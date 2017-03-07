Boys basketball state tournament first-round scores

Class A
District First Round
District 1
Niles 54, Portage Northern 52
St. Joseph 57, Mattawan 39
District 2
Battle Creek Lakeview 59, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 45
Coldwater 45, Sturgis 40
District 4
East Lansing 64, Grand Ledge 47
District 5
Byron Center 65, Caledonia 54
East Kentwood 66, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 59
Grand Rapids Christian 58, East Grand Rapids 43
District 6
Holland West Ottawa 54, Grandville 33
Hudsonville 66, Jenison 50
Wyoming 83, Zeeland East 54
District 7
Grand Haven 57, Muskegon Mona Shores 38
Muskegon 76, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 29
District 8
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 47, Rockford 46
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 45, Cedar Springs 42
Greenville 49, Lowell 48
District 9
Flushing 39, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 36
District 10
Bay City Central 45, Bay City Western 38
Mount Pleasant 60, Saginaw Heritage 49
District 11
Saginaw 82, Flint Kearsley 53
Saginaw Arthur Hill 64, Davison 55
District 12
Marquette 72, Alpena 43
Traverse City West 58, Gaylord 55
District 13
Temperance Bedford 61, Ypsilanti 47
Ypsilanti Lincoln 53, Monroe 42
District 14
Brownstown Woodhaven 65, Gibraltar Carlson 45
Southgate Anderson 48, Riverview 46
District 15
Allen Park 49, Lincoln Park 36
Romulus 91, Taylor Truman 45
District 16
Dearborn Fordson 65, Melvindale 51
Detroit Cody 61, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 58
District 17
Ann Arbor Huron 62, Saline 56
Pinckney 54, Dexter 33
District 18
Northville 52, Detroit Catholic Central 39
Novi 57, Canton 54
District 19
Westland John Glenn 77, Livonia Stevenson 74
District 20
Detroit East English 82, Hamtramck 45
Detroit Western International 73, Grosse Pointe South 60
District 21
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 58, North Farmington 42
District 22
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 68, Roseville 46
Warren Woods Tower 74, Eastpointe East Detroit 44
District 23
Troy Athens 51, Royal Oak 46
Warren Mott 72, Warren Cousino 48
District 25
Auburn Hills Avondale 59, Birmingham Groves 53
Troy 50, Birmingham Brother Rice 42
District 27
Hartland 59, South Lyon East 37
District 28
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 53, Port Huron 52
Macomb Dakota 81, Port Huron Northern 37
District 29
Utica Ford 72, Fraser 44
District 30
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 54, Utica Eisenhower 51
District 31
Clarkston 76, Waterford Mott 20
Pontiac 56, Oxford 39
District 32
Linden 54, Holly 52
Class B
District First Round
District 33
Berrien Springs 52, Stevensville Lakeshore 44
Coloma 56, Buchanan 55, 2OT
District 34
Paw Paw 67, Dowagiac Union 62
District 36
Leslie 54, Jackson Northwest 49, OT
District 37
Adrian 49, Brooklyn Columbia Central 46
Hillsdale 61, Tecumseh 36
District 39
Dearborn Heights Annapolis 49, Flat Rock 41
Grosse Ile 61, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 40
District 40
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 57, Canton Prep 48, OT
District 41
DCP-Northwestern 74, Dearborn Advanced Technology 54
Detroit Voyageur 53, Detroit Cesar Chavez 36
District 42
Detroit Osborn 80, St. Clair Shores South Lake 56
Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 58, Warren Lincoln 29
District 43
Detroit Mumford 72, Ferndale 67, OT
Detroit University Prep 62, Ferndale University 32
District 44
Detroit Ford 73, Southfield Bradford Academy 41
Detroit Old Redford 83, Livonia Clarenceville 29
District 45
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 64, Clawson 63, OT
Macomb Lutheran North 64, Clinton Township Clintondale 51
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 55, Detroit Country Day 53
District 46
Fowlerville 66, Lansing Catholic 52
Williamston 58, Lansing Eastern 39
District 48
Otsego 54, Plainwell 40
Wayland Union 82, Hopkins 39
District 49
Allendale 62, Coopersville 55
Holland Christian 52, Hamilton 42
District 50
Wyoming Godwin Heights 80, West Michigan Aviation 32
District 51
Ada Forest Hills Eastern 66, Grand Rapids West Catholic 51
District 52
Muskegon Orchard View 47, Fruitport 39
Spring Lake 71, Montague 35
District 53
Grant 63, Fremont 44
District 54
Alma 52, Shepherd 45
Ithaca 71, Stanton Central Montcalm 44
District 55
Corunna 51, Perry 38
Lake Fenton 53, Ovid-Elsie 50
District 56
Marysville 45, Richmond 38
New Haven 94, Marine City 43
District 57
Almont 40, Croswell-Lexington 35
Caro 40, North Branch 39
District 58
Flint Powers 58, Flint Academy West 50
Goodrich 73, Flint Southwestern 57
District 59
Saginaw Swan Valley 73, Carrollton 62
District 60
Bay City John Glenn 65, Essexville Garber 63
District 61
Standish-Sterling 67, Pinconning 28
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 60, Gladwin 45
District 62
Cadillac 38, Reed City 35
Ludington 63, Big Rapids 49
District 63
Grayling 64, Kalkaska 44
District 64
Kingsford 63, Houghton 55
Class C
District Semifinal
District 93
Newberry 71, Rudyard 52
St. Ignace LaSalle 78, Manistique 66
District 95
Calumet 53, L’Anse 25
Hancock 61, Ironwood 51
District First Round
District 65
Niles Brandywine 57, New Buffalo 44
Watervliet 60, Eau Claire 46
District 66
Lawton 78, Decatur 59
District 67
Quincy 64, Jonesville 53
Union City 48, Reading 45
District 68
Michigan Center 88, Jackson East Jackson 58
District 69
Addison 32, Clinton 31
Adrian Madison 66, Sand Creek 63
Hudson 47, Manchester 41
District 70
Ottawa Lake Whiteford 80, Blissfield 60
Petersburg Summerfield 68, Britton-Deerfield 55
District 71
Ann Arbor Greenhills 67, Frankel Jewish Academy 32
District 72
Ecorse 58, Allen Park Cabrini 41
Riverview Gabriel Richard 60, Detroit Cristo Rey 55
District 73
Detroit Delta Prep 60, Madison Heights Madison 57, OT
District 75
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 37, Royal Oak Shrine 33
District 76
Brown City 66, Landmark Academy 25
Capac 57, Memphis 44
District 77
Bath 77, Byron 38
Pewamo-Westphalia 36, Carson City-Crystal 11
District 78
Delton Kellogg 68, Saranac 45
District 79
Gobles 68, Bangor 47
District 80
Grandville Calvin Christian 65, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 59
District 81
North Muskegon 62, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 42
District 82
Burton Bendle 57, New Lothrop 41
Flint Beecher 80, Flint Hamady 64
Montrose 62, Burton Atherton 38
District 83
Marlette 68, Sandusky 25
Reese 74, Kingston 45
Vassar 67, Genesee 29
District 84
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 48, Bad Axe 44
Unionville-Sebewaing 70, Cass City 35
District 85
Breckenridge 75, Saginaw Arts and Science 31
Saginaw Nouvel 62, St. Louis 51
District 86
Evart 69, White Cloud 48
District 87
Mason County Central 56, Shelby 41
District 88
Beaverton 47, Beal City 37
Blanchard Montabella 53, Farwell 52
District 89
Roscommon 74, Lake City 64
District 91
Elk Rapids 66, Mancelona 38
District 92
Boyne City 41, Charlevoix 38
Class D
District First Round
District 97
Benton Harbor DREAM 78, Lawrence 55
District 99
Hillsdale Academy 57, Litchfield 27
North Adams-Jerome 65, Jackson Prep 24
District 100
Pittsford 47, Adrian Lenawee Christian 44
District 102
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 66, Taylor Trillium Academy 26
District 103
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 54, Detroit Cornerstone 40
Southfield Christian 70, Detroit Davis 48
District 105
Novi Franklin Roads Christian 74, Auburn Hills Christian 51
District 106
Burton Faith 64, Swartz Creek Valley 30
Burton Genesee Christian 58, Burton Madison 55
Burton St. Thomas More 85, Michigan School for the Deaf 56
District 107
Brighton Charyl Stockwell 57, Livingston Christian 39
District 109
Bellevue 62, Kalamazoo Lakeside Charter 24
Martin 63, Calhoun Christian 43
District 111
Fruitport Calvary Christian 54, West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science 51
District 112
Portland St. Patrick 78, Fulton-Middleton 72
District 113
Carsonville-Port Sanilac 47, Mayville 44
District 114
Akron-Fairgrove 31, Caseville 27
District 115
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 66, Marion 31
District 116
Mason County Eastern 68, Pentwater 60
District 117
Bear Lake 53, Brethren 44
Onekama 62, Mesick 30
District 118
Leland 65, Suttons Bay 50
District 119
Hale 57, Fairview 54
District 121
Bellaire 64, Gaylord St. Mary 47
Ellsworth 64, Boyne Falls 26
District 122
Harbor Light Christian 42, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 40
District 127
Bessemer 57, Watersmeet 44
Wakefield-Marenisco 75, Republic-Michigamme 53
District 128
Chassell 76, Baraga 43
Dollar Bay 69, Ontonagon 47