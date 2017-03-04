Boys basketball sectional finals live blog

One of the most anticipated nights on the high school sports calendar is officially here — it’s time for sectional championship games. We’ll have updates and video highlights from eight area games. North Central vs. Lawrence North and Carmel vs. Hamilton Southeastern highlight a loaded slate, but a friendly reminder that this is March. There won’t be a shortage of exciting action. Refresh the page for updates.
Brownsburg, Roncallli, LN trail early on:
Corner 3 by Landon Hall and @bhsdogs have cut the lead in half. 10-5 Braves @indyhsscores https://t.co/od6nbrTHtA—
Joe Spears (@joe_spears7) March 05, 2017
Jack Hegwood stops the run to put the Rebels on the board. @GiantAthletics 8, @RHS_Athletics 2 with 3:52 left in th… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Mike Williams (@TJFNaptownMike) March 05, 2017
North Central high-energy start. Panthers 9, Lawrence North 1 with 4:14 in first quarter. Wilkes and Johnson with 3s.—
Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) March 05, 2017
Underway between Danville and Beech Grove, Center Grove and Franklin Central:
Dylan Allen of @TheHiveBGHS scores the game's first points @indyhsscores https://t.co/ldP3SxreRP—
Ralan Wardlaw (@Ray_Law12) March 05, 2017
Alec Burton scores for @dchswarriors. They lead @TheHiveBGHS 7-4 early in the 1st @indyhsscores https://t.co/6sfbNF1kbR—
Ralan Wardlaw (@Ray_Law12) March 05, 2017
.@cg_sports puts the first points on the board thanks to Trayce Jackson-Davis. @indyhsscores https://t.co/OG8LtWpdwn—
Zach Horrall (@ZHorrallBU) March 05, 2017
Carmel making a statement:
HALF: Carmel 32, HSE 16. Big 3 at buzzer by Cole Jenkins caps great quarter for Greyhounds, who took over with a 14-2 streak. @indyhsscores—
Brent Glasgow (@BGlasgow37) March 05, 2017
Indiana basketball is just the best.
World’s largest HS gym filled to the brim. There’s nothing like the passion for Indiana high school basketball.… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) March 05, 2017
The Eagles upset No. 3 Logansport last night:
Zionsville (18-6) starters: Tyler Leedy, Isaiah Thompson, Riley Bertram, Will Alcock, Dominic Genco.—
Sam King (@samueltking) March 05, 2017
McCutcheon starters vs. Zionsville -
Robert Phinisee
Haden Deaton
Eddy Collins
Gavin Dunbar
Isaac Angstadt—
Trevor Andershock (@INBBallSource) March 05, 2017
OK, Carmel. We see you.
More good action from Carmel. They’re up 26-11, 2:35 Q2. https://t.co/wNUB1JMsjc—
Tyler Fenwick (@Ty_Fenwick) March 05, 2017
Carmel is dominating this game. They’re up 24-11, 4:37 Q2. https://t.co/Vy0LpwxB2b—
Tyler Fenwick (@Ty_Fenwick) March 05, 2017
Carmel leads 24-11 ... 5 points by PJ Baron part of 9-2 run to start the 2nd quarter. @indyhsscores—
Brent Glasgow (@BGlasgow37) March 05, 2017
Getting closer to tip-off at other sites:
Doug Mitchell and Jack Keefer meeting with the officials. https://t.co/UgLyXm8p0I—
Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) March 05, 2017
Fans starting to file in here at Plainfield. Tipoff between @bhsdogs and @THSouthSports in about 7 minutes… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Joe Spears (@joe_spears7) March 05, 2017
Boys 🏀 Sectional 28 Final between @dchswarriors and @TheHiveBGHS is about to begin @indyhsscores https://t.co/VCOXTNVD04—
Ralan Wardlaw (@Ray_Law12) March 05, 2017
END 1: Carmel 15 HSE 9
END OF 1: Carmel 15, HSE 9. Back-to-back 3s by Luke Heady provided the swing for Greyhounds. Royals' Zach Gunn 0-for-4. @indyhsscores—
Brent Glasgow (@BGlasgow37) March 05, 2017
Here we go. It’s Jack Davidson in traffic. Hamilton’s down 15-9 at the end of one. https://t.co/07vMjnKvZC—
Tyler Fenwick (@Ty_Fenwick) March 05, 2017
Carmel making a statement early:
I swear I’m trying to get Hamilton SE highlights too. But here’s Jalen Whack scooping and scoring. Carmel up 14-7,… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Tyler Fenwick (@Ty_Fenwick) March 05, 2017
Carmel with the slight edge early on.
Luke Heady’s heating up from deep. This is his second. Carmel leads 10-7, 3:25 Q1. https://t.co/fuFcEIfdcl—
Tyler Fenwick (@Ty_Fenwick) March 05, 2017
Fast-break score for Carmel, which is now up 12-7, 2:05 Q1. https://t.co/lv7Hx4JNk4—
Tyler Fenwick (@Ty_Fenwick) March 05, 2017
This should be a good one.
About 25 minutes to tipoff. North Central and Lawrence North in Sectional 10 championship. https://t.co/6sYfqLfHQ0—
Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) March 05, 2017
Here we go.
And we’re underway. twitter.com/Ty_Fenwick/sta…—
IndyStar HS Scores (@indyhsscores) March 05, 2017
Here’s where we’ll be tonight:
It’s sectional finals tonight. Which teams will take home hardware? Here’s where @IndyStarSports will be tonight &… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) March 04, 2017