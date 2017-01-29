Boys hoops: North Central snaps out of funk, picks up needed victory

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}

After dropping three of four games, North Central needed a game like this.

The Panthers just didn’t need a win, but they needed a win where everyone contributed. That’s exactly what they got Saturday night in a 76-51 win over Park Tudor.

Emmanuel Little scored 23. Kris Wilkes scored 22. Five other players scored. The team shot 62 percent from the floor and had 15 assists on 31 made baskets.

“If we can play every game like we did tonight, I’m sure we can win the rest of the season,” Wilkes said. “We’ve got to keep moving it around and look for the open people.”

It started with Little — he had 15 of his team’s 20 points in the first quarter — and carried over to his teammates. Wilkes had 13 points by halftime while DJ Johnson and Caleb Pack had 6 points each. That’s a good recipe for a 19-point halftime lead.

“In order for us to be successful, we have to trust the system, trust each other and trust the coaching staff. We got back to those three phases tonight,” North Central coach Doug Mitchell said. “When we do that and everybody’s on the same page, we’re a really good basketball team.”

Kobe Webster scored 15 points for Park Tudor (13-4) in the first half, but was scoreless in the second half. Park Tudor shot 43 percent from the floor and hit seven 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to fend off the North Central (15-3) attack.

“Transition was really tough for us tonight,” Park Tudor coach Michael Shelton said. “They got out and got a lot of easy baskets. Emmanuel Little in the paint got in the post position way too easy. Our forwards weren’t fighting him outside the box and he made the game looked really easy.”

This is just the first of six consecutive road games for Park Tudor to finish the regular season. They finished with six home games last season, and now the schedule flips.

“We know we’re going to be tested every single night,” Shelton said. “That’s going to get us ready for sectional play. When it gets to the end of the season, every possession matters. That’s how we’re approaching these games. Tonight was one of those games where we just weren’t able to put it together.”

It’s not much easier for North Central — Lawrence Central, Manual and Pike are up next — but the Panthers showed signs Saturday of the team that started the season with 13 straight wins.

“It starts on defense,” Wilkes said. “Tonight we locked up on defense and we’ve got to do that every night. our chemistry got a little bit better. We worked hard on defense and that made it easier for the offense.”

Follow Matt VanTryon on Twitter @MVanTryon.

PARK TUDOR 11 12 10 18 — 51

NORTH CENTRAL 20 22 19 15 — 76

PARK TUDOR (13-4): Kobe Webster 7-13 15 Kyle Hart 3-4 2-2 8 Brent Brimmage 3-5 7 Isiah Moore 2-8 6 Trace Arbuckle 2-3 6 Isaiah Rice 2-8 1-3 5 Spencer Hogg 1-3 3 Sam Datillo 0 1-4 1 Team totals: 19-44 4-9 51

NORTH CENTRAL (15-3): Emmanuel Little 9-9 4-7 23 Kris Wilkes 10-14 22 DJ Johnson 3-7 1-1 9 Mateo Rivera 3-7 0-2 7 Caleb Pack 2-2 6 Davon Bradley 2-4 4 Ty’Riek Johnson 1-1 2 Michael Rogers 0-1 Team totals: 31-50 5-10 71`

3-point goals: Park Tudor 7 (Arbuckle 2, Moore 2, Webster, Brimmage, Hogg) North Central 9 (Pack 2, Wilkes 2, Johnson 2, Little, Rivera, Rowe)