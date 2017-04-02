Boys high school basketball Dream Team, all-area

Here is the Lansing State Journal boys basketball Dream Team and all-area selections for the 2016-17 season.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Sy Barnett, Williamston: The Associated Press Class B second-team all-state selection was a key component for the Hornets, who won the outright CAAC White title and district and regional championships. Barnett averaged 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals during the regular season. The senior shot 48 percent from the field, 35 percent from behind the 3-point arc and 90 percent from the free-throw line.

Jaron Faulds, Holt: The Associated Press Class A honorable mention all-state selection helped the Rams capture a district final and finish as the runner-up in the CAAC Blue. Faulds, who is signed with Columbia, averaged 17 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.1 blocks during the regular season. He led Holt to a 19-5 mark this season.

Brandon Johns, East Lansing: The junior forward led the Associated Press Class A all-state team as the player of the year and helped the Trojans complete a second straight perfect regular season. Johns helped East Lansing to a 24-1 record that included CAAC Blue and district titles. He averaged 20.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.2 blocks for the Trojans, who were ranked in the top five in Class A throughout the season.

DREAM TEAM

Ben Feldpausch, St. Johns: The senior was a key component for St. Johns, which nearly tripled its win total from the 2015-16 season this winter while winning the outright CAAC Red title. Feldpausch averaged 12.8 points, a team-best 3.45 assists, 1.9 steals and made 42 3-pointers.

Matt Havey, Lansing Christian: The senior guard was an AP first-team Class D all-state selection and helped the Pilgrims captured GLAC, district and regional titles. Havey, who will continue his career at IMG Academy in Florida, averaged 17.9 points and made 64 3-pointers for the Pilgrims, who reached the Class D state semifinals. He concludes his career ranked in the top-10 in state history with 238 career made 3-pointers.

Jaden Sutton, Waverly: The senior guard earned honorable mention all-state honors in Class A after leading the Warriors to a 13-8 mark and runner-up finish in the CAAC Red. Sutton averaged 17.5 point, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals for Waverly. He will continue his career at NAIA program Huntington (Indiana) University.

Co-coach: John Archambault, St. Johns: The second-year coach was voted second team Class A all-state by the AP after guiding the Redwings to a 17-5 mark and outright CAAC Red title. He helped St. Johns to an 11-win improvement this season.

Co-coach: Tom Lewis, Williamston: The interim leader of the Hornets was voted the AP Class B coach of the year after guiding Williamston to a 21-5 record that included an outright CAAC White title. The Hornets also won a district championship and upset top-ranked Godwin Heights on its way to a second straight regional title.

CLASS A ALL-AREA

Jordan Henry, Okemos

Caleb Paksi, St. Johns

Westin Myles, East Lansing

Nyreel Powell, Everett

Tanner Reha, DeWitt

DeAndre Robinson, East Lansing

Coach: Steve Finamore, East Lansing

CLASS A HONORABLE MENTION ALL-AREA

Tevin Ali, Waverly

Myles Baker, Holt

Ross Feldpausch, St. Johns

Vail Hartman, Okemos

Luke Hyde, DeWitt

Brandon Huhn, St. Johns

Artavious King, Holt

Travis Mussell, Mason

Drake Nover, Owosso

Diego Robinson, Everett

Luke Smith, Grand Ledge

Luke Stagg, Okemos

Dante Walton, Everett

CLASS B ALL-AREA

Evan Block, Haslett

Sean Cobb, Williamston

Cole Kleiver, Williamston

Zhervontae Smith, Sexton

Levi Lehman, Ithaca

Chuck Plaehn, Lansing Catholic

Carson Vincent, Ovid-Elsie

Coach: Jim Thompson, Ithaca / Travis Brown, Olivet

CLASS B HONORABLE MENTION ALL-AREA

Bobby Brandsen, Portland

Josh Campeau, Lakewood

Kolby Canfield, Stockbridge

Andrew Cowan, Leslie

Markiest Doss, Eastern

Kahari Foy-Walton, Sexton

Mason Gee-Montgomery, Stockbridge

Isiah Hoag, Ithaca

Dan Judd, Fowlerville

Nick Jungel, Olivet

Justin Kaimon, Leslie

Geoffrey Knaggs, Fowlerville

Reese Middleton, Perry

Mitchell Mowid, Haslett

Brett Patrick, Portland

Cameron Ramos, Charlotte

Delbert Redfield, Olivet

Drew Shafer, Eaton Rapids

Brady Swinehart, Ionia

Jaron Van Fleteren, Corunna

Trey Waldofsky, Leslie

CLASS C ALL-AREA

Kaleb Barrett, Carson City-Crystal

Harry Gilstrap, Bath

Logan Hengesbach, Pewamo-Westphalia

Caleb Hodgson, Dansville

Jimmy Lehman, Pewamo-Westphalia

Bryson Mitchell, Laingsburg

Coach: Luke Pohl, Pewamo-Westphalia

CLASS C HONORABLE MENTION ALL-AREA

Evan Adrianson, Maple Valley

Kam Brown, Laingsburg

Carter Frantz, Dansville

Jordan Jones, Laingsburg

Devin Patrick, Dansville

Ryan Smith, Pewamo-Westphalia

Bryce Thelen, Pewamo-Westphalia

Zach Yarger, Potterville

CLASS D ALL-AREA

Forrest Bouyer, Lansing Christian

Preston Granger, Lansing Christian

Nick Militz, Webberville

Jeremy Pung, Fowler

Graham Smith, Portland St. Patrick

Zach Walden, Fulton

Coaches: Jason Goerge, Fowler/Chris Mustaine, Lansing Christian

CLASS D HONORABLE MENTION ALL-AREA

Gavin Lucas, Morrice

Dan Mackowiak, Portland St. Patrick

Zach McGowan, Webberville

Mason Pline, Fowler

Nick Sperling, Ashley

Caleb Walden, Fulton