Boys bowling Dream Team, all-area teams

BOWLER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
Adrian Hall (Corunna sr.): 9th at Division 3 regional tournament, top-16 finisher at Division 3 state tournament
Hunter Levering (Eaton Rapids jr.): 4th at Division 2 regional tournament, 23rd at Division 2 state tournament, CAAC Blue first-team all-conference
Jack Dalman (Portland so.): 2nd at Division 3 regional tournament, 19th at Division 3 state tournament, CAAC Blue first-team all-conference
DREAM TEAM
Garrett Grulke (Eaton Rapids sr.): 7th at Division 2 regional tournament, 37th at Division 2 state tournament, CAAC Blue honorable mention all-conference
Jake Tebedo (Haslett sr.): 8th at Division 2 regional tournament, 36th at Division 2 state tournament, CAAC Red first-team all-conference
Jansen Stone (Eaton Rapids sr.): 10th at Division 2 regional tournament, 32nd at Division 2 state tournament, CAAC Blue first-team all-conference
Sean Pavka (Corunna jr.): 6th at Division 3 regional tournament, 17th at Division 3 state tournament
Dalton Carl (Ithaca jr.): 1st at Division 3 regional tournament, 41st at Division 3 state tournament
Coaches of the Year:Ned Palmer/Randy Boos (Eaton Rapids)—Led the Greyhounds to a perfect conference season and a second-place finish at the Division 2 state tournament
ALL-AREA BOWLERS
DIVISION 1
Austin Montgomery (Holt fr.): 14th at Division 1 regional tournament, CAAC Red first-team all-conference
Steven Levra (Holt fr.): 23rd at Division 1 regional tournament, CAAC Red first-team all-conference
Pierre Liddell (Holt sr.): 26th at Division 1 regional tournament
Devin Potter (Holt jr.): 43rd at Division 1 regional tournament, CAAC Red honorable mention all-conference
Joshua Kalmbach (Grand Ledge jr.): 51st at Division 1 regional tournament, CAAC Blue honorable mention all-conference
DIVISION 2
Justin Engle (Mason so.): 9th at Division 2 regional tournament, 51st at Division 2 state tournament, CAAC Red honorable mention all-conference
Matt Bidigare (Haslett jr.): 7th at Division 2 regional tournament, 56th at Division 2 state tournament, CAAC Red honorable mention all-conference
Kyle Lewis (Eastern jr.): CAAC singles champion, CAAC Blue first team all-conference, 25th at Division 2 regional tournament
Alex Triggs (Owosso fr.): 12th at Division 2 regional tournament, CAAC singles runner-up, CAAC Blue honorable mention all-conference
Blake Malerba (Charlotte so.): 13th at Division 2 regional tournament, CAAC Red first-team all-conference
DIVISION 3
Matt Hoard (Ithaca jr.): 4th at Division 3 regional tournament, 22nd at Division 3 state tournament
Dylan Macha (Ithaca jr.): 8th at Division 3 regional tournament, 35th at Division 3 state tournament
Davey Latter (Leslie sr.): 12th at Division 3 regional tournament
Justin Houska (Ovid-Elsie jr.): 14th at Division 3 regional tournament
Luke Dalman (Portland fr.): 15th at Division 3 regional tournament
DIVISION 4
Matt Jandernoa (Portland St. Patrick sr.): 2nd at Division 4 regional tournament, 38th at Division 4 state tournament
Stephen Wernet (Portland St. Patrick so.): 13th at Division 4 regional tournament
Grant Sorell (Pewamo-Westphalia so.): 19th at Division 4 regional tournament
Blake Wohlscheid (Portland St. Patrick sr.): 21st at Division 4 regional tournament
Blake Hengesbach (Pewamo-Westphalia sr.): 28th at Division 4 regional tournament
All-Area Coach: Jason Scott (Corunna)—Led the Cavaliers to a second-place finish at the Division 3 state tournament
