Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

Boys basketball sectional finals live blog

North Central Panthers Kris Wilkes (31) puts up a shot over Lawrence Central Bears Gary Gillard (32) in the first half of their game Tuesday, February 28, 2017, evening at North Central High School.

North Central Panthers Kris Wilkes (31) puts up a shot over Lawrence Central Bears Gary Gillard (32) in the first half of their game Tuesday, February 28, 2017, evening at North Central High School.

One of the most anticipated nights on the high school sports calendar is officially here — it’s time for sectional championship games. We’ll have updates and video highlights from eight area games. North Central vs. Lawrence North and Carmel vs. Hamilton Southeastern highlight a loaded slate, but a friendly reminder that this is March. There won’t be a shortage of exciting action. Refresh the page for updates.

Brownsburg, Roncallli, LN trail early on:

Underway between Danville and Beech Grove, Center Grove and Franklin Central:

Carmel making a statement:

Indiana basketball is just the best.

The Eagles upset No. 3 Logansport last night:

OK, Carmel. We see you.

Getting closer to tip-off at other sites:

END 1: Carmel 15 HSE 9

Carmel making a statement early:

Carmel with the slight edge early on.

This should be a good one.

Here we go.

Here’s where we’ll be tonight:

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News