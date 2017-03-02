Basketball Boys basketball sectional action at Brebeuf Jesuit By USA TODAY Sports March 1, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Manual Redskins Thomas Waldon (20) slams down two points over Brebeuf Jesuit Braves Malachi Rice (3) in the first half of their IHSAA sectional basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2017, evening at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School. Manual Redskins Courvoisier McCauley (34) is fouled as he shoots by Brebeuf Jesuit Braves Kobie McNeal (00) in the first half of their IHSAA sectional basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2017, evening at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School. Manual Redskins Nathan Meriwether (3) attempts to steal the ball from Brebeuf Jesuit Braves Kobie McNeal (00) in the first half of their IHSAA sectional basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2017, evening at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School. Manual Redskins Nathan Meriwether (3) drives around Brebeuf Jesuit Braves Brennan Fitzgerald (14) in the first half of their IHSAA sectional basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2017, evening at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School. Manual Redskins Courvoisier McCauley (34) puts up a three-point attempt over Brebeuf Jesuit Braves Simon Banks (15) in the first half of their IHSAA sectional basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2017, evening at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School. Crispus Attucks Tigers Zac Owens (12) steals the ball from Herron Achaeans Blake Jackson (14) in the first half of their game Tuesday, March 1, 2017, evening at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School. Crispus Attucks Tigers Nike Sibande (22) puts up a shot on Herron Achaeans Isaiah OÕNeal (23) in the first half of their game Tuesday, March 1, 2017, evening at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School. Crispus Attucks Tigers Nike Sibande (22) slams down two points in the first half of their game against the Herron Achaeans Tuesday, March 1, 2017, evening at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School. Crispus Attucks Tigers Nike Sibande (22) is fouled by Herron Achaeans Jacob Rowland (20) as she shoots the ball in the first half of their game Tuesday, March 1, 2017, evening at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School. Crispus Attucks Tigers Alex Cooley (3) is fouled by Herron Achaeans Ty Oldham (30) in the first half of their game Tuesday, March 1, 2017, evening at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School. Herron Achaeans Jacob Rowland (20) pulls in a rebound over Crispus Attucks Tigers Warren Williams (0) in the first half of their game Tuesday, March 1, 2017, evening at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School. Herron Achaeans Ty Oldham (30) has the ball knocked away from him by Crispus Attucks Tigers Alex Cooley (3) in the first half of their game Tuesday, March 1, 2017, evening at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School. Crispus Attucks Tigers Zac Owens (12) drives around Herron Achaeans Isaiah OÕNeal (23) in the first half of their game Tuesday, March 1, 2017, evening at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School. Crispus Attucks Tigers Warren Williams (0) puts up a shot on Herron Achaeans Darnell Parks (11) in the first half of their game Tuesday, March 1, 2017, evening at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School. Herron Achaeans Ty Oldham (30) and Crispus Attucks Tigers Warren Williams (0) fight for a rebound in the first half of their game Tuesday, March 1, 2017, evening at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School. Crispus Attucks Tigers Alex Cooley (3) drives by Herron Achaeans Blake Jackson (14) in the first half of their game Tuesday, March 1, 2017, evening at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School. Crispus Attucks Tigers Nike Sibande (22) is fouled by Herron Achaeans Jacob Rowland (20) in the first half of their game Tuesday, March 1, 2017, evening at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School. Crispus Attucks Tigers Zac Owens (12) drives around Herron Achaeans Darnell Parks (11) in the first half of their game Tuesday, March 1, 2017, evening at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School. Crispus Attucks Tigers Alex Cooley (3) drives by Herron Achaeans Blake Jackson (14) in the first half of their game Tuesday, March 1, 2017, evening at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School. basketball, Indianapolis, Basketball, Brebeuf Jesuit Prep School (Indianapolis IN), Herron High School (Indianapolis IN), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Boys basketball: Ben Davis beats Pike in sectional action Video HS boys hoops: Attucks notches signature win over Brebeuf Video Boys basketball: Beech Grove outlasts Whiteland in overtime