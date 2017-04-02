Boys high school basketball Dream Team, all-area

Here is the Lansing State Journal boys basketball Dream Team and all-area selections for the 2016-17 season.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
Sy Barnett, Williamston: The Associated Press Class B second-team all-state selection was a key component for the Hornets, who won the outright CAAC White title and district and regional championships. Barnett averaged 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals during the regular season. The senior shot 48 percent from the field, 35 percent from behind the 3-point arc and 90 percent from the free-throw line.
Jaron Faulds, Holt: The Associated Press Class A honorable mention all-state selection helped the Rams capture a district final and finish as the runner-up in the CAAC Blue. Faulds, who is signed with Columbia, averaged 17 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.1 blocks during the regular season. He led Holt to a 19-5 mark this season.
Brandon Johns, East Lansing: The junior forward led the Associated Press Class A all-state team as the player of the year and helped the Trojans complete a second straight perfect regular season. Johns helped East Lansing to a 24-1 record that included CAAC Blue and district titles. He averaged 20.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.2 blocks for the Trojans, who were ranked in the top five in Class A throughout the season.
DREAM TEAM
Ben Feldpausch, St. Johns: The senior was a key component for St. Johns, which nearly tripled its win total from the 2015-16 season this winter while winning the outright CAAC Red title. Feldpausch averaged 12.8 points, a team-best 3.45 assists, 1.9 steals and made 42 3-pointers.
Matt Havey, Lansing Christian: The senior guard was an AP first-team Class D all-state selection and helped the Pilgrims captured GLAC, district and regional titles. Havey, who will continue his career at IMG Academy in Florida, averaged 17.9 points and made 64 3-pointers for the Pilgrims, who reached the Class D state semifinals. He concludes his career ranked in the top-10 in state history with 238 career made 3-pointers.
Jaden Sutton, Waverly: The senior guard earned honorable mention all-state honors in Class A after leading the Warriors to a 13-8 mark and runner-up finish in the CAAC Red. Sutton averaged 17.5 point, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals for Waverly. He will continue his career at NAIA program Huntington (Indiana) University.
Co-coach: John Archambault, St. Johns: The second-year coach was voted second team Class A all-state by the AP after guiding the Redwings to a 17-5 mark and outright CAAC Red title. He helped St. Johns to an 11-win improvement this season.
Co-coach: Tom Lewis, Williamston: The interim leader of the Hornets was voted the AP Class B coach of the year after guiding Williamston to a 21-5 record that included an outright CAAC White title. The Hornets also won a district championship and upset top-ranked Godwin Heights on its way to a second straight regional title.
CLASS A ALL-AREA
Caleb Paksi, St. Johns
Westin Myles, East Lansing
Tanner Reha, DeWitt
DeAndre Robinson, East Lansing
Coach: Steve Finamore, East Lansing
CLASS A HONORABLE MENTION ALL-AREA
Tevin Ali, Waverly
Myles Baker, Holt
Ross Feldpausch, St. Johns
Vail Hartman, Okemos
Luke Hyde, DeWitt
Brandon Huhn, St. Johns
Artavious King, Holt
Travis Mussell, Mason
Drake Nover, Owosso
Diego Robinson, Everett
Luke Smith, Grand Ledge
Luke Stagg, Okemos
Dante Walton, Everett
CLASS B ALL-AREA
Evan Block, Haslett
Sean Cobb, Williamston
Cole Kleiver, Williamston
Zhervontae Smith, Sexton
Levi Lehman, Ithaca
Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic
Carson Vincent, Ovid-Elsie
Coach: Jim Thompson, Ithaca / Travis Brown, Olivet
CLASS B HONORABLE MENTION ALL-AREA
Bobby Brandsen, Portland
Josh Campeau, Lakewood
Kolby Canfield, Stockbridge
Andrew Cowan, Leslie
Markiest Doss, Eastern
Kahari Foy-Walton, Sexton
Mason Gee-Montgomery, Stockbridge
Isiah Hoag, Ithaca
Dan Judd, Fowlerville
Nick Jungel, Olivet
Justin Kaimon, Leslie
Geoffrey Knaggs, Fowlerville
Reese Middleton, Perry
Mitchell Mowid, Haslett
Brett Patrick, Portland
Cameron Ramos, Charlotte
Delbert Redfield, Olivet
Drew Shafer, Eaton Rapids
Brady Swinehart, Ionia
Jaron Van Fleteren, Corunna
Trey Waldofsky, Leslie
CLASS C ALL-AREA
Kaleb Barrett, Carson City-Crystal
Harry Gilstrap, Bath
Logan Hengesbach, Pewamo-Westphalia
Caleb Hodgson, Dansville
Jimmy Lehman, Pewamo-Westphalia
Bryson Mitchell, Laingsburg
Coach: Luke Pohl, Pewamo-Westphalia
CLASS C HONORABLE MENTION ALL-AREA
Evan Adrianson, Maple Valley
Kam Brown, Laingsburg
Carter Frantz, Dansville
Jordan Jones, Laingsburg
Devin Patrick, Dansville
Ryan Smith, Pewamo-Westphalia
Bryce Thelen, Pewamo-Westphalia
Zach Yarger, Potterville
CLASS D ALL-AREA
Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian
Preston Granger, Lansing Christian
Nick Militz, Webberville
Jeremy Pung, Fowler
Graham Smith, Portland St. Patrick
Zach Walden, Fulton
Coaches: Jason Goerge, Fowler/Chris Mustaine, Lansing Christian
CLASS D HONORABLE MENTION ALL-AREA
Gavin Lucas, Morrice
Dan Mackowiak, Portland St. Patrick
Zach McGowan, Webberville
Mason Pline, Fowler
Nick Sperling, Ashley
Caleb Walden, Fulton