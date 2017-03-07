Boys basketball state tournament first-round scores

Class A

District First Round

District 1

Niles 54, Portage Northern 52

St. Joseph 57, Mattawan 39

District 2

Battle Creek Lakeview 59, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 45

Coldwater 45, Sturgis 40

District 4

East Lansing 64, Grand Ledge 47

District 5

Byron Center 65, Caledonia 54

East Kentwood 66, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 59

Grand Rapids Christian 58, East Grand Rapids 43

District 6

Holland West Ottawa 54, Grandville 33

Hudsonville 66, Jenison 50

Wyoming 83, Zeeland East 54

District 7

Grand Haven 57, Muskegon Mona Shores 38

Muskegon 76, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 29

District 8

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 47, Rockford 46

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 45, Cedar Springs 42

Greenville 49, Lowell 48

District 9

Flushing 39, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 36

District 10

Bay City Central 45, Bay City Western 38

Mount Pleasant 60, Saginaw Heritage 49

District 11

Saginaw 82, Flint Kearsley 53

Saginaw Arthur Hill 64, Davison 55

District 12

Marquette 72, Alpena 43

Traverse City West 58, Gaylord 55

District 13

Temperance Bedford 61, Ypsilanti 47

Ypsilanti Lincoln 53, Monroe 42

District 14

Brownstown Woodhaven 65, Gibraltar Carlson 45

Southgate Anderson 48, Riverview 46

District 15

Allen Park 49, Lincoln Park 36

Romulus 91, Taylor Truman 45

District 16

Dearborn Fordson 65, Melvindale 51

Detroit Cody 61, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 58

District 17

Ann Arbor Huron 62, Saline 56

Pinckney 54, Dexter 33

District 18

Northville 52, Detroit Catholic Central 39

Novi 57, Canton 54

District 19

Westland John Glenn 77, Livonia Stevenson 74

District 20

Detroit East English 82, Hamtramck 45

Detroit Western International 73, Grosse Pointe South 60

District 21

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 58, North Farmington 42

District 22

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 68, Roseville 46

Warren Woods Tower 74, Eastpointe East Detroit 44

District 23

Troy Athens 51, Royal Oak 46

Warren Mott 72, Warren Cousino 48

District 25

Auburn Hills Avondale 59, Birmingham Groves 53

Troy 50, Birmingham Brother Rice 42

District 27

Hartland 59, South Lyon East 37

District 28

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 53, Port Huron 52

Macomb Dakota 81, Port Huron Northern 37

District 29

Utica Ford 72, Fraser 44

District 30

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 54, Utica Eisenhower 51

District 31

Clarkston 76, Waterford Mott 20

Pontiac 56, Oxford 39

District 32

Linden 54, Holly 52

Class B

District First Round

District 33

Berrien Springs 52, Stevensville Lakeshore 44

Coloma 56, Buchanan 55, 2OT

District 34

Paw Paw 67, Dowagiac Union 62

District 36

Leslie 54, Jackson Northwest 49, OT

District 37

Adrian 49, Brooklyn Columbia Central 46

Hillsdale 61, Tecumseh 36

District 39

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 49, Flat Rock 41

Grosse Ile 61, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 40

District 40

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 57, Canton Prep 48, OT

District 41

DCP-Northwestern 74, Dearborn Advanced Technology 54

Detroit Voyageur 53, Detroit Cesar Chavez 36

District 42

Detroit Osborn 80, St. Clair Shores South Lake 56

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 58, Warren Lincoln 29

District 43

Detroit Mumford 72, Ferndale 67, OT

Detroit University Prep 62, Ferndale University 32

District 44

Detroit Ford 73, Southfield Bradford Academy 41

Detroit Old Redford 83, Livonia Clarenceville 29

District 45

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 64, Clawson 63, OT

Macomb Lutheran North 64, Clinton Township Clintondale 51

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 55, Detroit Country Day 53

District 46

Fowlerville 66, Lansing Catholic 52

Williamston 58, Lansing Eastern 39

District 48

Otsego 54, Plainwell 40

Wayland Union 82, Hopkins 39

District 49

Allendale 62, Coopersville 55

Holland Christian 52, Hamilton 42

District 50

Wyoming Godwin Heights 80, West Michigan Aviation 32

District 51

Ada Forest Hills Eastern 66, Grand Rapids West Catholic 51

District 52

Muskegon Orchard View 47, Fruitport 39

Spring Lake 71, Montague 35

District 53

Grant 63, Fremont 44

District 54

Alma 52, Shepherd 45

Ithaca 71, Stanton Central Montcalm 44

District 55

Corunna 51, Perry 38

Lake Fenton 53, Ovid-Elsie 50

District 56

Marysville 45, Richmond 38

New Haven 94, Marine City 43

District 57

Almont 40, Croswell-Lexington 35

Caro 40, North Branch 39

District 58

Flint Powers 58, Flint Academy West 50

Goodrich 73, Flint Southwestern 57

District 59

Saginaw Swan Valley 73, Carrollton 62

District 60

Bay City John Glenn 65, Essexville Garber 63

District 61

Standish-Sterling 67, Pinconning 28

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 60, Gladwin 45

District 62

Cadillac 38, Reed City 35

Ludington 63, Big Rapids 49

District 63

Grayling 64, Kalkaska 44

District 64

Kingsford 63, Houghton 55

Class C

District Semifinal

District 93

Newberry 71, Rudyard 52

St. Ignace LaSalle 78, Manistique 66

District 95

Calumet 53, L’Anse 25

Hancock 61, Ironwood 51

District First Round

District 65

Niles Brandywine 57, New Buffalo 44

Watervliet 60, Eau Claire 46

District 66

Lawton 78, Decatur 59

District 67

Quincy 64, Jonesville 53

Union City 48, Reading 45

District 68

Michigan Center 88, Jackson East Jackson 58

District 69

Addison 32, Clinton 31

Adrian Madison 66, Sand Creek 63

Hudson 47, Manchester 41

District 70

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 80, Blissfield 60

Petersburg Summerfield 68, Britton-Deerfield 55

District 71

Ann Arbor Greenhills 67, Frankel Jewish Academy 32

District 72

Ecorse 58, Allen Park Cabrini 41

Riverview Gabriel Richard 60, Detroit Cristo Rey 55

District 73

Detroit Delta Prep 60, Madison Heights Madison 57, OT

District 75

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 37, Royal Oak Shrine 33

District 76

Brown City 66, Landmark Academy 25

Capac 57, Memphis 44

District 77

Bath 77, Byron 38

Pewamo-Westphalia 36, Carson City-Crystal 11

District 78

Delton Kellogg 68, Saranac 45

District 79

Gobles 68, Bangor 47

District 80

Grandville Calvin Christian 65, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 59

District 81

North Muskegon 62, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 42

District 82

Burton Bendle 57, New Lothrop 41

Flint Beecher 80, Flint Hamady 64

Montrose 62, Burton Atherton 38

District 83

Marlette 68, Sandusky 25

Reese 74, Kingston 45

Vassar 67, Genesee 29

District 84

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 48, Bad Axe 44

Unionville-Sebewaing 70, Cass City 35

District 85

Breckenridge 75, Saginaw Arts and Science 31

Saginaw Nouvel 62, St. Louis 51

District 86

Evart 69, White Cloud 48

District 87

Mason County Central 56, Shelby 41

District 88

Beaverton 47, Beal City 37

Blanchard Montabella 53, Farwell 52

District 89

Roscommon 74, Lake City 64

District 91

Elk Rapids 66, Mancelona 38

District 92

Boyne City 41, Charlevoix 38

Class D

District First Round

District 97

Benton Harbor DREAM 78, Lawrence 55

District 99

Hillsdale Academy 57, Litchfield 27

North Adams-Jerome 65, Jackson Prep 24

District 100

Pittsford 47, Adrian Lenawee Christian 44

District 102

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 66, Taylor Trillium Academy 26

District 103

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 54, Detroit Cornerstone 40

Southfield Christian 70, Detroit Davis 48

District 105

Novi Franklin Roads Christian 74, Auburn Hills Christian 51

District 106

Burton Faith 64, Swartz Creek Valley 30

Burton Genesee Christian 58, Burton Madison 55

Burton St. Thomas More 85, Michigan School for the Deaf 56

District 107

Brighton Charyl Stockwell 57, Livingston Christian 39

District 109

Bellevue 62, Kalamazoo Lakeside Charter 24

Martin 63, Calhoun Christian 43

District 111

Fruitport Calvary Christian 54, West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science 51

District 112

Portland St. Patrick 78, Fulton-Middleton 72

District 113

Carsonville-Port Sanilac 47, Mayville 44

District 114

Akron-Fairgrove 31, Caseville 27

District 115

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 66, Marion 31

District 116

Mason County Eastern 68, Pentwater 60

District 117

Bear Lake 53, Brethren 44

Onekama 62, Mesick 30

District 118

Leland 65, Suttons Bay 50

District 119

Hale 57, Fairview 54

District 121

Bellaire 64, Gaylord St. Mary 47

Ellsworth 64, Boyne Falls 26

District 122

Harbor Light Christian 42, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 40

District 127

Bessemer 57, Watersmeet 44

Wakefield-Marenisco 75, Republic-Michigamme 53

District 128

Chassell 76, Baraga 43

Dollar Bay 69, Ontonagon 47