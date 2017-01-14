Menu
Basketball

Boys high school basketball stat leaders

HIGH SCHOOLS

Boys basketball stat leaders

Points

Name

Total

Avg.

Brett Quint (CC)

341

22.7

Joe Russell (T)

250

16.7

Joey Mucha (BH)

248

17.7

Antonio Youngblood (C)

242

20.2

Dejuan Small (FP)

211

17.6

Gio Hernandez (H)

209

13

Alex Aebli (V)

194

12.9

Evan Lanier (WS)

192

12.8

Kevin Sinclair (CC)

182

12.1

Jayden Jackson (M)

181

13.9

Kai Liburd (H)

179

11.2

Romeo Crouch (T)

178

11.9

Mbacke Diong (FP)

175

12.5

Brody Boyer (B)

173

12.4

Garrett Ellington (E)

172

12.3

Neil Hawkins (T)

170

11.3

Nick Alves (MCC)

163

11.6

Andru Nickson (M)

163

10.9

Josiah Mitchell (BH)

163

10.9

Shyheim Miller (B)

160

11.4

Collin Brown (M)

160

11.4

Nick Zervos (M)

158

17.6

Todd Exume (B)

155

11.9

John Stewart (H)

154

9.7

Trey Schaneville (V)

154

11

Keon Smith (M)

152

10.1

Rebounds

Name

Total

Avg.

Joey Mucha (BH)

192

13.7

Garrett Ellington (E)

131

9.4

Antonio Youngblood (C)

129

10.8

Kai Liburd (H)

124

7.8

Evan Lanier (WS)

119

7.9

Todd Exume (B)

112

8.6

Jayden Jackson (M)

100

7.7

Neil Hawkins (T)

100

6.7

Keon Smith (M)

98

6.5

Gio Crooks (H)

97

6.1

Josiah Mitchell (BH)

95

6.3

Nick Alves (MCC)

83

5.9

Kevin Sinclair (CC)

82

5.5

Cort Green (S)

80

6.2

Jared Hoenigmann (CC)

79

5.3

Jacob Klemm (CC)

78

5.2

Eric Fuller (S)

75

6.3

Brody Boyer (B)

71

5.1

Gideon Mitchell (BH)

70

5

Assists

Name

Total

Avg.

Gio Hernandez (H)

105

6.6

Andru Nickson (M)

74

4.9

Jacob Klemm (CC)

62

4.1

Romeo Crouch (T)

53

3.5

Kaleb Price (MCC)

48

3.4

Juan Rodriguez (WS)

47

3.1

Cort Green (S)

44

3.4

Jordan Smith (T)

44

2.9

Trey Schaneville (V)

40

2.9

Micah Jenkins (E)

38

2.7

Brett Quint (CC)

37

2.5

Lorenzo Hardy (MCC)

34

2.8

Gideon Mitchell (BH)

34

2.4

Shyheim Miller (B)

32

2.3

Khalil Paul (WS)

32

2.3

Joe Russell (T)

32

2.1

Zamari Walton (MCC)

30

2.5

Joey Mucha (BH)

30

2.1

Brody Boyer (B)

30

2.1

O.C. Brothers (T)

30

2

Tyler Satori (S)

30

2

Steals

Name

Total

Avg.

Gio Hernandez (H)

55

3.4

Romeo Crouch (T)

48

3.2

Jacob Klemm (CC)

44

2.9

Lorenzo Hardy (MCC)

35

2.9

Antonio Youngblood (C)

30

2.5

Blocks

Name

Total

Avg.

Joey Mucha (BH)

82

5.9

Gio Crooks (H)

36

2.3

Pavel Antonov (MCC)

26

2

Garrett Ellington (E)

26

1.9

Will Denson (T)

25

1.9

Kai Liburd (H)

22

1.4

Eric Fuller (S)

20

1.7

Evan Lanier (WS)

18

1.2

Nick Alves (MCC)

12

1.2

Najuan Durant (MCC)

12

1

Max Fielder (M)

12

1
Bayside's Ben Kaufmann (3) tries to prevent Titusville's Jordan Smith from passing during Wednesday's game.

