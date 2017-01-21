Boys hoops: Carmel crisp after long delay, takes down Pike

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px ‘Times New Roman’}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 10.0px Arial}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

A nearly 45-minute delay to the start of Friday’s boys basketball game between Carmel and host Pike altered the pre-game routine for both teams. However, only one of was able to adjust.

Following a huge scoring outburst by Carmel in the first quarter, the Greyhounds held on for a 69-59 win in a battle of top-10 Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference rivals.

Class 4A No. 3 Carmel led 27-7 after the first thanks to some hot shooting and aggressive defense.

Shortly before the game, though, paramedics were called to the scene after a spectator had an apparent cardiac episode. Another spectator performed CPR and a defibrillator was deployed before emergency personnel arrived. The individual was alert and talking before being transported to the hospital. Following that, WISH-TV sports director Anthony Calhoun delivered a speech to the crowd about the importance of racial unity.

“(The emergency) was unfortunate and (the speech) was great, but it broke up our rhythm. So before we came out on the court we said not to let that slow us down or let us get stiff but to come out ready to (attack) and get going,” said Carmel senior guard Sterling Brown, who led all scorers with 24 points. “I think we really did that, and we clicked.”

Fresh off of taking down previously unbeaten and top-ranked North Central to win the Marion County championship on Jan. 14, the No. 9 Red Devils looked sluggish early, while Carmel was crisp.

When John Michael Mulloy collected his own miss and kicked it out to Brown for a deep 3 to give Carmel (11-2, 3-1 in the MIC) a 22-7 lead, Pike coach Bill Zych called a timeout and the Greyhounds fans were roaring.

“It wasn’t a normal game tonight in trying to get into a routine,” Zych said. “And I say that about us, but Carmel played well.”

The Red Devils made the game interesting in the second half after trailing 37-19 at the break. Pike outscored Carmel 23-9 in the third and pulled to within four at 49-45 on a steal and layup by Ditwan Gary with 5:42 left. But Carmel owned the boards down the stretch — the Greyhounds outrebounded Pike 34-20 for the game — and connected on 14 free throws in the fourth to put it of reach.

Junior guard Jalen Whack came off the bench to add 13 points for Carmel. The Greyhounds shot 9-of-16 from 3-point range and 16-of-24 from the foul line.

Isiah James scored 20 points to lead Pike (12-4, 1-3) and Darian Porch added 14 for the Red Devils, who shot 18-of-45 from the field and 3-of-15 from 3.

Brown, who is drawing interest from Division-I programs but hasn’t received an offer, was dangerous from all over the court. The athletic speedster with a smooth jumper hit 4-of-6 from 3 and was 8-of-9 on free throws.

“I’m just focused on getting these Ws and trying to win a state championship,” he said. “That’s my goal.”

Carmel 69, Pike 59

Carmel 27 10 9 23 – 69

Pike 7 12 23 17 – 59

Carmel (11-2) – Jenkins 1 3-6 6, Brown 6 8-9 24, Heady 1 1-2 4, Baron 4 1-2 9, Michael Mulloy 3 1-2 7, Gill 0 2-2 2, Whack 3 4-6 13, Falender 0 2-2 2, Beery 0 2-2 2. Totals: 18 16-24 69

Pike (12-4) – Williams 3 2-2 8, Gary 2 0-0 4, Pennington 1 2-2 4, Porch 5 4-4 14, James 5 8-12 20, Pegues 0 4-4 4, Vernon 2 0-0 5, Jerrell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 20-24 59

3-point goals: Carmel 9 (Brown 4, Whack 3, Jenkins, Heady 1); Pike 3 (James 2, Vernon 1).