Boys bowling Dream Team, all-area teams

BOWLER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Adrian Hall (Corunna sr.): 9th at Division 3 regional tournament, top-16 finisher at Division 3 state tournament

Hunter Levering (Eaton Rapids jr.): 4th at Division 2 regional tournament, 23rd at Division 2 state tournament, CAAC Blue first-team all-conference

Jack Dalman (Portland so.): 2nd at Division 3 regional tournament, 19th at Division 3 state tournament, CAAC Blue first-team all-conference

DREAM TEAM

Garrett Grulke (Eaton Rapids sr.): 7th at Division 2 regional tournament, 37th at Division 2 state tournament, CAAC Blue honorable mention all-conference

Jake Tebedo (Haslett sr.): 8th at Division 2 regional tournament, 36th at Division 2 state tournament, CAAC Red first-team all-conference

Jansen Stone (Eaton Rapids sr.): 10th at Division 2 regional tournament, 32nd at Division 2 state tournament, CAAC Blue first-team all-conference

Sean Pavka (Corunna jr.): 6th at Division 3 regional tournament, 17th at Division 3 state tournament

Dalton Carl (Ithaca jr.): 1st at Division 3 regional tournament, 41st at Division 3 state tournament

Coaches of the Year:Ned Palmer/Randy Boos (Eaton Rapids)—Led the Greyhounds to a perfect conference season and a second-place finish at the Division 2 state tournament

ALL-AREA BOWLERS

DIVISION 1

Austin Montgomery (Holt fr.): 14th at Division 1 regional tournament, CAAC Red first-team all-conference

Steven Levra (Holt fr.): 23rd at Division 1 regional tournament, CAAC Red first-team all-conference

Pierre Liddell (Holt sr.): 26th at Division 1 regional tournament

Devin Potter (Holt jr.): 43rd at Division 1 regional tournament, CAAC Red honorable mention all-conference

Joshua Kalmbach (Grand Ledge jr.): 51st at Division 1 regional tournament, CAAC Blue honorable mention all-conference

DIVISION 2

Justin Engle (Mason so.): 9th at Division 2 regional tournament, 51st at Division 2 state tournament, CAAC Red honorable mention all-conference

Matt Bidigare (Haslett jr.): 7th at Division 2 regional tournament, 56th at Division 2 state tournament, CAAC Red honorable mention all-conference

Kyle Lewis (Eastern jr.): CAAC singles champion, CAAC Blue first team all-conference, 25th at Division 2 regional tournament

Alex Triggs (Owosso fr.): 12th at Division 2 regional tournament, CAAC singles runner-up, CAAC Blue honorable mention all-conference

Blake Malerba (Charlotte so.): 13th at Division 2 regional tournament, CAAC Red first-team all-conference

DIVISION 3

Matt Hoard (Ithaca jr.): 4th at Division 3 regional tournament, 22nd at Division 3 state tournament

Dylan Macha (Ithaca jr.): 8th at Division 3 regional tournament, 35th at Division 3 state tournament

Davey Latter (Leslie sr.): 12th at Division 3 regional tournament

Justin Houska (Ovid-Elsie jr.): 14th at Division 3 regional tournament

Luke Dalman (Portland fr.): 15th at Division 3 regional tournament

DIVISION 4

Matt Jandernoa (Portland St. Patrick sr.): 2nd at Division 4 regional tournament, 38th at Division 4 state tournament

Stephen Wernet (Portland St. Patrick so.): 13th at Division 4 regional tournament

Grant Sorell (Pewamo-Westphalia so.): 19th at Division 4 regional tournament

Blake Wohlscheid (Portland St. Patrick sr.): 21st at Division 4 regional tournament

Blake Hengesbach (Pewamo-Westphalia sr.): 28th at Division 4 regional tournament

All-Area Coach: Jason Scott (Corunna)—Led the Cavaliers to a second-place finish at the Division 3 state tournament

