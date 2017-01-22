Boys district soccer tournaments open Monday

Florida’s high school boys soccer teams open district tournament play this week, including five games locally Monday, from Titusville in the north to Melbourne Central Catholic in the south.

As many as seven Brevard County teams could earn regional spots for the FHSAA tournament that begins next week. Melbourne, Merritt Island and West Shore are No. 1 seeds in three of four tournaments involving area teams, and all have won state titles in the past. The fourth district with local membership, the 10-1A field competing in Vero Beach at St. Edward’s, has Holy Trinity at No. 3.

The Tigers were the only Brevard team to advance to the 2016 state tournament. Merritt Island came up a game short last year

The semifinals and finals were played at Melbourne last year. This year’s field has moved to DeLand.

The Mustangs (16-0) open their postseason drive at home at 6 p.m. against eighth-seeded Palm Bay. Merritt Island has scored a combined 26 goals in its last three games.

The Bulldogs (17-2) won’t play until Tuesday and the Wildcats (14-4) on Wednesday.

Brevard high school soccer stat leaders

Melbourne, Merritt Island, Edgewood girls win championships

Melbourne High matched its regular-season win over Viera on Friday to claim the District 6-4A girls soccer championship ahead of next week’s FHSAA playoffs.

The Bulldogs improved to 19-1 with a 1-0 win at Viera. Morgan Miller fed Haley Duff in the first half for the game’s only goal. Viera, 14-3-2, also earned a spot in the regional tournament.

At Cocoa High, Edgewood’s Layne Greenfield scored both goals in a 2-1 defeat of West Shore for the 8-2A title. Claire Cullen and Fran Espinoza each recorded an assist.

At Rockledge, Merritt Island beat Titusville in the District 12-3A final, 5-0. Likewise, both teams advanced to next week. Regional semifinals will be played Thursday at 7 p.m.

Boys district soccer tournament schedule

Monday

District 12-3A

No. 8 Palm Bay at No. 1 Merritt Island, 6

No. 7 Rockledge at No. 2 Titusville, 6

No. 6 Ft. Pierce Westwood at No. 3 Satellite, 6

No. 5 Bayside at No. 4 Port St. Lucie, 6

District 8-2A

No. 7 Astronaut at No. 2 Melbourne CCC, 6

No. 6 Space Coast at No. 3 Edgewood, 6

No. 5 Cocoa at No. 4 Cocoa Beach, 6

Tuesday

District 6-4A at Melbourne

No. 5 Lincoln Park vs. No. 4 Viera, 6

District 12-3A semifinals at Satellite, 5:30/7

District 10-1A at St. Edward’s, Vero Beach

No. 3 Holy Trinity vs. No. 2 St. Edward’s, 7

Wednesday

District 6-4A at Melbourne

No. 3 Heritage vs. No. 2 Sebastian River, 5

LP/Viera winner vs. No. 1 Melbourne, 5

District 8-2A semifinals at Space Coast, 5:30/7

Friday

District 6-4A final at Melbourne, 7

District 12-3A final at Satellite, 7

District 8-2A final at Space Coast, 7

District 10-1A final at St. Edward’s, 6

