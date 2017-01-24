Boys hoops: Cathedral title won't stop Manual stories in Coleman's house

It’s going be different around the dinner table at the Coleman house now. So says one Coleman, anyway.

“I don’t want to hear any more stories,” Jarron Coleman Jr. said after his Cathedral team defeated Manual 91-67 on Monday night at Tech, wrapping up the first City tournament championship for the Irish in three years.

Coleman, a 6-5 junior, led the charge with 10 of his 22 points in the first quarter as the Irish (11-5) came out blistering hot. Top-seeded Cathedral hit 8-for-9 from the 3-point line in the first half to build a 19-point lead against second-seeded Manual, which was saddled with 17 first-half fouls.

In the bleachers at Tech, Jarron Coleman Sr. was wearing a Cathedral Irish t-shirt and cheering on his son. But being back in Tech’s gym, on a City championship Monday night, brought back memories for Coleman Sr., too.

He scored 16 points and made the winning shot in the final minute the last time Manual won a City championship, in 1998. Coleman Jr. has often heard the stories of Manual’s underdog run that year with wins over Cathedral in the semifinal and Northwest in the championship.

Coleman Sr. thought about wearing a Manual hat on Monday with his Cathedral t-shirt.

“I from the Southside, so I know how it is to try to build a basketball program and not really have a name for yourself,” Coleman Sr. said. “I’m always rooting for the underdog and the Redskins are always the underdog. That’s where I’m from. I know how it is to play for your neighborhood.”

Manual (12-2) was coming off a thrilling 80-78 semifinal victory over Crispus Attucks in Saturday’s semifinal, winning on Courvoisier McCauley’s last-second 30-footer. The Redskins played from a hole almost immediately on Monday and were never able to climb out of it.

Cathedral led by 15 points in the first quarter and pushed the lead to 22 in the second quarter. Manual had three starters with three fouls late in the second quarter when McCauley, Manual’s 30-point per game scorer, picked up his third foul with 36 seconds left in the half.

Manual coach Donnie Bowling left McCauley in the game. The move backfired when McCauley was whistled for his fourth foul with 10 seconds left.

“I was kicking myself a little bit,” Bowling said. “We’ve left him there before in that situation and he’s been able to play without fouling. We gambled. I wish we wouldn’t have, but it happens.”

McCauley finished with 31 points and played the entire second half without picking up his fifth foul. Senior Cameron Sembly, also playing with four fouls almost the entire second half, added 19 for the Redskins.

But a charged-up Manual crowd didn’t have much to cheer about in the second half as Cathedral’s lead never dipped below 15 points. Senior Tra Landers matched Coleman with 22 points and Daniel Goggans added 18 points.

Manual came into the game as the highest-scoring team in the state, but Cathedral coach Jason Delaney said his team wanted to “flip it” on Monday.

“We didn’t want them to get out in transition and get alley-oops and stuff like that,” said Delaney, who won two City titles at Tech. “Our game plan was to attack. We kept saying that eventually our shooting was going to click and it really did in that first half.”

Coleman Sr. tipped his hat to his son after watching him go 6-for-6 from the floor and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line in the first half. But those Manual stories still aren’t likely to stop.

“Junior might be a little better than me,” Coleman Sr. said, “I’ll give credit where it’s due. But I’m still going to talk my stuff at the dinner table.”

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

CATHEDRAL 91, MANUAL 67

Manual 14 20 15 18 – 67

Cathedral 24 29 17 21 – 91

Manual (12-2) – Sembly 19, Johnson 11, McCauley 31, Glenn 2, Waldon 4.

Cathedral (11-5) – Franklin 8, Jackson 9, Landers 22, Coleman 22, Goggans 18, Edwards 6, Kendrick 4, Myers 2.