Boys high school basketball stat leaders

HIGH SCHOOLS
Boys basketball stat leaders
Points
|
Name
|
Total
|
Avg.
|
Brett Quint (CC)
|
341
|
22.7
|
Joe Russell (T)
|
250
|
16.7
|
Joey Mucha (BH)
|
248
|
17.7
|
Antonio Youngblood (C)
|
242
|
20.2
|
Dejuan Small (FP)
|
211
|
17.6
|
Gio Hernandez (H)
|
209
|
13
|
Alex Aebli (V)
|
194
|
12.9
|
Evan Lanier (WS)
|
192
|
12.8
|
Kevin Sinclair (CC)
|
182
|
12.1
|
Jayden Jackson (M)
|
181
|
13.9
|
Kai Liburd (H)
|
179
|
11.2
|
Romeo Crouch (T)
|
178
|
11.9
|
Mbacke Diong (FP)
|
175
|
12.5
|
Brody Boyer (B)
|
173
|
12.4
|
Garrett Ellington (E)
|
172
|
12.3
|
Neil Hawkins (T)
|
170
|
11.3
|
Nick Alves (MCC)
|
163
|
11.6
|
Andru Nickson (M)
|
163
|
10.9
|
Josiah Mitchell (BH)
|
163
|
10.9
|
Shyheim Miller (B)
|
160
|
11.4
|
Collin Brown (M)
|
160
|
11.4
|
Nick Zervos (M)
|
158
|
17.6
|
Todd Exume (B)
|
155
|
11.9
|
John Stewart (H)
|
154
|
9.7
|
Trey Schaneville (V)
|
154
|
11
|
Keon Smith (M)
|
152
|
10.1
Rebounds
|
Name
|
Total
|
Avg.
|
Joey Mucha (BH)
|
192
|
13.7
|
Garrett Ellington (E)
|
131
|
9.4
|
Antonio Youngblood (C)
|
129
|
10.8
|
Kai Liburd (H)
|
124
|
7.8
|
Evan Lanier (WS)
|
119
|
7.9
|
Todd Exume (B)
|
112
|
8.6
|
Jayden Jackson (M)
|
100
|
7.7
|
Neil Hawkins (T)
|
100
|
6.7
|
Keon Smith (M)
|
98
|
6.5
|
Gio Crooks (H)
|
97
|
6.1
|
Josiah Mitchell (BH)
|
95
|
6.3
|
Nick Alves (MCC)
|
83
|
5.9
|
Kevin Sinclair (CC)
|
82
|
5.5
|
Cort Green (S)
|
80
|
6.2
|
Jared Hoenigmann (CC)
|
79
|
5.3
|
Jacob Klemm (CC)
|
78
|
5.2
|
Eric Fuller (S)
|
75
|
6.3
|
Brody Boyer (B)
|
71
|
5.1
|
Gideon Mitchell (BH)
|
70
|
5
Assists
|
Name
|
Total
|
Avg.
|
Gio Hernandez (H)
|
105
|
6.6
|
Andru Nickson (M)
|
74
|
4.9
|
Jacob Klemm (CC)
|
62
|
4.1
|
Romeo Crouch (T)
|
53
|
3.5
|
Kaleb Price (MCC)
|
48
|
3.4
|
Juan Rodriguez (WS)
|
47
|
3.1
|
Cort Green (S)
|
44
|
3.4
|
Jordan Smith (T)
|
44
|
2.9
|
Trey Schaneville (V)
|
40
|
2.9
|
Micah Jenkins (E)
|
38
|
2.7
|
Brett Quint (CC)
|
37
|
2.5
|
Lorenzo Hardy (MCC)
|
34
|
2.8
|
Gideon Mitchell (BH)
|
34
|
2.4
|
Shyheim Miller (B)
|
32
|
2.3
|
Khalil Paul (WS)
|
32
|
2.3
|
Joe Russell (T)
|
32
|
2.1
|
Zamari Walton (MCC)
|
30
|
2.5
|
Joey Mucha (BH)
|
30
|
2.1
|
Brody Boyer (B)
|
30
|
2.1
|
O.C. Brothers (T)
|
30
|
2
|
Tyler Satori (S)
|
30
|
2
Steals
|
Name
|
Total
|
Avg.
|
Gio Hernandez (H)
|
55
|
3.4
|
Romeo Crouch (T)
|
48
|
3.2
|
Jacob Klemm (CC)
|
44
|
2.9
|
Lorenzo Hardy (MCC)
|
35
|
2.9
|
Antonio Youngblood (C)
|
30
|
2.5
Blocks
|
Name
|
Total
|
Avg.
|
Joey Mucha (BH)
|
82
|
5.9
|
Gio Crooks (H)
|
36
|
2.3
|
Pavel Antonov (MCC)
|
26
|
2
|
Garrett Ellington (E)
|
26
|
1.9
|
Will Denson (T)
|
25
|
1.9
|
Kai Liburd (H)
|
22
|
1.4
|
Eric Fuller (S)
|
20
|
1.7
|
Evan Lanier (WS)
|
18
|
1.2
|
Nick Alves (MCC)
|
12
|
1.2
|
Najuan Durant (MCC)
|
12
|
1
|
Max Fielder (M)
|
12
|
1
