Boys hoops: Gavin Dunbar steps up to lead McCutcheon over Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE — There are plenty of players on McCutcheon’s roster that demand attention. Haden Deaton averages 22 points. Robert Phinisee averages 21. Eddy Collins averages 18.

Then there’s Gavin Dunbar.

Dunbar’s numbers don’t jump off the stat sheet like those of his teammates — 9.8 points per game, shoots 45 percent from the floor. Coming into Saturday’s game against Zionsville, he’d made 15 shots from behind the arc all season.

But those numbers didn’t mean much to Dunbar against the Eagles. He hit six shots, all from behind the arc, and scored a team-high 22 points. On a night when Deaton, Phinisee and Collins shot a combined 9-of-24 and scored 24 points, every point was key to getting Class 4A No. 6 McCutcheon a 54-45 win.

“He’s been getting better and better,” said McCutcheon coach Rick Peckinpaugh. “He was feeling it tonight. He felt like every shot was going to go in. They took away some other things from us, but when we’ve got other guys besides Phinisee or Deaton that step up, we’re a really good team.”

Dunbar’s attack was balanced. He scored 11 in the first half and 11 in the second, hitting three shots from behind the arc in each half.

“(Coach) tells me even on off-nights to keep shooting and be confident in my shot,” the senior said. “He knows I can shoot the ball pretty well. Tonight I was confident in my shot and they fell down.”

Dunbar is usually the one deferring to his teammates to score. Tonight, they returned the favor.

“We were driving into the zone, and Rob, Eddy and Haden were finding the open man. I was able to be open in the corner and the wing,” he said.

Zionsville (9-3) stuck with the Mavericks in the first half, trailing by only three heading into the third quarter. But McCutcheon (11-2) hit five 3s in the third (and nine in the game) to take a 10-point lead into the final period. Despite gaining some traction offensively in the closing minutes, it was too late for Zionsville to make a comeback.

While they finished with three players in double-figures (led by Isaiah Thompson with 15), the Eagles were held well below their usual scoring output of 63 points per game, due in large part to poor shooting as a team and attempting just two free throws in the game.

“We did things we wanted to do, but the bottom line is we just didn’t hit shots,” said Zionsville coach Shaun Busick. “You can beat a great team shooting 37 percent.”

These two teams likely could meet again in the sectional tournament. Busick said his team will make the necessary adjustments to compete.

“We didn’t want to show too much tonight,” he said. “We didn’t throw in any of our sets. The good news is we have six weeks. You never want to lose, but if you can learn from it and get better, I’d much rather beat them in March than beat them tonight.”

Follow IndyStar reporter Matthew VanTryon on Twitter: @MVanTryon.

MCCUTCHEON 54, ZIONSVILLE 45

McCUTCHEON 12 12 17 13 — 54

ZIONSVILLE 13 8 10 14 — 45

McCutcheon (11-2) — Robert Phinisee 4-12 8 Eddy Collins 1-5 3 Gavin Dunbar 6-13 4-4 22 Haden Deaton 4-7 3-6 13 Isaac Angstadt 1-2 3-4 5 Kelden Tyson 1-1 3 Rowen Farrell 0-1 Totals: 17-41 10-14 54.

Zionsville (9-3) — Isaiah Thompson 6-17 15 (15) 1-9 3 Dominic Genco 5-6 11 Nathan Childress 6-8 12 Will Alcock 0-3 1-2 1 Mark Stemme 1-3 3 Tyler Leedy 0-4 Totals: 19-50 1-2 45.