMontgomery 3 3-5 9, Chris Hall 0 3-4 3, Kyle Lilley 3 0-0 6, Jacob Spadafore 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 12-21 57.

3-Point Goals – Olivet 7 (Colin Grady 1, Jake Holzhei 2, Delbert Redfield 3, Dylan Redfield 1), Stockbridge 7 (Kyler Buurma 3, Liam Corby 4).

WILLIAMSTON 71, SEXTON 55

Williamston — Sean Cobb scored a game-high 22 points for the Hornets, while teammate Sy Barnett added 21 points in a Class B semifinal win over Sexton. Zervontae Smith led the Big Reds with 17 points. Williamston moves on to face Haslett, Friday at 7:00 p.m. in Williamston.

Sexton 9 18 24 4 — 55 Williamston 18 20 14 19 — 71

Sexton

Marcus Alston 0 2-2 2, Cody Blankenburg 1 0-0 2, Karl Brooks 5 6-10 16, Khari Foy-Walton 6 1-1 13, Jabril Rahim 2 1-2 5, Zervontae Smith 4 6-7 17. Totals 18 16-22 55.

Williamston

Sy Barnett 5 10-11 21, Sean Cobb 6 7-10 22, Mitchell Cook 1 0-0 2, Joey Elenbaas 1 0-0 2, Cole Kleiver 4 9-12 18, Caleb Smith 0 1-2 1, Frankie Toomey 2 1-2 5. Totals 19 28-47 71.

3-Point Goals – Sexton 3 (Zervontae Smith 3), Williamston 5 (Sy Barnett 1, Sean Cobb 3, Cole Kleiver 1).

Team fouls: Williamston 18, Sexton 24. Fouled out: Z. Smith (S), Brooks (S).