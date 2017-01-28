Boys hoops: Ben Davis knocks off Carmel for first time in 11 years

CARMEL —

Ben Davis coach Mark James thumped his customary cowboy boot hard into the ground several times in the waning moments of the Giants’ game against Carmel – urging his team to finish it out.

It left a mark on the Giants, because they responded. Facing the third-ranked Greyhounds on their home court, Ben Davis made several big the shots down the stretch to pull away for a 50-42 win in a Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference game Friday.

In the process, the Giants (11-5, 2-4) snapped a 10-game losing streak against Carmel dating back to Jan. 28, 2006.

“It’s hard to win any place, especially on the road,” James said. “(Carmel) coach (Scott) Heady does a great job. I thought we had a great effort defensively. We hit some big shots at the end, and hit our free throws.”

Carmel dropped to 12-3 and 3-2 in the MIC.

It was close throughout, but Ben Davis pushed its lead to 38-31 with 3:12 to play. The Greyhounds, though, responded with a 5-0 run to cut the deficit to 38-36 with 1:46 remaining.

Giants’ junior forward Aaron Henry followed by breaking through the Carmel defense for a slam dunk to give his team a four-point lead.

Leading by four points inside of a minute, Ben Davis all but put the game away when Carmel was called for an intentional foul against guard Datrion Harper, who made a pair of free throws to make it 42-36 with 54 seconds to play. The Giants got the ball back because of the intentional foul, and senior forward Josh Brewer’s dunk pushed the lead to 44-36.

Ben Davis, which was held to just 27 points through three quarters, exploded for 23 in the fourth. Harper, who finished with a team-high 15 points, shot 8-of-8 from the foul line in the fourth.

“I thought Brewer did a good job of guarding (Carmel guard Sterling) Brown,” James said. “The big thing was our defense was the best it played all year. I think it came down to effort and attitude. We had a great effort tonight.”

The outcome left Heady shaking his head, as the Greyhounds shot just 12-of-46 from the field and 4-of-18 from 3-point range. Carmel came in shooting 44 percent from behind the arc.

“We shot 28 percent from the field tonight,” Heady said. “We had three guys that all shoot over 40 percent from 3 that combined for 0-of-9. We had good looks. We just didn’t make the shots.

“I was elated that we had a one-point lead in the fourth quarter (because of the shooting).”

A 3-pointer from Brown gave Carmel a 31-30 lead with 5:16 to play, but the Giants responded with an 8-0 run.

In the first half alone, the Greyhounds shot 4-of-21 from the field and scored just five points in the second quarter.

The Giants didn’t fare much better, but finished 6-of-7 from the field in the fourth quarter.

Henry added 13 points to help pace the Giants. Carmel had just four scorers, led by Brown’s 20, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter.

“It was a tough loss,” Heady said. “We just need to get ready for (Saturday).”

BEN DAVIS 50, CARMEL 42



Ben Davis 10 11 6 23 — 50

Carmel 10 5 8 19 — 42

Ben Davis (11-5) — Brewer 3 0-0 7, Henry 5 0-1 13, Finch 2 1-2 5, Newsom 2 0-0 6, Harper 3 8-8 15, Windham 1 0-0 2, Turner 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 9-11 50.

Carmel (12-3) — Brown 6 5-5 20, Baron 4 1-2 10, Mulloy 2 6-6 10, Falender 0 2-2 2. Totals 12 14-15 42.

3-Point Goals – Ben Davis 7 (Henry 3, Newsom 2, Brewer 1, Harper 1). Carmel 4 (Brown 3, Baron 1).